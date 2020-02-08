So ... getting more worried by the day about the coronavirus epidemic center in China? Officials report more than 560 deaths among the approximately 28,000 patients with the disease, which has spread to 25 countries.
Indeed, a few cases of panic have been reported. In one case, a man reportedly collapsed and died while bystanders, believing him to have been Chinese, refused to go to his aid. On some college campuses, Asian students are being shunned by others afraid of getting sick.
What if we were to tell you of an even worse outbreak — one the U.S. Centers for Disease Control says may have claimed as many as 10,000 American lives during the past several months?
What if we were to add that there is a very real chance you may come down with the disease, because about 26 million other people in this country have?
Pretty scary, eh?
We’re talking about common influenza.
CDC analysts say the flu kills as many as 36,000 Americans every year, on average — though it is important to note some scientists question the agency’s statistics. They point out that the CDC number are for flu-related fatalities, some of which may be by pneumonia not resulting from flu.
Still, any way you look at it, common flu is a greater danger than the strain of coronavirus now in the news.
The difference, of course, is that there is no vaccine to guard against the new coronavirus strain. On the other hand, commonly available vaccines can provide at least some protection against the flu.
Still haven’t gotten that flu shot? You may want to get one.
Comparing influenza and the coronavirus diseases may present an "apples v. oranges" element of little value to readers. The new pandemic virus seems to be highly contagious, with an estimated mortality of one to two percent; this could be quite worrisome if applied to 300 million Americans. While influenza predominantly affects older victims or those with coexisting disease, the coronavirus is know to be lethal to young, previously healthy victims. Influenza is not only treatable, but also has a vaccine. While physicians consider it axiomatic that there will always be a #1 cause of death, to claim that the influenza virus is a "greater danger" than coronavirus may be simply disingenuous in light of the facts. Readers who consider themselves at particular risk may opt for strategies to keep out of the reach of this impending epidemic beast, and cloister or seclude themselves away from public exposure in addition to recommended hygiene practices. By avoiding the first waves of the pandemic, citizens can hope that the immunity acquired by victims who recovered from the virus will eventually reduce the overall rate of contagion, while the fair weather of spring might give them some respite from the pandemic until drug therapies or hopefully a vaccine will become available.
