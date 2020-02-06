Elizabeth Warren refusing to shake Bernie Sander’s hand at the end of the most recent Democratic debate. President Trump not shaking Nancy Pelosi’s hand before Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Pelosi tearing up Trump’s speech afterward. Such childish actions do nothing but deepen the divide in our already deeply divided country. Is civility truly dead in America? Statesmanship too? When you look to our nation’s leaders it seems that it may be. Dana Perino, White House press secretary for President George W. Bush, once said that “civility is a choice.” Indeed. It would be a step in the right direction if our leaders would choose it.
