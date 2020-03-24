Many local business people — and their employees — will get through the COVID-19 epidemic with their physical health intact but their finances ravaged. For those involved with restaurants and bars, the damage already is severe because of closure orders.
Restaurants are permitted to serve carry-out customers, however. That cannot replace revenue lost from sit-down patrons, but it is some help for bottom lines.
In fact, take-out service is a lifeline for some restaurant employees. Aware of that, many managers and owners of establishments that normally offer only inside meals or pickups have set up curb service operations. Call ahead to your favorites to check and, perhaps, place an order. Don’t forget to tip — generously.
Some retailers, including those selling groceries, sanitizing supplies — and yes, toilet tissue — seem to be doing well. Others may be struggling.
Remember that many have been reliable suppliers of good products and services for many years. They have been pillars of our communities, supporting many worthy causes. Our friends, neighbors and family members work there.
Please, support them if you are able to do so.
One day — soon, we all hope — COVID-19 will be just a bad memory for most of us. Closed businesses and jobs gone forever should not be part of the picture. We can keep that from happening.
