Out for a stroll

Home from the Son Shine Learning Center after it closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Elizabeth Eberhardt, 2, strolls with her mother, Rose Eberhardt, on North Washington Street in Winchester Monday as mom pushes her little brother Willy in a stroller. Elizabeth had her doll Elsa from the movie “Frozen” in her stroller.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

