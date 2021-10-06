The Stephens City Out of the Darkness Walk, hosted by the Virginia chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Sherando High School stadium and Sherando Park.
“As we all try to protect our mental health and cope with uncertainty, it’s more important than ever that we be there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide,” a news release states. “Our communities will be joining folks who are gathering in towns across the United States to draw attention to the suicide prevention movement.”
According to Winter Brooks, co-chair of Saturday’s walk and a Virginia AFSP chapter board member, suicide touches one in five American families.
“By connecting and sharing our stories with each other, we will keep going in the fight to stop suicide,” Brooks states in the release. “Together, our community sends the message that you are never alone, that healing is possible, and when we connect, we create hope. Together we keep going.”
Saturday’s event will support the AFSP’s education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20% by 2025.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 47,511 suicides in the U.S. in 2019.
To donate join the walk, visit afsp.org/stephenscity.
