100 years ago
Carroll Willis, who was overtaken Sunday afternoon on the Valley pike by Policeman Clark and charged with violating the speed laws with his motorcycle, was fined $15 and costs in police court by Magistrate Worsley.
Officer Clark has stated that the motorcycle was going at a rate of between 35 and 40 miles an hour. This was denied by the defendant, who said he had only received the motorcycle on Saturday, and that it had not been speeded up to 40 miles.
A large crowd attended the hearing.
Oct. 18, 1921
Yesterday was the 57th anniversary of Gen. Phil Shridan's "ride" from Winchester to the vicinity of Cedar Creek, where he rallied his disorganized forces, which were being opposed by the Confederates of General Early's command.
After the battle of Cedar Creek, the Confederate troops gradually evacuated the Valley of Virginia and never returned again as a fighting force to this section of Virginia.
Oct. 20, 1921
Gore Junior High School is doing good work under the management of D.F. Kern, who is ably assisted by Miss Beall Garvin of High View and Miss Margaret Steele of Stephens City. The enrollment is now past ninety, with several more to come in.
Oct. 21, 1921
Steven Yeatras of Winchester and Miss Stella Papadopulos of New York were the principals in a Greek wedding ceremony that lasted from yesterday afternoon until last night at Rouss Hall.
It was the first ceremony of the kind to be performed in Winchester, so far as known, and the wedding attracted guests from New York, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Hagerstown, Martinsburg and other cities and towns of the east. Many guests came in a special car attached to the Pennsylvania Railroad passenger train arriving here about noon. They were met at the station by members of the local Greek colony and were escorted to homes of Greeks here.
The wedding ceremony began about 4 o'clock, with a priest of the Greek church of Washington conducting the rites. The clergyman appeared in flowing robes of white and gold and carrying a mitre.
During the ceremony a dance was held, and music was furnished by an orchestra playing music of Greek composition. The dance was of a religious character and part of the ceremony.
When the orchestra struck up the familiar strains of the American anthem, "The Star Spangled Banner," every Greek in the hall rose and stood at attention during the rendition.
Mr. Yeatras is senior member of the firm of Yeatras and Sempeles, proprietors of the well-known Crystal Confectionery on North Main Street. He is a naturalized citizen of the United States and is a voter in Winchester.
Oct. 24, 1921
HAVRE, France — The simple flag-draped casket containing the symbol of America's unsung fighter set sail westward this afternoon.
Reposing in a place of honor allotted in the stern of the United States cruiser Olympia, the "unknown warrior" was taken on his homeward voyage to find a resting place in the National Cemetery at Arlington.
Hundreds of bunches of flowers, tokens of esteem of French peasantry, were banked on all sides of the casket, around which were held simple but impressive ceremonies just before the cruiser put out to sea.
Oct. 25, 1921
75 years ago
NEW YORK — With permanent peace as their goal and the split between America and Russia as their foremost worry, the delegates of 51 United Nations gathered today to hear President Truman open their first great assembly on American soil.
By plane, train and ship they have been arriving in this new "world capital" all week. But in the midst of the color and the confident welcoming speeches, most delegates privately expressed their concern over the tensions existing between the United States and Russia.
Oct. 23, 1946
The Brown Bombers will hold a night practice at 7:30 p.m tomorrow in the Elk's Home yard on N. Cameron Street.
Coach Thurston Clevenger, who called the drill, said that the purpose is to perfect a defense to stop the powerful Washington D.C. Bombers who play in Winchester Sunday afternoon.
The visitors boast a triple-threat star in the person of Barney "Flash" Gordon, rated one of the best passers in the District area conference. Also in the starting lineup will be Fullback "House " Robinson. The 300 pound 6-foot back will be remembered by many for his pre-war appearances here.
Oct. 23, 1946
Fire which is thought to have started from an oil stove destroyed two barracks at the Bahaman labor camp on Fairmont Avenue Extended last night.
Three Bahamans occupied the tent in which the fire started but only one, Elias Seymour, was present at the time. He had gone to take a bath and upon returning to his barrack found it on fire.
The barracks, consisting of wooden floors and sidewalls with a canvass top, burned rapidly, and when firemen arrived two were at full blaze. However the firemen were able to keep the fire from spreading to any of the other buildings which are only located about 10 feet apart.
Oct. 25, 1941
Final plans are being completed for the city-wide Halloween parade and celebration to be held next Thursday night under the sponsorship of the Winchester Recreation Department and the Conrad-Hoover American Legion Post.
Music for the parde and also for a concert later on the Plaza will be furnished by the Municipal Band. The Lions Club has announced that it will furnish a special entertainment feature at the Plaza following the parade in the person of Rome the Magician.
Oct. 25, 1946
Dean J.R. Prickett reported today an enrollment of 75 students at the Winchester Business College including three former GI's.
Thirty-five are enrolled as day students and 40 for the night classes. As is the usual custom the women seeking secretarial, stenographic and accounting courses greatly outnumber men students. There are only six men enrolled at the local school, according to the dean.
Oct. 24, 1946
50 years ago
Another of the fast dwindling general stores that once dotted the nation's countryside is about to pass into history.
W.B. Snider & Sons, 323 N. Cameron St., general merchandise and coal dealers since 1919, will close its doors this month.
Since 1949, upon the death of Snider Sr., the business has been owned and operated by his sons Benton Jr., James R. and George G. Snider.
The Sniders' store was originally in the property of Taylor Simpson Fisher at the corner of Baker and Cameron streets. In 1928 they purchased the adjacent Wall property, a feed and coal business which had been closed for some years. After improvements they moved into their new location, which is their present business site.
In 1935, the business was destroyed by fire but they rebuilt and continued to operate.
A new brick building, now used exclusively for antiques, was erected about twenty-five years ago.
Oct. 20, 1971
25 years ago
A month after Virginia Military Institute agreed to accept women for the first time in its 157-year history, only three female high school students have applied for admission, and officials acknowledge they are struggling to convince others that the all-male school is serious about co education.
Oct. 25, 1996
