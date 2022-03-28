100 years ago
What is said to be the first one-cent sale held in Winchester was inaugurated this morning by the People's Drug Co. of North Main Street and a few minutes after the store was opened large numbers of patrons gathered to take advantage of the bargains offered.
The feature of the sale is that a customer buying one article at the regular price can duplicate the purchase for only one more cent. These one-cent sales have proven very popular in larger cities.
March 22, 1922
Erection of a new building for the American Railway Express Company was announced this morning by officers of the company who said arrangements had been made whereby a lot just west of the Baltimore and Ohio passenger station on East Piccadilly Street will be utilized for the purpose. The lot is west of the Glaize mill property and south of the depot property.
W.E. Grim, agent of the company, said the company will have a temporary office at 11 North Braddock St. until the new building is ready.
It is the intention to vacate the present office on North Main Street, the building having been leased by Robert Schultz to Fred H. Hable, who, it is understood, plans to make improvements to the property. The larger room on the ground floor has been used as an express office for more than 33 years. Mr. Grim said the Old United States Express Co. had moved there on March 1, 1899.
March 22, 1922
MARLBORO — There is an epidemic of flu in the community, which has visited nearly every home, and some have been quite ill from its effects.
Mr. Allen Beam's infant son, Burleigh, one year and two days old, died of pneumonia. All was done for the child that loving hands could do and the little one will be greatly missed in the village.
March 22, 1922
The Post Office Department has sent out circulars, requesting patrons who are served by city letter carriers to have boxes placed at their front door or a slit cut in the door, so that carriers can facilitate their work but it has not issued an order compelling anyone to buy mail boxes.
Postmaster Sibert said, however, that the local office had received an order from the Postoffice Department to the effect that new houses shall not be served by a carrier unless and until such houses have been given a number and a safe place is provided in which to deposit mail.
March 22, 1922
Members of the local branch of Knights of the Ku Klux Klan made their first public appearance last night, when a dozen of the white robed and hooded klansmen marched into the Empire Theater and attended the showing of the film, "Birth of a Nation."
There was no disorder when the klansmen, in flowing white robes, marched into the theater and down the aisles on either side, but many people in the audience later confessed to a feeling of being startled at the moment, so sudden did the "Kluckers" put in their appearance.
The klansmen maintained absolute silence throughout the showing of the picture, and whenever a scene depicting Klansmen of the reconstruction days was on the screen the latter day knights in the theater would stand up, their bodies erect, and each would point a finger at the screen.
Where the klansmen came from and where they went after the show seemed to be a deep mystery.
March 23, 1922
BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor Parker issued an appeal to the law officers to suppress "with an iron hand" the evils of Ku Kluzism wherever it raises its head. He said that he had received appeals from all sections of the state of Louisiana to take action to do away with the Ku Klux Klan.
The Governor said that he would ask the Legislature to enact a law to "protect the good name of Louisiana" from the actions of men who hide behind a mask.
March 23, 1922
Dr. Walter Cox, secretary of the Board of Health, today issued an appeal to the public to cooperate with health authorities in checking the spread of measles, which has appeared in epidemic form, according to the secretary.
March 23, 1922
The little hand engine presented in the early forties to the Sarah Zane Fire Company of Winchester by Miss Sarah Zane, for whom the company was named, has been formally accepted by the National Museum authorities in Washington, and it is expected the old engine, which is in a fine state of preservation, will be taken to Washington next week.
March 24, 1922
Sheriff Pannett began to realize today that trouble seldom comes singly. Yesterday he had an exciting encounter with a bandit who snapped a revolver in his face before being brought under control and then, to make matters worse, the family parrot made its escape from the kitchen at the jail.
The parrot had become quite tame since Sheriff Pannett took it home last fall from the Winchester fair, where the bird had been won as a prize and for a long time had been customary to let "polly" out of its cage to exercise.
While the parrot was perched in a tall tree on South Market Street yesterday afternoon someone mistook the bird for a crow, they said, and shot at it.
March 28, 1922
75 years ago
Thirty or more members of the boys section of the Handley High School Glee Club will appear on the program at the Apple Blossom Festival mass meeting at Sarah Zane Hall.
Miss Gwendolyn Haynes is director of the club, assisted by Sadie Finkelstein and Charlotte DeHart.
Three of the members of the boys glee club are veterans of World War II. They are Clifton Wilson, Army veteran with 18 months combat service in the ETO; Frank Sencendiver and Howard March Jr., both Navy veterans.
March 25, 1947
Spring was getting little if any cooperation locally today from March, with the mercury skidding to a low of 24 degrees, snow flurries and a wind that reached 50 mph reported during the night.
March 26, 1947
With a sharp increase in the number of influenza cases reported in the city since Monday, Dr. L.M. Allen last night ordered all eating establishments in the city to put their glasses away and use paper cups until further notice.
The city health officer's order to restaurants and soda fountains followed an appeal to the public not to gather together in large numbers "unless the occasion is vitally important."
March 26, 1947
50 years ago
Winchester will be the location for one of 14 alcoholic centers to be created in Virginia under a new plan announced today by the State Health Department.
Services proposed under the program are medical cases for alcoholic persons, 24-hour daily emergency services, social and psychological services, residential and recovery programs and community-wide alcohol education programs.
March 28, 1972
25 years ago
BERRYVILLE — Rosemont, the historic estate owned by the Byrd family for 68 years, has been sold to a New York couple who plan to move into the house in 60 days.
Randolph W. Jones and his wife, Susan, purchased the 75-acre estate for $1,050,000 from Richard and Helen Byrd.
Jones is a business executive in the medical industry from Long Island.
Together with the main building, which was built in 1811, the estate comes with a pool and tennis court, two tenant houses, an office, a guest house, a carriage house, and an apartment on the main level with a separate entrance. There are a total of 13 bedrooms.
March 22, 1997
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.