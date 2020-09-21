100 years ago
The Boy Scout Band of Washington today serenaded The Star office and later serenaded Mrs. Holmes Conrad at her residence on North Market Street.
This afternoon the band will go to the Belle Grove house where they will furnish the music at the unveiling of the monument to General Ramseur, returning to Winchester in time to take the evening train for their home in Washington.
This is the fifth trip to Winchester as guests of the local Boy Scouts. The boys are about 50 in number.
Sept. 16, 1920
A handsome monument to the memory of Maj. Gen. Stephen Dodson Ramseur of the Confederate Army, who was mortally wounded in the Battle of Cedar Creek, Oct. 19, 1864, was unveiled and dedicated this afternoon at the entrance to Belle Grove near Middletown where his death occurred the day following the battle.
The memorial was unveiled by General Ramseur’s only child, Miss Mary Dodson Ramsuer of Lincolnton, N.C., who was born only a few days before her father was shot down at Cedar Creek, and after he had received a leave of absence to visit his home in North Carolina.
Sept. 16, 1920
The historic “Belle Grove” homestead, where General Sheridan had his headquarters during part of the Cedar Greek operations, was designed by Major Isaac Hite Jr. and his young bride, Nelly Conway Madison, sister of President James Madison, while they occupied “Hite Hill.”
In the spring of 1793 they announced to their friends far and near that all must come and see the former belle in a grove of her choice and from that announcement the name of the princely establishment was forever settled as “Belle Grove.”
Sept. 16, 1920
Realizing the important value of intimate knowledge of the history of one’s own community and state, the senior history class of the Winchester High School yesterday afternoon attended the unveiling exercises of the General Ramseur monument at “Belle Grove. “
Sept. 17, 1920
One hundred and twelve women have registered to vote in the city of Winchester up to today.
Hilda E. Jackson is the first colored woman to register in Winchester.
Out in Frederick County there has been a total registration of only about 40.
Sept. 18, 1920
The firm of Baker and Shryock, real estate and insurance, recently moved into their new office building on the corner of Water and Braddock streets. This building was formerly a dwelling owned by Mr. Hite, but under the new owners it has been remodeled into a finely equipped office building. Baker and Shryock occupy the entire lower floor.
Sept. 18, 1920
Mr. Harry M. Sartelle has purchased from Mr. Harry C. Lewis a 23-acre orchard near White Post. The consideration was not stated. The orchard was formerly a part of the Richards farm.
Sept. 18, 1920
The women of Winchester are slowly registering, about one-fifth now. Two more colored women, Magnolia Robinson and Amelia Magruder have registered.
One woman who registered asked the commissioner of the revenue not to give her name out for publication, for what reason was not stated, but her request has been complied with. No other woman so far registered, has made such an unusual request.
Sept. 21, 1920
75 years ago
A total of 2.98 inches of rain fell in the city during the 24 hour period ending at 7 a.m. this morning, according to the Winchester Research Laboratory.
The precipitation this morning brought the September total up to 7.01 inches and the 1945 rainfall to 43.05 inches.
The Shenandoah River was rising rapidly. In Clarke it was reported sweeping into the bottom and secondary roads near the river. Winchester police stated this morning that they had been advised the water was threatening to come out into Routes 522 and 55 at Front Royal.
Sept. 18, 1945
Judge Burr P. Harrison has entered an order in the city and county courts initiating a move to secure housing facilities for prisoners during the period while a new jail for Winchester and Frederick County is being erected.
Sept. 18, 1945
The Virginia Conference of the United Brethren Church, holding its annual session in Winchester this week, voted 78 to 1 this morning in favor of merging with the Evangelical Church. The unification, to be known as the United Evangelical Church, would give the body a membership of approximately 900,000.
Sept. 20, 1945
It has been reported here that a pupil at Bryarly School was sent home recently by school and health authorities after it was discovered that she had contracted scarlet fever.
No action has been taken to close the school as health and school authorties feel that the children are much safer in school under the close supervision of the teacher than out of school and running about all over the community.
Sept. 20, 1945
C.I. Brumback and Sons, Inc., have been granted permission to demolish their present building and erect a new concrete block and brick store building at 309 N. Cameron St. The building, to be 100 feet long by 60 to 70 feet wide, one story, will cost approximately $25,000.
The first Brethren Church on the corner of Berryville and Woodland avenues, through W.G. Anderson, has been given a permit to remodel and enlarge their present church building at an approximate cost of $18,000.
Sept. 20, 1945
Holmes Wisecarver, who resides on Montague Avenue, has an apple tree in his yard, which is bearing mature fruit and sweet spring-like blossoms, all at the same time on the same limb.
Sept. 21, 1945
50 years ago
After an hour-long debate yesterday, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve Section 1 of Lake Holiday Estates near Gainesboro without a central sewer system.
There are 150 lots in the proposed first section.
Last spring, the board unanimously approved zoning of 1,600 acres to permit the massive “vacation home” development. As presented by Donald Bayliss, president, it was to have a central water and sewer system, a 250-acre lake, 18-hole golf course and shopping area.
Sept. 15, 1970
25 years ago
The roof has been rebuilt. The carpet has been replaced. The walls have been repainted. Most of the employees have been rehired.
Pargo’s is back...almost.
All that stands in the way of the restaurant’s reopening is to retrain the employees. The popular Winchester restaurant should reopen in October.
Pargo’s went up in flames June 6, when two heating lamps ignited a pile of plastic serving trays near the restaurant’s kitchen area.
Sept. 15, 1995
