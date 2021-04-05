100 years ago
The more advanced varieties of early fall apples are generally believed to have been nearly wiped out by the freezing temperature of Monday night.
The larger commercial growers of the Winchester district were, as a rule, taking their losses philosophically and were inclined to make the best of a bad situation.
Many of them said today they had faith in the future of Frederick County as a fruit growing section, and they pointed to the fact that a weather freak such as has just been experienced is not likely to occur again for many years.
March 31, 1921
Few Clarke County orchardists have any hope of saving their crop this year. The “Questover” orchard, owned by Aubrey Harwell, appears to have escaped the severity of the cold wave. An examination of this orchard indicates that Mr. Harwell may get a half crop. This orchard is protected by a woods to the north and west.
April 1, 1921
Smallpox in Winchester is on the wane, according to Dr. E.W. Boland, local sanitary inspector, who said today there remained only one reported case to be released from quarantine.
As soon as the disease broke out here Dr. Boland got on the job at once, established quarantines, and as result there was no further spread of the disease.
April 1, 1921
Sale of the residence property of Jacob Crisman, northwest corner of Market and Leicester streets, to the Rev. W.L. Dudley, pastor of the local congregation of the Church of Christ, was announced today by Newlin and Co. realty agents. The consideration, it was stated, was $5,000.
The house is regarded as one of the most desirable in the neighborhood and it is in good condition. Mr. Crisman bought the property several years ago from the Sartelle heirs, and made many modern improvements to the house. He and his family occupied the property until about three months ago, when they moved to the farm of Mrs. Crisman’s father, Mr. Bushrod Rudolph, west of town. The home has been occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Fred Shull for the last month or two.
March 5, 1921
The board of county supervisors met yesterday and among the business transacted was the repeal of the bounty offered for the scalps of sharp-shinned and Cooper hawks and great horned owls.
A committee from the Frederick County Fruit Growers Association, consisting of President H.F. Byrd and Logan R. Fay, appeared before the board and pointed out that these species of hawks and owl, instead of being sought after and a reward offered for the scalps as predatory birds, should be protected as they were of greatest assistance to orchardists in ridding orchards of mice. Mice, outside of the various fruit tree diseases, is regarded as the greatest bane of the orchardists.
The board took prompt action on the request of the Fruit Growers’ Association by passing a resolution repealing the bounty heretofore offered for the scalps of hawks and owls.
March 5, 1921
Supplies of vaccine ran low in Pacific northwest cities today as Seattle fought to curb an outbreak of smallpox that have taken five lives, and her neighbor cities sought to bar their doors to the disease by large scale vaccination programs.
A program of mass vaccination was underway in Seattle, the city health department designating 26 fire stations as immunization centers. Mobile units are visiting the region’s schools.
March 30, 1946
Mrs. B.B. Dutton, Director of the Department of the Queen and Her Court, announced today that Miss Dorothy de Grange, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H. Clay de Grange, 700 S. Washington St., and Miss Irene Carol Johnson, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Ellsworth Johnson, 408 Fairmont Ave. of Winchester, have been appointed as Maids of Honor to Queen Shenandoah XIX, during the forthcoming Apple Blossom Festival.
April 1, 1946
Garland R. Quarles, director and author of the pageant which is featured both days of Winchester Apple Blossom Festival May 2 and 3, stated that rehearsals of this colorful and dramatic presentation are now in the final stage.
The pageant titled “Our Heritage,” produced by the teachers and students of Winchester schools has been a featured part of the festival program since 1929.
More than two thousand school children dressed in colorful costumes enact this beautiful pageant of springtime in pantomime, dances and songs. This extravaganza staged on the extensive Handley High School esplanade and grounds with the imposing structure as a backdrop has thrilled thousands of visitors from all sections of the United States.
April 2, 1946
Local residents mopped their brows today at noon when the mercury rose to a record high of 83 degrees.
April 2, 1946
J. Curtis Fray and Ralph G. Hengeveld announce that they have dissolved the relationship under which they have operated the Dr Pepper Bottling Co. for the last five years.
Mr. Fray has purchased the stock owned by Mr. Hengeveld in the Dr Pepper Bottling Co. and will continue to operate this company as sole owner.
Mr. Hengeveld plans to develop a well-known soft drink franchise in Hagerstown and several counties in Maryland.
April 2, 1946
Private Hubert H. Lewis, husband of Mrs. Ethel V. Lewis of Stephenson, left Roswell Army Air Field March 21 by air for Kwajalein, as a member of the Army Air Forces Task Group 15, which is a part of Task Force 1, charged with carrying out the Atomic Bomb tests on the surface fleet at Bikini Atoll, in the Marshalls, early in July.
April 2, 1946
Miss Virginia Lee Grant, attractive daughter of City Manager and Mrs. S. Lee Grant, 326 Gray Ave., has been selected as princess to represent Handley High School during the Apple Blossom Festival here.
Miss Grant is a senior at Handley and was recently chosen as the best looking girl in her class.
April 4, 1946
Miss Nancy Anderson, lovely young daughter of Secretary of Agriculture and Mrs. Clinton P. Anderson, has accepted to be queen of the famed Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
The announcement was made today by Tom Baldridge, director-general of the celebration. Mrs. B.B. Dutton is chairman of the committee which selected the queen. She is the first queen since 1941.
April 5, 1946
50 years ago
Smoke blanketed downtown Winchester last night as an 8:55 p.m. fire of undetermined origin extensively damaged a brick structure at 165 N. Loudoun St. housing Lovett Brothers shoe store, four apartments and the law offices of Mrs. Lee Snyder Lovett.
During the course of the fire, four people — three of whom occupied apartments in the building — were taken to Winchester Memorial Hospital with injuries they suffered in the blaze. Three were treated, then released. The fourth, who was admitted, was said to be in good condition there today.
Commenting on the fire as firemen attempted to put it out, Mr. Lovett said, “I don’t think it will put us out of business or anything like that.”
April 5, 1971
25 years ago
Top your new Easter frock with an overcoat?
After a balmy 76 degrees Thursday, area temperatures are on the downward spiral, bringing a chance of snow to the Easter forecast.
April 5, 1996
