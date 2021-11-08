100 years ago
The hunting season opened today and scores of sportsmen sallied forth bright and early.
City Game Warden W.E. Jones was among the first to go out hunting this morning. He and Clifton Grim returned before noon with 63 rabbits. Their supply of ammunition became exhausted and there was nothing to do but return. They did not try the Bill McCoy stunt of catching them with their hands.
Nov. 1, 1921
Three boys and two girls were before the police magistrate a day or two ago, technically charged with attempted train wrecking, and one little fellow was soundly spanked by his father before the proceedings were concluded. The spanking was done by order of the court.
Nov. 1, 1921
Mr. Boyd R. Richards, well-known Frederick County fruit grower, has received word that an order for 10,000 young apple trees has been shipped from the nurseries of J.G. Harrison and Sons of Berlin, Md. The varieties selected were York, Imperial, Stayman, Winesap, Grimes, Golden, and Duchess.
Mr. Richards said today the trees were to be planted on the various tracts of land owned by Richards Brothers and the Virginia Valley Orchard Co. in this section of the state. They are to be planted 33 feet apart and there will be approximately 40 trees to the acre. The Richards orchard interests now have over 1,000 acres of land devoted entirely to fruit growing.
Nov. 1., 1921
There seems to be considerable misunderstanding on the part of some of the patrons of the public schools in regard to the compulsory vaccination law. In the first place, this is a state-wide law, and all children who attend the public schools in Frederick County will be required to furnish certificates of successful vaccination from a physician.
If such certificates are not furnished the children will be required, under the law, to leave school. The parent can then be prosecuted under the compulsory education law. The Frederick County School Board has decided to enforce this law rigidly.
Nov. 3, 1921
The remains of approximately 100 persons buried as long as 100 years ago in the old Methodist graveyard, corner of East and Woodstock lanes, just north of Mount Hebron Cemetery, are soon to be taken up and removed to Mount Hebron.
Many of the tombstones bear dates of 1815, and it is thought some were buried before that year.
The old Methodist graveyard is the last remaining in the northeastern section of Winchester. Many years ago bodies buried in the Catholic graveyard at the corner of East Lane and National Avenue were taken up and reinterred in the new cemetery on South Market Street, and several years ago remains of bodies buried long ago in the Presbyterian graveyard were removed to Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Nov. 3, 1921
The Winchester Rotary Club held its regular weekly meeting in Dr. Myers office building on Water Street., with Vice President H.D Fuller presiding.
He made a very interesting talk on the value of character in business. He laid great stress upon the value of advertising in business but stated that advertisements should not be a trap to catch unsuspecting people and a means of deceiving the public.
Fred Glaize said that the people in Winchester, according to his judgement, should be more public-spirited and take a more vital interest in the town in which they lived, the town which has supported them and has made some of them rich.
Nov. 8, 1921
The gubernatorial, legislative and city elections passed off quietly in Winchester this afternoon. It was the impression that one of the largest votes in the history of the city was being polled and the same was true in Frederick County precincts. There was no disorder of any kind around the polling places this morning and up to within an hour of closing this afternoon, and many people commented upon the Sunday-like appearance of the streets.
Nov. 8, 1921
75 years ago
Citizens of Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County gave Democratic nominees majorities running as high as 10 to 1 yesterday as voters in the state elected Harry F. Byrd and A. Willis Robertson to the Senate and the Seventh District chose Burr P. Harrison for the House.
Nov. 6, 1946
Republicans won control of both the House and Senate of the 50th Congress today in a triumphant landslide that overturned the Democrats for the first time in 15 years.
Nov. 6, 1946
STUTTGART, Germany — U.S. Army agents are investigating with skepticism the story of a recently captured S.S. lieutenant colonel that Adolph Hitler is still alive and can be heard addressing his followers over a secret radio transmitter.
The S.S. officer is the same one who announced on his arrest near here last week that he had seen Hitler's former deputy, Martin Borman, in late May, 1945-after the date Borman was reported killed in Berlin.
Army officials said they place little credence in his stories and are inclined to regard the officer as a "crackpot."
Nov. 6, 1946
The State Board of Correction has approved preliminary plans for a new city and county jail, City Manager S. Lee Grant said today.
The new jail, Williamsburg style, of steel, concrete and brick construction, will be built on the site of the present jail. It will be a two-story building at the front with a jail block at the back large enough to house 44 prisoners.
The present building, approximately 100 years old, has been condemned because of safety reasons.
It will be jointly financed by the city and county.
Nov. 8, 1946
50 years ago
For the first time in this century, Frederick County yesterday elected a board of supervisors dominated by Republicans, and put a woman in a constitutional office.
Mrs. Dorothy Keckley, Democrat, won the treasurer's office by a nine-vote margin over Republican Charles Orndoff.
Nov. 3, 1971
Formally opened in ceremonies today was the Winchester Red Barn restaurant at 728 Berryville Avenue.
The new restaurant is the sixth in the Glenn E. Ressler Inc. of Chambersburg, Pa. Red Barn franchise.
Nov. 5, 1971
25 years ago
President Clinton is savoring another political comeback, a second-term 31-state sweep on Tuesday that he says carries an appeal from Americans to "put aside the politics of division."
But he confronts a Republican Congress. And Newt Gingrich, one of the nation's most divisive politicians, retains his speakership of the House.
Nov. 6, 1996
The northern Shenandoah Valley went with the rest of Virginia on Tuesday and voted for Bob Dole and Sen. John W. Warner, but voter turnout was the lowest locally for a presidential election in the past 20 years.
Nov. 5, 1996
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.