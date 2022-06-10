100 years ago
NEW YORK — Winchester, the famous horse that General Sheridan rode to the battle of Cedar Creek in October, 1864, will be on view on Governors Island on Saturday for the last time before being shipped to the Smithsonian Institute in Washington. Veterans of the Civil War, the Spanish American War and the World War will be present for a ceremony.
Winchester was presented to General Sheridan by officers of the Second Michigan Cavalry at Rienzi, Miss., in 1862. The horse was of Black Hawk blood and was foaled in 1859. He carried the famous commander in fifty battles and engagements and was steady under fire. He carried Sheridan on the famous ride to turn the tide in favor of the federal forces at the Battle of Cedar Creek.
Winchester died in 1878 and was mounted at Ward's in Rochester. The horse had been on the island for 42 years.
June 7, 1922
The handsome home of Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Orndoff, erected about three years ago on the Winchester Inn property and fronting on South Stewart Street, at the corner of Cork Street, has been sold to Mr. Leonard W. McCormick of Uniontown, Pa. The price paid for the property was $20,000.
The house is finished in white stucco, contains a wide porch across its front, and a large lawn in front.
June 7, 1922
SPOKANE, Washington — Children of the Hutton Settlement, a large orphanage near here, were without medical attention there today, as a result of the resignation of the entire medical staff last night. The physicians said they would not be responsible for the health of the children if Christian Science treatment were allowed.
June 10, 1922
EMINENCE, Kans. — Because she permitted a dance to be held in the village school-house, the "school marm" Mrs. Clara White, has had her teaching certificate revoked by Miss Lorraine Wooster, state superintendent of education.
Mrs. White has written saying there was nothing objectionable about the dance, and it was a perfectly proper use for a school house outside of teaching hours. Miss Wooster, known also as an inveterate foe of tobacco, takes a different view. Dancing, she says, is particularly heinous in a school teacher, especially when the offense takes place within the very portals of the school.
June 10,1922
Twenty-five merchants of Winchester have signed a petition agreeing to close their places of business between the hours of 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. tomorrow for the opening of the baseball season in the Shenandoah Valley League. The game to be played will be between the Winchester and Harrisonburg clubs.
June 12, 1922
The senior class of Winchester High School has decided upon a new departure in regard to their class day. This year, instead of a formal program at the Empire, the exercises will be held out of doors on the Equity grounds.
At five in the afternoon, June 14, the seniors , accompanied by the juniors bearing a daisy chain, will march singing down the slope from the High School building to a grassy hollow near the Valley pike.
Here they will form a semicircle with a daisy chain, which is made by the juniors as a tribute to the seniors, lying at their feet.
Within this circle the seniors will sing their class song and the reading of the class history by Leona Lauck, the class will by M. Drummond, and the presentation of the history medal given each year by A.H. Jackson as a reward for the best History of the Valley written by a member of the senior history class, will take place.
At eight o'clock the evening of the same day will come the senior bonfire, a new custom originating with this class. Upon the same plot of ground the juniors will have heaped a great pile of wood.
June 13, 1922
Star-gazers just now are very much interested in the appearance of the planet Mars, which is presenting a beautiful spectacle in the southern skies.
Astronomers declare that the war-star is now approaching the orbit of the earth and that on June 18 Mars will be many miles nearer the earth than it has been since the summer of 1909.
Usually the planet Mars is visible to the naked eye as a small red star. Now, however, it appears to be many times its usual size and is a great fiery-red star that blazes in the sky.
Mars will begin to recede from the pathway of earth's orbit after June 18 and will gradually lose its great brilliancy.
June 13, 1922
75 years ago
A New Hampshire Red hen belonging to Mrs. S.B. Mowery, West Virginia Ave., is trying to keep it a secret that she is doing double duty. Mrs. Mowery discovered the fact this morning when she broke the egg and found inside another perfectly formed egg and shell. The outer egg was seven inches in diameter and measured 10 inches around the ends, she reported.
June 7, 1947
Members of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors this morning rescinded the action of their May meeting requiring Bailey Bros. to vacate the buildings on the county hitching lot.
A delegation of eight persons appeared before the governing body presenting a number of petitions, signed by 756 citizens of the county asking that the Baileys be permitted to continue operating in that location.
June 9, 1947
Cherries of the new improved sweet variety, as well as some of the older sweet variety will be ripening this week. Shortly after will come the blackhearts, to be followed in three weeks by the sour variety. Of the latter there is a short crop.
June 10, 1947
The thermometer hit 95 degrees, the Winchester Research Lab reported today. This was the highest mark reported this summer. It beat the 94 degrees chalked up a year ago and the 90 degrees registered yesterday.
June 11, 1947
The J.W. Rosenberger Co. plat for the development of approximately 280 lots on the former Carrie Graichen property was approved last night by the city council.
At the present time two houses are being constructed on Millwood Avenue, but as soon as water and sewer connections can be made the company plans to develop two streets in the plat.
The development lies between Southwerk Street and Glaize Avenue on S. Loudoun and lies partly in the city.
June 11, 1947
50 years ago
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has cancelled an order for more than a quarter million parka hoods lined with wolf fur in an effort to save North America's vanishing timber wolves.
The timber wolf is on the government's list of endangered species.
June 13, 1972
25 years ago
BERRYVILLE — One of Berryville's family restaurants has closed its doors.
The Melting Pot at 311 E. Main St. closed last week after serving the community with home cooking for nearly 19 years.
Rasjida Hickey, 55, owner of the restaurant, said she has been battling muscular dystrophy for eight years and said it has become too difficult to operate the restaurant.
Hickey bought the building in 1978 and opened the restaurant a year later.
In 1992 an electrical fire destroyed The Melting Pot, but Hickey said she worked hard to get the restaurant reopened later that year.
She said the building, which includes an apartment on the second floor, is listed at $595,000.
June 13, 1997
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.