100 years ago
The Campbell-Bailey-Hutchinson combined circus and Wild West show will be in Winchester Monday.
This year’s program includes the famous Davenport Family of Riders, Azuki troupe of Japs in marvelous aerobatic feats, a herd of performing elephants, Rochetta, the man who walks on his head, Captain Dunbar’s trained seals, and the Arlington sisters in beautiful living statuary poses.
This year’s show is augmented by a thrilling Wild West exhibition of cowboys, cowgirls, Indians and Mexicans, including Texas Joe, expert rifle shot, an Australian whip cracker, Orville Gillam, champion rider of the southwest, Cheyenne Charlie, trick rider, and Oklahoma Bill, known from one end of the west to the other.
July 11, 1922
The federal prohibition unit for Virginia seized and destroyed 72 illicit distilleries during the month of June, captured 861 gallons of illicit whiskey, and 10 automobiles. Number of persons arrested, 105, making a total of arrests during the present calendar year from January 1 to June 30, 672, as compared with 791 for the entire calendar year of 1921.
Little or no relief from the present hot wave in the Shenandoah Valley is promised by the Weather Bureau, at least for the next 24 hours.
Shaded street thermometers registered 97 and 98 degrees at 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon, and the mercury remained in the eighties during most of the night.
Yesterday was the beginning of the “dog-day season,” which will last six weeks or until the latter part of August.
July 12, 1922
The publicity committee of the Independent Party of Virginia, which has established headquarters at Leesburg, with Charles H. Shipman, as manager, is mailing large quantities of literature to voters all over the state.
One of the circulars states that the party will have a high-class man in the field for U.S. senator in the November election. The candidate will stand for modification of the Volstead act; also for what is good for the people of Virginia in reference to the welfare of soldiers of the world war and for the old Confederates.
The circular asserts that “after an experience of three years under wartime and permanent prohibition, the open-minded person must necessarily have learned from his every-day observation that the eighteenth amendment, (Volstead Act), has woefully failed of its purpose, and that present day conditions, due to the Volstead Act, are appalling.”
July 13, 1922
At the semi-annual meeting of the directors of the Lewis Jones Knitting Co. held yesterday in the offices of the company on North Kent street, W. Nelson Page was elected manager of the company to succeed Arthur Leafe, who has retired on account of bad health.
July 15, 1922
RICHMOND — The moving picture censorship law will become effective on August 1. Every picture shown in the state after the above date must bear the license or permit of the Virginia State Board of Censors. Every picture passed on by the board will be given a serial number. The salaries and entire expenses of the board are paid by fees from producers of the pictures, a certain sum being paid for each thousand feet of film. The censors will spend at least eight hours each day in their screening room which is now under construction.
An interesting feature of the building and furnishing of the offices is that the furniture was made by convict labor.
July 17, 1922
The Sample Shoe Store Co. has leased one of the Hable’s store rooms on North Main Street in the remodeled express office building and will take possession in August, according to an announcement made by
Frank and Harry L. Lovett, brothers, who will be in charge of the store.
July 17, 1922
75 years ago
Just because the city of Bristol happens to be half in Virginia and half in Tennessee, it has been thought by some people that it would be a good idea to create a new state, calling upon Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky to give a number of counties and calling the state “Tenneva.” Bristol would be the state capital.
Mayor L.H. Gammon, of Bristol, Tenn., is an ardent advocate of the new proposal. He called attention to the abandonment some time ago of the proposal to have the state line changed for this purpose.
July 18, 1922
Attendance at the Rouss Springs playground has been averaging 100 a day according to Hunter Maddex, director of the summer program.
The swimming pool is believed to be the main attraction there, since attendance at the Handley playground has only been approximately 25 daily.
Tennis courts at Rouss Springs are expected to be ready shortly.
A number of youngsters have been fishing in the pond in the Senseny Road play area.
July 11, 1947
The first dance on the terrace of Willow Lawn swimming pool is scheduled Wednesday night. Escorts are to wear coats. The Starlighters will play for the dance.
July 14, 1947
LONDON — The facts of life were proving too strong for London moviegoers today.
Six times the revived American film, “The Birth of a Baby,” was shown at a West End theater, and six times members of the audience needed reviving. They fainted — four persons at one performance, eight at another, six at a third.
Seven out of 10 who fainted were men — many of them rugged types.
July 17, 1947
BERLIN — Rudolf Hess and the other six high Nazis who escaped the noose in the Nuernberg war crimes trial were transferred secretly today to Spandau prison, where they will serve terms of from 10 years to life.
The seven survivors of Adolf Hitler’s ruling clique stepped from their plane and into a bus under heavy guard. Guards patrolled the airfield while the bus rolled on to Spandau, accompanied by four armored cars and four truckloads of soldiers.
It was the first time since 1945 that the Nazis had been in the capital from which they had bullied the world.
July 18, 1947
50 years ago
SAIGON — American troop strength in Vietnam dropped another 300 men last week to 47,200 the U.S. Command reported today.
It was the smallest cut in seven weeks. The current target is a force of 39,000 men by Sept. 1.
Not included in the report are about 100,000 U.S. Navy and Air Force personnel fighting the Vietnam war from bases in Guam and Thailand and ships off the Vietnamese coast.
July 17, 1972
25 years ago
Winchester has had six consecutive days of temperatures in the 90s. Today will be the seventh. Temperatures were expected to reach the mid-90s this afternoon.
July has had 10 90-degree days so far. Most of the area is very dry.
July 18, 1997
