100 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Anderson are receiving congratulations on account of the birth of an eight-pound boy baby at their home on the Northwestern grade on Tuesday. Mr. Anderson, who is a veteran of the world war, is employed regularly at the Lupton orchard owned by Robinson brothers, and Mrs. Anderson was formerly Miss Ethel Adams, daughter of Justice and Mrs. T. Carson Adams of Gainesboro.
March 1, 1923
It was all quiet in Berryville today, following the exciting events of three o’clock yesterday morning, when two gun battles were fought in the streets of that town first between citizens and burglars who attempted to rob the local post-office and the second battle between the same citizens and the occupants of an escaping automobile who were at first thought to be the bandits.
John Smith, colored, driver of the car was arrested and locked up but the police do not believe he was connected with the attempt to rob the post-office.
It was discovered that the robbers broke into the blacksmith shop and stole the tools and sledge hammer, with which they broke down the door of the post-office and gained entrance.
There is no trace of the robbers and they left nothing behind to identify them. That it was the work of amateurs is the belief of officials as their methods were bungling and clumsy.
March 2, 1923
HOUSTON-Texas — Six members of the Ku Klux Klan are serving on a federal grand jury which indicted E.Y. Clarke, former acting Imperial Wizard of the Klan, and a charge of violating the Mann act.
Prior to swearing in the jury several days ago, Judge Hutcheson questioned each man as to his possible connection with the KKK. The six said they were Klansmen, but denied such membership would affect their judgment in cases where evidence of guilt was presented.
March 2, 1923
Mayor Glass has approved the ordinance recently passed by the Common Council creating a Park Commission.
The movement to regulate the planting, trimming and removal of trees on the public streets and other public property of the city has been endorsed by the Kiwanis Club, the Rotary Club, the Civic League and many of the leading citizens of the community.
The members of the commission elected by the council are C. Veron Eddy, John M. Steck, and Stuart H. Edmonds.
March 3, 1923
The rapid spread of the playground movement during the past few years gives hope that cities and communities are waking up to the fact that playgrounds are necessary for the rounded development of their children.
Today, more than ever before, recreation activities are planned for the children to get from them the greatest benefit in a moral, physical, social and educational way.
March 3, 1923
Further effort to break up the loitering and congregating of persons on Sundays in front of restaurants was made yesterday when Policeman Hollis arrested George Long and James Wedlock. As it was a first offense, Wedlock was released with $2 and Long with $4.
The restaurant proprietors, white and colored, are working with police to stop the nuisance, which is being complained of by church-going people.
March 5, 1923
Mrs. Edith Rockefeller McCormick of Chicago, daughter of John D. Rockefeller of Cleveland and New York, declared at a recent banquet that she was the first wife of King “Tut’ of Egypt, who, after three thousand years, is occupying front page notice in newspapers all over the world.
Mrs. McCormick made her statement informally at a recent banquet and it created consternation. For a number of years she has believed in reincarnation. The fact that King”Tut” was a royalist of dark hue does not perturb Mrs. McCormick, who is many times a millionaire.
March 5, 1923
75 years ago
Feb. 29, 1952 will be the first birthday for two Winchester babies, a girl and a boy born yesterday at the Winchester Memorial hospital.
The girl was born at 3:03 p.m. to Clarence and Betty Coffman Hoover, 319 S. Kent St. The boy is the son of Charles and Romaine Smith Harris, colored.
A colored youngster, Charles Harris, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bushrod Harris of 1019 S. Loudoun St., celebrated his first birthday yesterday after waiting four years. Six playmates attended his party.
March 1, 1948
More than 400 basketball fans that jam-packed the Winchester armory last night to see the Harlem Globe Trotters in action were treated to an extra-added attraction when the Sioux Warriors, also a traveling basketball team of considerable renown, dropped in on the game and played the last half against the Negro stars.
The final score was 70-54 in favor of the Trotters.
March 1, 1948
Miss Patty Connolly, 5-year-old daughter of S.Sgt. and Mrs. W.G. Connolly, who is visiting her aunt Mrs. C.B. Turpin of 603 Woodland Ave., will appear on the stage of the Palace theater tonight with the Imperial Hawaiians.
Patty learned the native dances from a professional teacher while her father was stationed in Hawaii.
March 4, 1948
A red warning light has swung from a cable over N. Loudoun Street in front of the Sarah Zane engine house. It is switched on when an alarm is received, halting north and south bound traffic past the fire house until the equipment can back out and roll away. A time switch automatically cuts off the light in 20 seconds.
The light was purchased prior to the war but was not erected until now because of the company’s inability to secure a time switch.
March 5, 1948
MUNICH, Germany — U.S. Army officials today checked a former German pilot’s claim that Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun escaped from Germany near the end of the war.
One American official described as “fantastic” the signed statement by Arthur von Angelotte-Mackensen that the couple flew to Denmark in a Junkers-52 transport shortly before Germany surrendered in May, 1945.
March 6, 1948
50 years ago
Winchester police are investigating the sixth bomb threat telephoned to the Abex Corp. since Oct. 14, police said today.
According to police the bomb threat was telephoned to the company at approximately 10:20 p.m. yesterday.
The caller said the bomb was scheduled to go off between that time and 1 a.m. and then hung up, police said.
According to Abex spokesman Charles Mallory, the plant was evacuated, but authorities decided not to search the area.
Abex is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who has been telephoning the bomb threats to the plant.
March 1, 1973
25 years ago
Cardinal FG’s president announced on Monday evening that his company will not build a glass plant in Frederick County.
Roger O’Shaughnessy said he “can’t swim upstream” against a growing opposition movement of citizens and elected officials in the northern Shenandoah Valley.
He said his company will probably shift its proposed glass factory to one of three sites in North Carolina.
Most of the opposition to the Minneapolis-based company focused on the hundreds of tons of pollutants it would emit in manufacturing glass 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.
March 3, 1998
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.