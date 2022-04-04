100 years ago
There will be no vulgar midway, immoral exhibitions and dishonest gambling devices at the next Winchester fair, according to Mayor Glass, who has addressed a letter to Thomas F. Burley, who recently was reelected secretary-manager of the fair.
Mayor Glass said that if a successful agricultural fair cannot be held without a lot of fakers and mountebanks the sooner it is discarded the better for the community and all concerned.
March 28, 1922
The Rev. Joseph Wheeler was yesterday assigned to the pastorate of John Mann Methodist Church, this city, by Bishop Jones at the concluding session of the Washington Conference.
He will succeed the Rev. C.E. Nicklas, who was transferred to another church.
The Rev. Wheeler was pastor of the local church some years ago and he has many friends in Winchester.
March 29, 1922
The school at Chambersville opened again today, after being closed for a week. The teacher of the large room, Miss Genvieve Massie, has been very ill with the flu. Her sister, Miss Mildred Massie of the primary grade, closed her room to wait on her sister, who seems to be improved, but is unable to teach this week.
So many young folks have measles and flu, especially the school children.
March 29, 1922
H.K. Green and Brother's annual spring style exhibit, presenting the newest creations of dresses, suits and coats for women and misses, will be held tonight and everyone is invited to call at the firm's store.
The Centenary Concert Orchestra will render an attractive musical program during the evening and there will be solos by Floyd Haines and Miss Marshall Stryker.
March 30, 1922
No damage has occurred to the apples so far. The cooler weather of last night and today will retard the buds, which will be very advantageous. The apple growers hope that cooler weather will prevail in the next week or ten days so that the apple trees will not bloom until between the 20th and 25th of April. A few more warm days, however, will make apple trees bloom about the 15th of April, which is from 10 days to two weeks earlier than usual.
March 30, 1922
Finding of a newly-born boy baby in a strip of woods near Stephens City yesterday was reported here today by a young woman who teaches school in that locality.
She said that Conley Cooley, one of her pupils, came into the school room and reported that he had found the baby in the woods while on his way to school and that the infant was without clothing of any kind.
Cooley, who is a son of Jordan Cooley, said he found the infant while he was passing Shull's woods. He was attracted by the babe's cries, which he at first thought to be a cat in the woods, but on investigating discovered the infant lying on the ground as naked as when born.
The school boy returned home and notified his father, and members of the Conley family took the child home and called Dr. P.B. Stickley, who is trying to save the little one's life.
April 1, 1922
RICHMOND — According to figures completed today by the State Bureau of Vital Statistics, 28,267 persons died in Virginia last year and 69,116 were born.
The greatest number of persons that died were infants under one year of age. There were a large number of maternity deaths.
Typhoid deaths showed a slight increase over last year, but this was attributed to the long dry spells which occurred in the year causing water to become stale in wells in rural districts and increasing its germ capacity.
April 1, 1922
NEW YORK — "The cause of the next war — the flapper-struts up Fifth Avenue today and her sister out on Main Street apes her."
This was the opinion expressed today by the Rev. Dr. J. Frank Norris, "Texas Tornado," who has come to New York to save the city by a series of revival meetings.
"The flapper will bring about this country's downfall just as surely as Delilah caused Samson's" said Dr. Norris. "Every great war has been traced to the depravity of woman, and they never were as bad as they are today.
"When a woman shows her knees you can see the finish of her and that of the nation as well.
"Girls think more of their eyelashes and nude hosiery than they do of decency; home life is broken up; respect for law goes with it; wholesale iniquity follows, then war."
April 4, 1922
75 years ago
According to Henry Hardenburg, secretary of the Winchester Chamber of Commerce, a lot of local people are making inquiries as to whether or not daylight saving time will be adopted this summer.
While there seems to be growing sentiment among many in the city for a system of daylight time, Hardenburg feels that it would be a mistake to tamper with the local clocks unless the neighboring towns also adopt the idea.
There is some question too whether or not the city council would have the authority to change into a daylight saving system unless the entire state were placed on the schedule.
Several cities in Virginia are discussing the matter of operating on a daylight saving schedule, the same is true in adjacent states, but so far most places have not acted officially. The state is not expected to adopt the "fast time" unless its neighbors do likewise.
March 28, 1947
Two local quartets were among the top winners last night at the first annual Amateur BarberShop Harmony Male Quartet contest sponsored by the Inwood-Bunker Hill Lions Club and held at the Martinsburg high school.
Dressed in costumes reminiscent of the 1880's "The Four Mugs" carried off first prize of $50 and a loving cup for winning the harmony section of the contest.
The quartet was composed of Eugene Russell, Robert Legge, John Pelter and Robert Snapp. It was sponsored by the Winchester Lions Club.
Also sponsored by the local Lions Club, "The Four Cubs" consisting of Wayne Spaid, Ralph Pugh, Eugene Russell Jr. and Charles Sheetz, copped second place.
March 29, 1947
Charles L. Shewbridge, commercial sign painter, has returned to Winchester and will reopen a shop as soon as a downtown location can be found. In the meantime he will carry on his business at his home, 424 W. Cecil Street.
Shewbridge closed his former shop on Boscawen Street in 1942, and went to Baltimore where he pitched in to help out with the war effort at the Bethlehem Fairfield Shipyard. He painted the names on the ships. Among the ships that Shewbridge worked on was the Victory ship, SS Winchester.
March 31, 1947
Several hundred persons attended the public sale Saturday at the Winchester P-W campsite.
George H. Eagle Jr. made the highest bid, $335 for the officer's recreational building.
The largest buyer was Harry Butler who paid $708 for four buildings and a number of other items purchased.
Roy Duvall was auctioneer Saturday.
March 31, 1947
Miss Betty Cather, 18-year-old senior At Handley High School, has won first place in the essay division of the State-wide American Legion essay and oratorical contest at Lexington. Miss Cather will now represent Virginia in the national contest.
Her subject was "America's Contribution to Permanent Peace." With her honors went a $500 scholarship.
April 1, 1947
50 years ago
Warren Teates, president of Shenandoah Valley Inc., cut the Apple Blossom Festival's 45th birthday cake for the four local Festival princesses at last night's Festival Rally.
The princesses are Phyllis Strawson, James Wood High School; Marla Adams, Shenandoah College; Dixie White, Lord Fairfax Community College; and Louise Baker, Handley High School.
March 29, 1972
25 years ago
Traffic is beginning to pick up on a new section of road in Frederick County. Tasker Drive (Route 642) is a 2.44-mile section that stretches from U.S. 522 South to the intersection of Macedonia Church and Aylor roads. The road opened three weeks ago.
April 4, 1997
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.