BURNT FACTORY — Chickenpox is prevalent among the school children of the neighborhood.
Mrs. C.F. Swartz is recovering from a very painful injury of her hand caused by running a splinter in it.
A mare belonging to Mr. John Carver and valued at $300, which has been suffering with lockjaw for the past three weeks, is apparently recovering.
Mr. C.E. Boyd has rented his farm near Red Bud to his son, Strother Boyd, and has moved with his family to Winchester.
Everybody is complaining of hard times and the scarcity of money, except the ladies who raised turkeys this year. Misses Lulu and Lilly Boyce, who were among those who raised large flocks, received close to $300 for theirs and others.
Miss Lillian Pope of Greenwood visited the Misses Newcome at their home “Owen Crest” recently.
Dec. 17, 1920
For the first time in the history of the commonwealth, Virginia will this year play Santa Claus to some 2,000 convicts under her care. Christmas trees are planned for the state penitentiary, the state farm and all the prison camps. This announcement was made in Richmond by Col. Leroy Hodges, chairman of the Penitentiary Board. The convict camp near Winchester no doubt will be included.
Every convict under care of the state will receive a present. At the penitentiary a minstrel show, in which the participants are to be all convicts, will be given, and a quartet will sing melodies which they are now preparing especially for the occasion.
Another of the big changes between this and last Christmas, which is being pointed out by officials, is the fact that there will be not a stripe in sight. During the fall the Prison Board abolished stripes and the convicts will spend their Christmas clad in brown.
Dec. 18, 1920
ATLANTA — Immediate enlargement of the organization machinery of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan has been decided on and the work of extending the scope of the order throughout the country will be started at the earliest possible moment, according to a statement issued today by Col. William J. Simmons, Imperial Wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.
Dec. 20, 1920
Owing to the heavy traffic incident to Christmas week, Mayor Glass today issued instructions to Chief Doran to have only one-way traffic all of this week on Main street between Water and Piccadilly streets.
Dec. 20,1920
Mr. Robert M. Henry, it is believed, holds the local record for large hogs butchered this season. Mr. Henry reports having butchered a hog last week which tipped the scales at 712 pounds, with the hair off.
The hog is a Chester White and was 27 months old.
Dec. 20,1920
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three hundred and seventy-five moonshiners were arrested and 774 illegal stills were seized in the southeastern district during November, according to a report issued here by prohibition officials.
The southeastern district includes the states of Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.
Dec. 21, 1920
Mayor Glass today sent to the Chief of Police M.A. Doran the following regulations:
The sale and use of giant firecrackers is wholly forbidden by city ordinance.
The shooting of firecrackers of any kind is forbidden on Main Street, between Piccadilly and Cork streets, and on Piccadilly street, between Braddock and Market streets.
The shooting of small firecrackers will be permitted in other sections of the city on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day ONLY.
The use of all forms of pistols using blank cartridges and the use of canes tipped with explosive caps is wholly prohibited.
The use of all forms of firecrackers is forbidden at all times in the proximity of churches.
Dec. 21, 1920
The temperature fell to a new low here last night, eight degrees being the minimum recorded at the Winchester Research Laboratory.
This was six degrees colder than the previous night when the low reading was 14.
Dec. 17, 1945
Lamar Keen, manager, estimated that 500 youngsters attended the annual Fellowship Club Christmas matinee Saturday morning at the Capitol Theater.
The youngsters paid their admission in contributions of non-perishable food or clean clothing.
It was estimated that 35 bushel baskets of food and clothing were received at the show.
Dec. 17, 1945
Winchester’s Official Santa Claus started his holiday activities yesterday afternoon at the Sarah Zane Fire Hall at the annual banquet for the employees of the Safeway Store.
Tomorrow he will appear at the Lions Club Christmas entertainment for underprivileged children and will make his third appearance of the season Wednesday at the annual Kiwanis Club Christmas party.
Thursday night, Winchester’s Santa will try to squeeze down the chimney at the Winchester Coca Cola Bottling Works where he will distribute gifts at the annual party of employees.
On Friday Santa will receive a police escort to Richond where he will make an appearance at the annual banquet of 200 employees of the Division of Motor Vehicles.
On Sunday Dec. 23, he will drop in on several of the churches in the area and on Christmas Day he will make an appearance at the Elks Home and at the Winchester Memorial Hospital.
Dec. 17, 1945
Snow which started to fall here yesterday afternoon had reached a depth of four inches at noon today and was still falling.
The temperature at noon was 22.
Dec. 19, 1945
Because of illness for more than a month Robert L. DeHaven, Frederick County jailor, an order has been entered in both the city and the county courts by Judge Harrison postponing the date for the closing of the local jail from Jan. 1 to Feb. 1, 1946.
The postponement was given in order to allow the jailor more time to make necessary arrangements toward the transfer of prisoners while the old jail building is being torn down and a new one erected in its place.
Dec. 21, 1945
PINEDALE, Wyo.— Jack Turner, former Eighth Air Force combat pilot, has been hired to herd Elk from the air. He dives his plane toward the animals when he spots them feeding at haystacks on private property.
Dec. 21, 1945
Hapless motorists got a preview of winter yesterday as the area’s first snowfall glazed highways and streets.
There were five crashes in Winchester, four in Frederick County, two in Clarke and two in Warren between about 3’clock and 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 17, 1970
BERRYVILLE — Enders Funeral Home Inc. is one step closer to moving out of downtown Berryville.
Enders, the oldest business in Berryville, purchased a 7.575-acre parcel of land west of Berryville on Monday. The company plans to build a new funeral home on the western tip of a triangular piece of land at the intersection of Va. 7 and Va. 7 Business next to the Clarke County Ruritan Club Fairgrounds.
Enders’ manager is R.K. Shirley, whose family has owned the funeral home for four generations. Enders has been in continuous business in Berryville since 1892.
Dec. 19, 1995
