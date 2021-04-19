100 years ago
The local committee on markers for historical sites in Winchester has received a bronze tablet to be erected on a wall at Centenary Reformed Church at the southeast corner of Market and Cork Streets, one of the oldest churches in this part of the state.
The present building was erected in 1905 and remodeled and enlarged in 1920.
April 13, 1921
A test run to blaze a route to this city, will be run in a Ford automobile from Port Jarvis, New York, to Winchester probably on April 25. The run will be made by Mr. I.S Turner, who is engaged in buying timber for a large corporation in New York.
The test run is an outcome of Mr. Turner being charmed with the Shenandoah Valley and his desire to have wealthy residents of New York visit here and probably locate in this section.
Port Jarvis is 303 miles from Winchester and Mr. Turner offered to drive the distance in 15 hours, continuous run, with one hour stop for rest and food.
For the trip he will use a Ford coupe and an observer will accompany him to mark the route he will take, note the condition of the roads and map the route of the wealthy men whom he represents.
They and Mr. Turner have signed an agreement covering the regulations of the run and have posted a goodly sum of money for Mr. Turner if he succeeds.
April 13, 1921
HAYFIELD — The village can soon boast of having one of the coziest and best equipped two-room school buildings in Back Creek District.
The brick building, used for several decades by the Presbyterians as a house of worship, has been purchased by the school officials at a reasonable price, and the work of remodeling has been in progress for several weeks.
The Hayfield High school will be conveniently and centrally located at the intersection of the Northwestern grade and the Gainesboro and Mount Williams roads, and will be controlled jointly by Gainesboro and Back Creek districts. It embraces Gap Run, Fremont, and Cross Roads, with about seventy children eligible for enrollment and is about 4 miles distance from each of four graded schools, Round Hill, Mountain View, Gainesboro, and Gore.
April 13, 1921
DANVILLE—H.W. Thompson, a farmer of Dry Fork, reported today that he had a hen which was rearing a litter of kittens. The hen, he said, had been setting for two weeks on a nest when the barnyard tabby arrived with five youngsters and made them a bed close to the hen’s nest. The hen drove the cat away and then, forsaking her own nest, is now brooding the kittens.
April 13, 1921
RICHMOND — Resolutions, urging Governor Davis to take steps to prevent organization in Virginia of the Ku Klux Klan, were made public today by the Richmond chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
April 14, 1921
An unusual freak of nature was recently discovered by William J Gochenour, a local well driller of Maurertown, while drilling a well for the Strasburg Orchard Co. at Strasburg Junction.
In locating the well, Mr. Gochenour selected the apex of the surrounding location, and at a depth of about 66 feet the first water strata was discovered, showing an approximate flow of 100 gallons of water per hour.
The drilling was continued through solid structure to 101 feet, when the drilling tools broke through the rock and dropped 12 feet into a subterranean stream of flowing water. Immediately, when breaking through the crust rock, the water rose 63 feet in the well.
April 14, 1921
A university professor states that the cold snaps that have been occurring with marked regularity for the last month are caused by spots on the sun. These spots, he says, prevent the usual amount of heat from the sun reaching the earth.
April 18, 1921
Flurries of snow fell here about 9 o’clock this morning and the weather was decidedly chilly with a cold, raw wind prevailing. This date is about the latest known for snow in this section.
April 18, 1921
75 years ago
The Winchester Little Theater group of about 30 members in a meeting Thursday night elected to their board of directors the following: Mrs. Ralph Hardy, C. Ridgely White, Miss Helen Massey, Mrs. Ethel Rinker, Miss Frances Beverly, Walter Massey and Bentley Kinney.
Members of the board also were authorized to appoint a play committee who will select a comedy to be given about the middle of June for the benefit of the War Memorial Fund. It is anticipated that these proceeds will be dedicated to the memory of three former Little Theater members who gave up their lives in the war. They are: Joe Thomas, Billy Bell, and Logan Massey.
They also were directed to name a committee to plan a series of radio plays.
April 13, 1946
Mr. and Mrs. J.P. Hersberger have informed The Star that they have taken a two year lease on the Hotel Jack Coffee Shop from the George Washington Hotel Corp. and that they have purchased the restaurant business and equipment from Mrs. S.C. Buckley, present owner.
They took over operation of the restaurant today. Previously they had owned and operated the Red Wing Restaurant on West Boscawen Street for a seven-year period, but sold the business last summer.
Since that time they have operated a tourist home at Kernstown.
April 15, 1946
Despite a prediction of light frost for this area, local fruit growers were relieved to discover this morning that low temperatures ranged last night around 37 degrees and that there was no frost damage.
The heaviest frost experienced last year occurred on May 3.
April 17, 1946
50 years ago
An improved, “flexible” mall for downtown Loudoun Street was unveiled before an informal meeting of the Common Council yesterday afternoon and before the public last night.
Total cost of the program was put at $258,000. Merchants and landlords already have raised about $26,000.
The new plan calls for a mall on Loudoun from Piccadilly to Cork that is primarily for pedestrian traffic, but with a minimum of 20 feet in width for necessary vehicular traffic. There would be no curbs, and trees and shrubs placed in slight mounds would be used to give the street a park-like atmosphere.
The new concept brought expressions of approval from both councilmen and the public.
April 15, 1971
25 years ago
MIDDLETOWN — A year from now, you’ll likely find more Route 11 Potato Chip flavors in area stores.
That’s because the Middletown potato chip factory is planning an expansion to more than double the size of its current production facility, according to Sarah Cohen, the company’s operations manager.
While Route 11 Potato Chips has been able to produce a wide variety of flavors, its production capacity is limited because the factory has only one potato chip cooker in use, Cohen said.
April 18, 1996
