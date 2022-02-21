100 years ago
NEW YORK — The Rev. Dr. John Roach Straton, a leader in the fundamentalist movement of the Baptist Church, has begun a campaign to have textbooks dealing with the Darwinian theory excluded from the New York schools. The fundamentalists will wage a campaign concerning the unreliability of the theory of evolution, Dr. Straton declares. He says that to saturate the minds of children with the theory that they are descended from monkeys will lower their morals and bring out the worst that is in them.
Feb. 15, 1922
The dawn of Feb. 16, 1922, marks an anniversary of keen interest to nearly 1,000,000 American men.
Fifty-four years ago, on Feb. 16, 1868, a little group of 14 men sat in a stuffy room in New York City. Twice they voted on a matter they had been debating for weeks. On the second ballot, the new almost-forgotten fraternal order of the "Jolly Corks" was disbanded and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks was born.
The "Jolly Corks," actor folk all, met in those days in cafes and bar-rooms of New York's theatrical district. The founder, Charles Algernon Sidney Vivian, was an English actor.
It was W.L. Bowron that the "Elks" owe their name. "Bears" was suggested, but discarded as animals of few inviting traits, coarse, brutal. "Beavers" were brought up as examples of industry, but cast aside as too destructive. "Foxes," were voted down as too cunning and crafty. "Moose" attracted attention but was at last turned down. Then "Elks," with graceful, spreading antlers, met with general approval. After debating, the vote stood seven to seven, dead-locked on "Elks and Buffaloes," which Vivian advocated, but which half the members opposed because they did not wish to copy the name of an existing order.
On the second vote, though, Bowron switched his vote to Elks. Vivian ratified the majority of one and the Order of Elks was born.
Feb. 16, 1922
Some of the principal roads of Frederick County were reported to be badly drifted this afternoon, as a result of high winds early this morning blowing the snow from fields into the roadways.
The snow was melting slightly today in places exposed to the sun and protected from the northwest winds, but being out of doors was most disagreeable, especially being caught in a gust of swirling snow and wind, suggestive of the great blizzard days of February, 1895.
Feb. 16, 1922
House Bill 45, making it a "misdemeanor to publish the name or photograph of any maid, woman or woman-child" upon whom a criminal assault has been committed or attempted, came up on its passage in the House Thursday afternoon. Alfred C. Smith of Norfolk County is patron of the bill. He is also patron of the measure for the abolishment of capital punishment in Virginia.
Feb. 17, 1922
Below zero temperature was registered in almost every section of Frederick County this morning and it is said by many to have been the coldest of the winter season thus far.
Feb. 17, 1922
By order entered in the Circuit Court of Frederick County, the sale of the Peach Grove Church property in Shawnee District has been confirmed. The sale was made to W.M. Racey for the sum of $600.
Feb. 21, 1922
An order has been entered in the Circuit Court of Frederick County authorizing the Circuit Clerk C.C. Brannon to have the old marriage register of the county clerk's office copied into a new register.
The old register contains the records of some notable marriages; among these are the marriage licenses of James Madison, President of the United States, and Dolly Payne Todd; of General Daniel Morgan; of a number of nieces and nephews of George Washington; of the Lees of Virginia and of a whole host of young lovers in the Old Dominion.
The old marriage register begins with the year 1782 and contains the name of all the contracting parties who were married in Winchester and Frederick County until the year 1853.
Feb. 21, 1922
75 years ago
The Charles E. Williams Jr. Negro Post of the American Legion, recently organized in Winchester, has received its temporary charter.
The charter was presented by L.E. Hill, commander of the Conrad-Hoover Post 21, sponsors of the new post.
Officers of the Post are Lee Honesty, commander; Charles Cartwright, 1st. vice commander; Holmes Boyd, adjutant; Joseph Cooke, finance officer; and John Mason sergeant at arms.
The Charles E. Williams Jr. Post is named after the first colored serviceman from Winchester to give his life in World War II.
Williams, son of Charles and Martha Williams of 572 N. Cameron St., was killed in the Pacific Theatre on July 6, 1943, one year from the date he entered the service. He was a member of the Engineers.
The new post will meet tomorrow night at the Elks Home on North Cameron Street.
Feb. 18, 1947
The charter meeting of the Winchester Exchange Club will be held at York Inn on Friday night, March 7.
Completed plans for the event were announced by Clarke T. Cooper, Charter Meeting program committee chairman.
Following the presentation of the charter will be dancing to the music of a well-known orchestra.
The National Exchange club is arranging to have a prominent Echangette present the charter to the local group.
Feb. 19, 1947
AKRON, Ohio — It may just have been playing a game to Chee-Chee, 5-year-old terrier, but when his mistress told him to find Timmy, her 2-year-old son, he unerringly led her to a crevice in a cliff where the boy had fallen yesterday.
Timmy is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Swisher of Akron. He had wandered away from home and neither the mother nor the police could find him in a 90-minute search.
"Chee-Chee, where is Timmy?" Mrs. Swisher suddenly asked the dog.
The dog led her to him.
The boy was unharmed.
Feb. 20, 1947
Winchester and the surrounding area today were digging out of the heaviest snowfall in four years, 12 inches that fell during a period of 24 hours starting from shortly before six a.m. Thursday morning.
Yesterday's snow storm was accompanied by freezing temperatures, the mercury failing to rise above 25 during the day and falling to 15 last night.
The Diamond Taxi Co. reported that the demand for cabs was the most ever experienced.
School buses ran into a lot of trouble. The Mt.Falls-Mt.Williams bus got stuck in the snow and when the Gore bus made an attempt to go to its aid it also became stuck.
The Greenwood bus had to take another route when its regular road was blocked by stalled autos and the bus did not discharge all of its passengers until about 8 p.m., it was reported.
Feb. 21, 1947
Despite King Winter's latest icy gift to the Winchester area, Dame Fashion's devotees plowed through the snow drifts in order to attend the opening today of the Wenders Store at the new location, corner of Loudoun and Piccadilly streets.
Feb. 21, 1947
50 years ago
The first major snowstorm of 1972 dumped 10 inches on the area last night and brought traffic to a standstill in many places.
Several tractor trailers reportedly jackknifed on Interstate 81 this morning. One man was pinned in his vehicle at the Stephenson exit for some time.
The wind increased during the morning and was beginning to drift, filling in highways as soon as they were cleared.
The Rescue Squad is prepared for the bad weather conditions with specially equipped trucks and a snowmobile which was donated several months ago and has not yet been used.
Members also have a "dog sled" which they use to transport people across drifts.
Feb. 19, 1972
25 years ago
For more than eight decades, 117 N. Braddock St. in Winchester has been stockboy territory. First it was Safeway, then Manuel's Market, and finally Braddock Street Market.
Soon, stockboys will give way to stockbrokers.
Winchester Mayor Larry T. Omps announced Friday he had purchased the 6,500-square-foot building and will renovate it for Wheat First Butcher Singer offices, a securities firm.
Omps said he paid Joseph Manuel $320,000 for the property. The city's assessed value of the building, constructed in 1931, and the half-acre land is $319,800.
Feb. 15, 1997
