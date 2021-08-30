100 years ago
LONDON — The giant airship ZR-2, purchased by the United States from Great Britain, exploded over the city of Hull today. The airship is a wreck in the river Humber.
The airship was passing over Hull in fine style, when suddenly it was seen to break in two. Instantly there were terrific explosions and the ship burst into flames and commenced to descend.
Eyewitnesses saw at least four men descend from the burning airship by parachute. Three men were seen hanging from one parachute.
Forty-four of the forty-nine officers and men on board the dirigible were killed. All of the seventeen Americans on the airship perished.
The disaster occurred when the ZR-2 was about to conclude a long trial flight.
Aug. 25, 1921
A cablegram was received yesterday from Lit. Commander Richard Evelyn Byrd Jr. to the effect that he was not aboard the giant dirigible when it broke in two and exploded over the city of Hull, England.
Commander Byrd sailed from New York about two weeks ago on the liner Olympic and was to have made the trial flight.
When Commander Byrd arrived in London he missed his train and was unable to make connections. He arrived at the flying station about an hour after the dirigible had left.
Aug. 26, 1921
The property of the Charles Brown heirs, situated just south of the Hotel Evans and Knott properties on North Main street has been sold to Messrs Fred H. and Herman H. Hable.
The double brick building now is occupied by a small restaurant on one side and a shoe shining shop on the other. It is one of the oldest structures on North Main street and is associated with the Masonic history of Winchester. During the Civil War Hiram Lodge met on the second floor and it was there that the late President McKinley, then a major in an Ohio regiment, was made a Master Mason.
Numerous efforts have been made since the death of Charles Brown, well-known colored barber, to buy the property. The price paid by the Hable brothers for the property was not made public by them.
Aug. 26, 1921
The Handley Schools will open for the session of 1921-22 on Sept. 12. Attention of parents is called to the fact that all pupils must present certificates of successful vaccination and freedom from contagious diseases.
Aug. 27, 1921
The committee on dancing of the Friendship Fire Company's picnic at Rock Enon Springs on next Monday, Sept. 5, announced today that only square dancing would be indulged in on that day.
This decision was prompted by hundreds of requests from those who will patronize the picnic. It is claimed that the vast majority of people prefer plain square dancing to the more intricate round dancing.
Aug. 30, 1921
STAUNTON — W. Gratton Crawford, well-known here, has received a typewritten letter signed "Ku Klux Klan." It warned him to wear some respectable clothing, stating it was known he could afford better. It told him he must take a bath often, that he must cease speaking to women and girls on the street in an undignified manner and that he must go to work within 30 days or leave town.
The letter intimated that unless he complies within the stipulated time, a number of members of the klan will employ force to eject him. Crawford turned the letter over to Postmaster S.M. Donald, who, it is understood, has placed it in the hands of an inspector of the Postoffice Department.
Aug. 30, 1921
75 years ago
The Hershey Creamery Co. expects to move into its new home on the Valley Pike about Oct. 15, Roy LaFollette, manager, said today.
The one-story, steel structure of yellow faced brick will cost an estimated $75,000 when completed. The front portion will be rented as a confectionery and the rear used to store ice cream and house equipment, including trucks of the Hershey Co.
The ice cream will continue to be manufactured in Harrisburg and trucked to Winchester.
The Hershey plant is now located at 21 S. Braddock Street.
Aug. 20, 1946
With indications of a bumper apple crop, some veteran cold storage men stated that there might even be a shortage, depending on how the apples move.
The last time local storages were full was in 1944. Plenty of space was available last year when early freezes cut sharply into the yield
Aug. 22, 1946
Herman Hable, prominent Winchester real estate man and president of Hable Theatres, Inc. today confirmed a report that the Hable enterprises have completed plans for the construction of a new theater in Winchester.
Hable, who already operates the Palace theater here and has a motion picture house in Washington, said the new Winchester theater would be located at 124-132 South Loudoun St., the building which is now occupied by the J.W. Grove Furniture Co. and the J.E. LeMaster Repair Shop.
The building will be constructed of brick, steel, and concrete and will cost around $150,000. It will seat 1,400 people, 1000 people on the first floor and 400 in the balcony.
Aug. 24, 1946
Announcement was made today of the inauguration of direct bus service between Winchester and Altoona Pa., by Berkeley Springs, W.Va., and Bedford, Pa.
The service was inaugurated yesterday by the Blue and White Lines. One bus daily arrives and leaves from the Greyhound terminal at 16 N. Braddock Street.
Aug. 26, 1946
H.M. Lamp said today that the new garage which he is building adjacent to his present location on Smithfield Avenue will be completed within the next 90 days.
The veteran auto dealer is sales agent for the Willey's automobile, Jeep, station wagon and trucks.
According to Lamp he has sold between 15 and 20 Jeeps in Winchester and Frederick County and has taken several orders for the new station wagon. The Jeeps sell from $1195 to $1597. The station wagon is expected to be offered at around $1500.
Aug. 29, 1946
A large commercial swimming pool for Winchester will be ready in plenty of time for another season.
James Sprint, whose father, Ashby Sprint, bought the former Bowly property along the Valley Pike, at the southern edge of the city, is engaged in the excavation for a pool of about 60 by 160 feet.
Water will be piped in by gravity from the nearby Abrams Creek which flows through the property less than 100 yards away.
Mr. Sprint, a local apple broker, is not only constructing the pool but he is making numerous and extensive improvements to the large Colonial mansion house.
Aug. 29, 1946
50 years ago
School bells ring Monday for children in Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke counties.
The coordination was made necessary by the opening of the Dowell J. Howard Vocational School which serves all three systems.
The school is not yet complete, officials say, but classes will begin as scheduled on Monday. It may be necessary to double up classes in the completed areas until construction is finished, according to William L. Boyce, guidance counselor for the school.
James L. Givens is director of the vocational school.
Aug. 28, 1971
25 years ago
When Target Stores, Inc. the nation's third-largest discount chain, confirmed Wednesday that it would stop selling cigarettes at its 714 stores nationwide, the company cited falling sales and shrinking profits in its cigarette business.
The news spread so rapidly Wednesday that Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Kmart Corp. — the nations' No. 1 and No. 2 discount chains, respectively — issued statements saying they would continue selling cigarettes.
Aug. 29, 1996
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.