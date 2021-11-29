100 years ago
Before the largest crowd ever assembled in Winchester for any game, the Shenandoah Valley Academy football team triumphed over the Winchester High School team by a 7 to 0 score. The game was played yesterday afternoon at the Fair Grounds, which proved to be an ideal football field which was little hurt by the rain of the morning.
Nov. 25, 1921
MIDDLETOWN — The Alumni Association of the Middletown Agricultural High School will present to the school on the afternoon of Friday a beautiful bronze tablet in memory of two of its graduates, Thomas Russell Beaty and William M. Cadwallader, who made the supreme sacrifice in the World War.
Corporal Beaty was killed overseas in the battle of the Argonne forest. He was a member of Company E, Three Hundred and Nineteenth Infantry, Eightieth Division. William Cadwallader died of pneumonia on this side while a member of the training corps of Roanoke College at Salem, Va.
Nov. 25, 1921
BERRYVILLE — Taking issue with those graybeards who are predicting an unusually severe winter, T. Clayton Hall, observing farmer of Wickliffe, Clarke County, declared today that nature's signs point to a season not unlike that of a year ago for general mildness.
"Squirrels and other animals which lay in winter supplies are not putting anything by this fall, " opined Mr. Hall. "Another sign is the thin husk on the corn, very thin, and just like last year. Still another is the coat on the horses. My horses have not yet begun to grow their winter coat, and their hair is almost as thin as in mid-summer."
Nov. 26, 1921
A shipment of Jersey Black Giants, a new breed of chickens, was attracting unusual attention this morning at the chicken yard of W. Miller Fletcher on East Piccadilly Street. Mr. Fletcher received two cockerels and four pullets, the largest of the latter weighing eight pounds when six months old.
Mr. Fletcher said one of the Jersey Black Giant capons exhibited in Madison Square Gardens, New York, recently, weighed 18 pounds, and that it was then not a year old.
Nov. 26, 1921
Everybody knows that a polecat is a small, but highly obnoxious animal. It is usually the case that there is no one else in the immediate vicinity.
Not so with "Friday" Dyke, a hunter and trapper from the western section of this county. "Friday" appeared in Winchester on Saturday afternoon with three or four polecats in his hunting coat and an aroma circling about him that would knock the paint off a box-car at fifty yards.
He went into Hable's store, filled at the time with customers. Doors and windows were thrown open, and through both the customers, clerks and proprietor rushed frantically for the outside, leaving "Friday" to survey alone the scene of his triumph.
"Friday" then drifted into Brill and Ritter's and a half a dozen other stores, with the same result.
Finally it dawned upon "Friday" that for some unknown reason his popularity in Winchester had suffered a set-back, so, with his cats and his inevitable aroma, he set out for the tall timbers. The police got "wind" of "Friday" long before they knew of his presence in town and of the disturbance he was creating, but by the time that messages were sent apprising them of the facts, Friday had departed.
Nov. 28, 1921
The public schools of Winchester now stand at the very top of the list of public free schools in Virginia, Handley High School being rated above the famous John Marshall School of Richmond, as well as above the high schools of all other cities of Virginia, according to a statement reaching here today from Richmond quoting the office of the state superintendent of public instruction.
Several years ago the Winchester schools were about halfway down the list of state public schools, but since the reorganization under Supt. F.E. Clerk many radical changes have taken place and last year the Winchester schools came up to fourth place in the standard prescribed by the State Board of Education.
Today the Winchester schools are first in Virginia, and the improvement goes on.
Nov. 28, 1921
The Winchester Rotary Club held its regular meeting Friday at Dr. Myers' office building on Water Street.
Mr. Shirley Carter made a very interesting talk in regard to the need of an up-to-date fireproof hotel for Winchester.
Mr. Carter stated that the Handley School would soon be a reality; over one hundred homes have been recently constructed and in progress of construction; a new brick plant has been secured; new hotel proposed; new apple orchards being planted yearly; new ice cream factory now going up on North Main street; and the new cold storage has been completed.
Nov. 29, 1921
75 years ago
Bleachers to seat approximately 1,000 persons will be added to the north side of the Handley Bowl for the annual Thanksgiving Day football game between Handley and Martinsburg, Garland Quarles announced today.
Next week's contest will be the 23rd game between the two schools with Handley holding a 11-8 edge to date in the series. Three of the games ended in ties. Last year Handley won, 12-0. Martinsburg won in 1944.
Nov. 22, 1921
One of the latest business enterprises soon to make its appearance in the downtown business district of Winchester, will be the Valley Photo Centre, formerly Scheder's studio, which will open about Dec. 5 at 107 S. Loudoun St. in the Palace Hotel building.
A. Frank Naddeo assisted by G.N. Early, will manage the store and studio. A native of Harrisonburg and ex-GI, is the first veteran to be employed under the agreement between the Veterans Administration and the new firm to make available photographic training to veterans of World War II.
Nov. 26, 1946
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Public Health service disclosed today the production of a vaccine against mumps.
Physicians of the Health Service said such a vaccine not only would be a useful weapon against the disease in children but in addition has military importance.
They said mumps stands at the top of the list of diseases that incapacitates soldiers.
Nov. 27, 1946
50 years ago
Major highways in the Winchester area were reported clear today, by the State Police, following the near blizzard on Wednesday that blanketed the area with nine inches of snow and left thousands of Thanksgiving motorists stranded.
Nov. 26, 1971
The Christmas parade scheduled for tonight in downtown Winchester has been called off but the Christmas tree lights will go on as scheduled at 6:30 p.m.
Santa will be in his house in front of the courthouse to pass out candy to the youngsters, according to Bill Shendow of the Winchester Retail Merchants Association.
Shendow said the parade was called off because the floats could not make it to town and many bands and majorette groups cancelled out. There are no plans to reschedule the parade.
Nov. 27, 1971
25 years ago
Flying J Inc. is ready to begin construction in Clearbrook of a new travel center that will specialize in selling food and fuel to truckers and recreational vehicle owners.
The Clearbrook site, near Exit 323 from I-81, is desirable because it links two other Flying J locations on the I-81 corridor-Wytheville and Carlisle, Pa.
Flying J will be the first big project on the Whitehall Business Park property .
Nov. 28, 1996
