100 years ago
The following conveyances of local real estate admitted to record in the Corporation Clerk's office of Winchester:
Joseph E. Stegner to his wife, Mrs. Birdie B. Stegner, house and lot at Market and Clifford streets, $2,910.
Joseph E. Stegner to his wife, Mrs. Birdie B. Stegner, house and Lot on east Monmouth St., $705.
Mrs. Virginia G. Baker and husband, A.M. Baker, to Dr. Walter D. Myers, house and lot at Washington and Wolfe streets, $18,500.
Ernest
Stotler to Zuda Lynn and Alpha Love Lynn, house and lot on Highland Ave., $800.
May 11, 1920
Is there such a person parading the streets of Winchester late at night known as "The Woman in Black?
Howard Scruggs and Edward N. Anderson, operating a garage on North Braddock Street, near Water Street, would like to know.
They had been at work late at night and had stepped out on the sidewalk when they observed an unusually tall woman clothed entirely in black with a veil partly covering her face.
She remained motionless so long that the men started toward her but as they did so, she attacked Mr. Scruggs, who had to defend himself vigorously. Breaking loose from her grasp, Scruggs seized a brick and threw it at the woman, who in the meanwhile had moved off into a short alley, north of the Lutheran Church, and disappeared.
Many persons believe that the woman was a man dressed up in women's garb, but for what purpose is not known.
May 12, 1920
Announcement was made today of the sale by Representative and Mrs. Thomas W. Harrison of their residence property at the southeast corner of Washington and Clifford streets to William B, Cornwell, president of the Winchester and Western Railroad Co. The house is now occupied by Superintendent F.E. Clerk of the Handley Schools.
May 12, 1920
Mr. and Mrs. Cornelius Vanderbilt Jr. of New York, who were in Winchester last week en route in their motor car to Hot Springs, where they are spending a portion of their honeymoon, will start for San Francisco at the end of their visit to the springs and will probably pass through Winchester again.
Mr. Vanderbilt, it is announced, will "cover" certain special features of the Democratic National Convention in San Francisco for a New York newspaper by which he is employed as a reporter.
May 12, 1920
The Winchester apple district escaped damage from frost last night, it was stated today by some of the large commercial growers. Although there was some frost and thin ice was seen in a number of places early this morning, the fact that the trees are now well protected by abundant foliage is said to have saved them from being injured by the sudden cold spell.
May 15, 1920
E. Rhodes Huntsberry of this city, has received a letter from Richmond announcing that he had been awarded the third prize in the poster contest on Thrift offered by the War Loan Division of the United States Treasury Department in the Fifth Federal Reserve District.
Young Huntsberry is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter E. Huntsberry and is in the first year of Junior High School. His art teacher is Miss Louise O. Zirkle and he is also taking a correspondence course on cartoon drawing.
There were over one thousand entries to the poster contest from the seven states comprising the fifth Federal Reserve District.
May 14, 1920
75 years ago
Word was received in the city yesterday morning by relatives that Sgt. James E. Holland, 2 West Leicester St., has been reported missing in action by the War Department since April 19.
Prior to entrance into the service Dec. 3, 1942, he was employed in the Safeway stores.
He is attached to an armoured division with General Patch's Seventh Army.
A brother, Pfc. Willard Holland, is serving in Germany with the First Army.
May 12, 1945
The temperature in Winchester fell to 37 degrees last night and frost was reported at several places in the county.
May 14, 1945
Word has received by Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Clem, Route 1, Berryville, that their son, Second Lieutenant Cecil R. Clem was killed in action in Germany on April 22. He was attached to General Patton's Third Army. He was 21 years old. He had been commissioned a second lieutenant while serving overseas.
FRONT ROYAL -- A group of German prisoners of war have arrived at the Front Royal Remount Depot to aid in the erection of stockade fences and reconstruction work on the Depot.
May 17, 1945
It can be revealed today that Cpl. Conrad Lee Royston, U.S.M.C., who was killed in action March 19, in the Pacific theater of operations, lost his life aboard the U.S. Carrier Franklin. Cpl. Royston, the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Royston was an antiaircraft gunner on the carrier.
At the time Mr. and Mrs. Royston were notified of their son's death they were requested not to divulge the name of the vessel.
At least two other local men were on the huge Essex class carrier which was struck by Japanese bombs off the southern coast of Japan March 19.
Clayton Bucher, Gunner's Mate 3-C, U.S. Navy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Bucher of Mountain Falls, was a member of the crew.
Also, Seaman 2-C Floyd Combs, husband of Mr. and Mrs. Frances Trimble Combs, 743 Woodland Ave.
May 18, 1945
Mrs. Jane Ambrose received word this morning from her husband, Staff Sgt. Emile Ambrose, that he is safe and well after being a prisoner of the Germans since June 14, 1944, when his plane was shot down over France.
Prior to entering the service he was employed by the Novick Transfer Co.
May 18, 1945
Miss Cora Chapman, 137 West Boscawen St., this city, received a letter from her son, Pfc. Clayton W. Chapman who has been reported missing in action in Germany since April 14.
Pfc. Chapman is attached to the "Hell on Wheels," Second Armored Division of Lt. Gen. Courtney H. Hodges' First Army.
He was wounded in action on Sept. 16, 1944, but returned to his outfit on Nov. 30.
May 18, 1945
50 years ago
25 years ago
CHARLESTON, S.C.-The 131-year search for the CSS Hunley is over. The Confederate submarine, built from an old locomotive boiler, which ushered in the age of modern submarine warfare, has been found just off the South Carolina coast.
It was on a night in February 1864 that nine Confederate sailors climbed into the Hunley and steered toward a blockade line of Union ships.
Turning the vessel's propeller by a hand crank the crew rammed 100 pounds of black powder on the end of a wooden spar into the stern of the Union frigate USS Housatonic. The resulting explosion sank the Union vessel but the Hunley and its crew never returned.
The search for the wreckage of the submarine ended Thursday when researchers announced they found its encrusted iron shell in about 20 feet of water a couple miles offshore.
May 12, 1995
-- Compiled by Priscilla Lehman
