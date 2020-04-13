100 years ago
A large crowd was in attendance last night at the Eclipse carnival showing nightly this week on the Equity lot for the benefit of The Friendship Fire Company. There are a number of new attractions to be seen and altogether a pleasant evening may be spent upon the grounds.
March 31, 1920
A report was circulated this afternoon that a man traveling with the carnival now exhibiting here was suffering from smallpox. Investigation disclosed that the man had not even been near the carnival grounds.
The man was examined by Dr. B.B. Dutton of the local board of health and while pronounced to be suffering from an eruptive disease, a physician stated that he was probably not suffering from smallpox.
As a precaution, however, the man, his wife and child were sent to the detention house near town late this afternoon merely for observation.
March 31, 1920
Requests have come from several nearby towns, as well as from Winchester, to repeat the musical comedy "As You Was" which was recently presented in Winchester by the American Legion. This show has been proclaimed by all who were fortunate enough to see it as the best amateur show that has ever been produced in Winchester and its success has been very far reaching.
April 2, 1920
The fire at Mr. John Gaunt's home near Berryville late yesterday afternoon was confined to the destruction of the ice-house and meat house. The fire started when a pile of burning brush set ablaze the ice-house which in turn ignited the meat house. The buildings and their contents, which included 1000 pounds of bacon, were destroyed. The loss was $1,000.
April 2, 1920
Headed eastward from a blizzard which on yesterday swept portions of the middle west, a cold wave is coming tonight with freezing temperatures. A warning was sent out by the weather bureau.
It was stated this afternoon that the cold wave will likely not affect the apple crops of this section, as trees are not far enough advanced with bloom. In the case of peaches and small fruit there are fears that the freezing weather which has been forecast will do considerable damage.
April 5, 1920
Mr. John C. Cather has sent the Friendship Fire Company his check for $25 for their valuable work in extinguishing a dangerous blaze at his farm some weeks ago. Straw stacks situated within several feet of his large barn were set on fire by sparks from an engine.
April 6, 1920
Chief of Police Doran has recovered three lap robes probably stolen from automobiles, which he will return to the owners. The robes were found last night in the South End Hose Company's hall. It is believed they were placed their by a gang of young thieves who have been operating extensively throughout the city during the past several weeks, who used the robes when they slept at the South End hall.
This hall, as is the case with every fire house in the city, is kept open and unlocked at all hours to give quick ingress in case of fire. Where there is no night watchman on duty, it has been customary for certain persons to sleep at the engine houses and it is known that on several occasions boys have slept there.
April 7, 1920
75 years ago
Miss Edna T. Iley and Mr. Carl E. Kater, both of this city, were quietly married last night at the parsonage of Grace Lutheran Church by the pastor, the Rev. A.A. Kelly.
The bride is a native of London, England, and has been in the city for the past two years conducting the DuFour Beauty Parlors. The groom is a well-known resident of this city and is a member of an old and honored family here.
April 7, 1920
Mr. and Mrs. James Price entertained at an Easter dance on Monday evening at their attractive home on the Valley Turnpike, a large number of their friends being present.
Music was furnished by a Winchester orchestra and refreshments were served during the evening. The house was beautifully decorated with Easter flowers.
April 7, 1920
75 years ago
The Air Medal has been awarded to Sgt. William H. Miller, 22, for meritorious achievement while participating in bombing attacks on military and industrial targets in Germany.
Sgt. Miller is top turret gunner on an Eighth Air Force B-17 Flying Fortress.
March 31, 1945
LOS ANGELES -- In a bombed-out German farmhouse, Capt. Harry "Pete" Parkins Jr. found a picture of his wife, Virginia. He sent it to her in Los Angeles. She explained:
In the 1932 Olympic games here she served as a junior hostess at a dinner for German and Norwegian athletes.
The picture was taken then. One of the Germans apparently took it home with him.
April 4, 1945
The Senior Class of Sydney Gore High School is now working to get the class play, "The Girl of My Heart" in shape for presentation Friday night at the high school auditorium.
The play involves the romantic adventures of a delightful young girl.
The cast includes the following members of the senior class. Hazel Foreman, Elzada Michael, Otis Macomber, Irette Cooper, Hazel Johnson, Dorothy Biggart, James Morrison, and Harry Pugh.
April 4, 1945
The Winchester Rotary Club at their regular luncheon meeting tomorrow will be shown a movie on certain phases of the telephone industry.
George W. Reading of the Virginia Woolen Co. has been announced as a new member.
April 4, 1945
Mrs. Meredith Stuart, 230 West Boscawen St., has received word that her husband, E. Christopher Stuart Jr., has been promoted to the rank of major. He is the son of Dr. and Mrs. E.C. Stuart of the Northwestern Grade.
Major Stuart, who is attached to the Medical Corps, is serving in the European Theater of Operations.
April 4, 1945
50 years ago
CONCERN began operating today. The crisis intervention service is being staffed 24 hours a day by trained volunteers, backed by professionals.
The number is 667-0145.
It is there for anyone who needs some one to turned to, at any time.
On the other end of the phone line is an anonymous local citizen, perhaps one who has experienced tragedy in his or her own life.
Standing behind them are staff of the Northwestern Psychiatric Clinic and the Northwestern Mental Health Association, as well as ministers.
April 1, 1970
William David Simmons, 74, of Cedar Creek Grade, White House Receptionist under four presidents, died yesterday after an illness of three months.
Mr. Simmons was appointed White House receptionist by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1941. He retired after the first year of President John F. Kennedy administration and has lived here since then. Simmons served during the entire terms of President Harry S.Truman and Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Born in Washington on June 6, 1895, son of the late William David and Catherine Leddy Simmons, he was a graduate of Georgetown University.
During World War I he served in the Army after which he entered the Secret Service.
President Roosevelt appointed Simmons as personal body guard to King George VI and Queen Elizabeth during their visit to America.
April 1, 1970
25 years ago
A freeze warning is in effect tonight for Winchester and surrounding areas. Temperatures are expected to fall into the low 20's overnight. If temperatures dip into the low 20's overnight, about 50 percent of the peach and apple buds may be killed.
April 4, 1995
