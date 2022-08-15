100 years ago
HARRISONBURG — A new record for wholesale destruction of snakes has been reported here from Briery Branch, where six persons killed forty-five of the reptiles at one spot yesterday afternoon. There were 31 rattlers and 14 copperheads in the lot.
James Hounshell, his three sons, Preston, Sam and Luther, and two boys named Long did the killing using clubs and rocks. They first discovered a number of snakes under a large stone and after these had been killed, the hillside was searched with the result that a number greater than the first lot were found scattered around.
Aug. 9, 1922
Dr. H.I. Pifer, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Pifer of Strasburg, has decided to locate in Winchester for the practice of medicine and he has leased several desirable rooms for offices on the second floor of the building at No. 4 North Main Street.
Dr. Pifer is a graduate of the Medical College of Virginia and has spent a year's internship at St. Luke's Hospital, under Dr. Stuart McGuire in Richmond.
Aug. 10, 1922
BERRYVILLE — More than 8,000 persons, the largest crowd in the horse show's history, packed the grounds during the day. Julian Morris, one of the judges and a celebrated horseman of Warrenton and New York, declared the jumping to be the cleanest he has seen in years.
Troop F, Third Cavalry, again thrilled the thousands with their daring horsemanship.
The feature of the day's events was the sharp rivalry for the best draft horse team. J.H. Bell's Percherons carried off honors, winning no less than four blue ribbons.
Aug. 11, 1922
Dorsey Edward White, aged 15 years, son of Mrs. Lydia White Lowery and the late James Lowery, died last evening at the home of his mother, at 139 South Main St., after an illness of typhoid fever.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two brothers, Frederick and Asa Lowery, and two sisters, Mrs. Mildred Ensogna and Miss Gladys White, all of Winchester.
Aug. 11, 1922
Miss Bertha and Opal Robinson entertained on Wednesday evening a number of friends at a shower at the home of Miss Bertha Robinson on East Piccadilly Street in honor of Miss Grace Lauck, whose marriage to Prof. Joseph H. Roe is to take place on Aug. 19.
The shower took the form of a journey for the bride-to-be. At the door she was given one end of a piece of white ribbon with instruction to follow wherever it led. It guided her all over the house, in and out of rooms, upstairs and downstairs, with frequent pauses to divulge many handsome gifts into her hands at most unexpected places.
At the journey's end the guests and the bride-to-be were served a delightful supper. One of the most pleasing features was the form in which the ices were served. On each plate was a little white or chocolate shoe, a pink or white rose, or a pink cupid on a pink heart. The general effect was quite charming.
Aug. 11, 1922
The Star announces the prize winners in the recent Movie Star Contest, "Who looks most like Agnes Ayres" as follows: The first prize of $15 was awarded to Miss Bessie DeHaven of DeHaven, the second prize of $10 to Mrs. M. Throckmorton of White Post and the third prize, one month's supply of tickets to the Empire Theater to Mrs. Leota Moore of Gainesboro.
Aug. 14, 1922
Miss Virginia Whisson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Whisson of South Braddock Street, is slowly recovering from the effects of a very painful and somewhat unusual accident.
Miss Whisson was darning one of her stockings when the needle slipped, ran through the skin of one knee and entered the other, breaking off. A physician was called, and it required more than an hour's work to get the pieces of needle out of her knees.
Miss Whisson was unable to walk for some time, but her condition was reported today as much improved.
Aug. 14, 1922
When asked to outline the plans for the Winchester fair this fall, the directors were astonished at the large amount of money that Manager Burley had spent.
When it was stated that the automobile races would cost approximately $5,000; that the free acts and vaudeville aggregated a similar amount; that the fireworks for one night's display represented an income large enough to keep a family for a year; that the orchestra and decorations for dancing represented the price of a Packard motor car, while the premiums and race purses were nearly a hundred percent increased, the directors did not hesitate to express their opinion on this reckless expenditure of money.
Mr. Burley, in defense of his position as manager, stated that this is an age of competition among fairs; that there were five fairs held in the Valley and that all of them cannot survive.
Mr. Burley regretted that the directors were not in accord with his policy and offered to resign his position.
However, a vote of confidence was taken and Mr. Burley was given authority to expend an even greater sum in order that this year's fair might hold the highest rank among fairs in Virginia.
Aug. 14, 1922
Much of the success attained this year by Georgia peach growers was due to the efforts of Prof. Irvin Snapp, federal entomologist of Winchester, and a corps of assistants, who adopted drastic measures in Georgia about two years ago to stamp out an insect pest that threatened to wipe out the state's great fruit industry.
Aug. 15, 1922
75 years ago
The Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Co. will move its Stephens City office from Miss Huber's residence to a new location across the street on Valley Pike Saturday, H.T. Green Jr., local manager, announced today.
It will be necessary to disconnect all telephones for two hours from midnight until 2 a.m. Aug. 16, while the telephone equipment is being moved. The company is providing a telephone in its new location for emergency calls during the period of move and will have an attendant on duty to assist in placing calls.
Aug. 11, 1947
Bargains in peaches — Hale Havens at Stephens City and Fireglows at Winchester- set home canners in a dither today. What with these intermediate varieties coming in just at this time and the Elbertas expected to mature two weeks later than usual, the demand for the little known varieties of excellent canning peaches this week is reported brisk.
The Elberta peach, mainstay of the local orchards, is maturing later than usual this year. Customarily the crop climaxes about Aug. 15-20. Orchardists here now believe the crop will climax around Sept. 1 and that the Labor day holiday may get mixed up in the harvesting.
Aug. 11, 1947
The temperature in Winchester at 2 p.m. today zoomed to a record 97 degrees for the summer, Winchester Research Laboratory reported.
When this newspaper called up the laboratory and opened the conversation with "Isn't this a scorcher," Dr. A. B. Groves, shot back, "This is nothing, brother, back in 1930 the temperature in Winchester shot to 107 during August.
Then in rapid fire order he reeled off that in 1936-37-43 the mercury hit an even 100 degrees. That in August of 1932 the temperature rose to 102, in 1924, 103; and in 1918 and 1926 it reached 106.
Aug. 14, 1947
Jerry Allen White, 14, Winchester's soap box derby champ left this afternoon for Akron, Ohio, where he will compete with 135 boys from the United States, Alaska and Canada for top national and international honors in the 10th annual derby on Sunday.
Aug. 14, 1947
50 years ago
M.S. Zickefoose, business manager at Shenandoah College and Conservatory of Music, and Melvin Bradley, a construction foreman for Echols Brothers, Inc. of Staunton, are inspecting the dam and spillway being built by the college on Abrams Creek. The structure will maintain the water level of two ponds in front of the school while providing flood control for the college.
Aug. 15, 1972
25 years ago
The former Frederick Douglass School is preparing to open as a community center at the start of the school year.
Winchester Superintendent of Schools Glenn R. Burdick said some modifications are still being made to the building which has been used as an elementary school the last four years. He said intensive cleaning, repair work and reorganization are underway inside the school which was opened in 1927.
Aug. 14, 1997
