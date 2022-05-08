100 years ago
Officer Charles C. Clark of the Winchester police force, whose resignation became effective on May 1, has been succeeded by Charles Offenbacker, formerly of Elkton. He went on duty last night.
Mr. Offenbacker, who has been employed here for some time by Stirckler and Wagner, concrete workers, is one of the biggest men of the local police force, but is not yet on a par with Policeman Dove as to height and weight. Offenbacker weighs 195 pounds, is six feet and one inch tall and is 29 years of age. Officer Dove weighs 267 pounds and is six feet four inches in height.
May 3, 1922
CHAMBERSVILLE, Va. — On Friday night, May 5, the young people of the Community League will give a debate on "Which is the most useful to the lady of the house, a broom or dish rag," after which ice cream will be served. The debate is to be between two young ladies and four young men. Let everyone come and spend a pleasant evening at Round Hill.
May 3, 1922
The oldest living bank president in Virginia and, so far as can be ascertained, the oldest head of a banking institution in the entire South, Mr. James B. Russell, of this city, merchant, apple-grower and financier, has just been re-elected the president of the Union Bank of Winchester for the 34th consecutive year. Mr. Russell, who was born in Winchester on Sept. 5, 1841, will have reached the age of eighty-one years on his next birthday.
The Union Bank of Winchester was incorporated by an act of the Virginia Legislature in March of 1870, and Mr. Russell is the only survivor of the original incorporators.
Judge Richard Parker, who was the presiding judge at the famous trial of John Brown, the insurrectionist, in the old courthouse at Charles Town, was the first president of the Union Bank.
May 3, 1922
Before the Civil War the Catholics of Winchester and Frederick County worshipped in a small church on National Avenue. In 1870 the present substantial structure, the Church of the Sacred Heart, was built by the Rev. John J. Kain, who was afterwards Archbishop of St. Louis, Missouri.
The present pastor, the Rev. Thomas A. Rankin, has recently built an addition to the rectory of the Church of the Sacred Heart, and installed a modern heating plant in the church. To assist the pastor in looking after the scattered flock in the adjoining counties, the Rev. E.P. Gallagher was sent here last Christmas as curate.
May 4, 1922
Benjamin F. Liggett, a well-known resident of Gore, this county, was held up and robbed about 2 o'clock Sunday morning near Abrams Creek, on the Winchester-Bluemont pike while coming from Berryville, where he operates a meat and grocery store.
The robbers, who got about $75 in cash and several checks, made their escape, but it was said yesterday that Liggett had given Sheriff Pannett information on which several arrests may be made in connection with the holdup.
The holdup was the third to occur in the Ash Hollow section in less than six months.
May 8, 1922
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — The Bluefield Daily Telegraph began today the printing of the New Testament in serial form, and will, says Colonel H.I. Shott, editor and owner, continue the publication until the final chapter of Revelation has appeared in its columns. Every morning, under a double-column heading,"Read the Bible With Us," will appear the New Testament exactly as it appears in the bound Bible.
May 8, 1922
Dr. C.R. Anderson, Mayor of Winchester, has issued a proclamation calling upon local citizens to join with the rest of the nation in observance of National Music Week which opened Sunday and will continue through May 11.
75 years ago
May 5, 1947
Berlin's Apothecary, Winchester's newest prescription drug store, opened yesterday in the Dr. Walter D. Myers building at 21 E. Boscawen Street.
Operated by E.P. Berlin, pharmacist of Berryville, the new store occupies the ground floor of the building previously used as office suites by Dr. E.C. Stuart and the late Dr. Rolfe DuPuy.
The new storeroom has been attractively remodeled in keeping with the English half-timber building built by Dr. Myers in 1915.
The local dentist said yesterday that he is also remodeling the second and third floors of the building. The second floor where his office is located, will be changed so that there will be three operating rooms, an X-ray and diagnostic room, and a business office. There will be three apartments on the third floor, Dr. Myers said.
May 6, 1947
Herman Hable, president of Hable Theaters Inc., has been granted a building permit by the city to erect a new theater on the east side of South Loudoun street at an estimated cost of $100,000.
The new theater will be two stories of brick and steel construction. The permit calls for a building 185 feet long by 60 wide. It will occupy from 124 to 132 South Loudoun Street.
Equipment for the theater will cost $50,000 and the house when completed will seat 1,400 persons. There will be 1,000 seats on the first floor and 400 in the balcony.
The Hable Enterprises already operate a theater in Washington as well as the Palace here.
May 7, 1947
Director General Tom Baldridge has received wires from the four major newsreel companies that the 20th annual Shenandoah Apple Blossom scenes will be featured in the newsreels in the cities of the nation's 17,000 theaters. Beginning on Thursday, May 8, in the larger cities and continuing thereon will be scenes from last week's festival. The newsreels will be Paramount News, Universal Newsreel, MGM News, and Fox Movietone.
May 8, 1947
A sub-freezing temperature for more than four hours last night is believed to have caused considerable damage to the apples.
The thermometer dropped to freezing at 11 o'clock last night at the Winchester Laboratory and remained below freezing until 3 o'clock. It hit a low of 28 at 1 a.m.
May 9, 1947
50 years ago
The Rev. Billy Graham, world-famous evangelist, came to Winchester today and the town turned out to greet the man who served as Grand Marshal of the Grand Feature Parade.
The Rev. Graham, who stars with Queen Shenandoah XLV-Miss Shelley Wellons Moore, daughter of West Virginia's governor- in the parade, arrived in the Apple Capital today at mid-morning.
First going to the home of U.S. Sen. and Mrs. Harry F. Byrd Jr., he then was taken to Handley High School where he was "Knighted" by Queen Shelley before the repeat performance of the Pageant, "Springtime in Shenandoah" or "Yes, Virginia, There is a Golden Apple," began.
May 6, 1972
25 years ago
BERRYVILLE — If you are looking for a place to go to relax, smoke a cigar with a taste of scotch, and have some of the best food Berryville has to offer, the Gray Ghost Tavern might be the place for you.
The tavern is in only its second month of operation, general manager Jef Linstrom said. It is located upstairs from the main dining area of the Battletown Inn, at 102 W. Main St., which dates to the early 1800s. The tavern seats approximately 50 people and is open every day except Mondays.
Battletown Inn is owned by Susie Bailey and the building is owned by Leo Bernstein of the Wayside Virginia Corp.
May 8, 1997
