100 years ago
Clarence Ponn, a well-known man of this city, is slowly recovering from an attack of sleeping sickness.
So far as is known this is the only case of genuine sleeping sickness to develop in this vicinity.
A week before Mr. Ponn was stricken with the little known disease, he had suffered from a mild attack of influenza and it is believed that the sleeping sickness resulted from the “flu.”
It is regarded as a contagious disease in many states and the patients are usually isolated. There is no known cure for it.
Feb. 16, 1921
STRASBURG — The first steps of what may eventuate into an electric railroad line through the Shenandoah Valley are now being taken. Brooklyn, N.Y., promoters, who were considering building such a railroad in 1914, are reviving their hopes.
The contemplated road is to be a fast electric line of the most modern type, and should aid in booming all of the Valley towns.
Feb. 17, 1921
Baker and Shryock, real estate agents, announced the sale of a tract of land near town to the Harloe Tire Co. Inc. The new owners plan to erect a factory for the manufacture of the new puncture proof tire, invented by M. Harloe of this city.
Feb. 17, 1921
The long expected report on the water system and recommendations for the future water supply of the city was made at a special meeting of the Common Council held last night.
The report states that a soft water supply for the city is not available except at an enormous expense which would make it practically impossible for the city to attempt to secure. This supply, the report states, could be obtained from Cedar Creek, but even then it would have to be pumped and the cost would run to nearly three quarters of a million dollars.
The main recommendation in the report is that the city acquire Merryman Springs a mile west of town, erect a pumping station at or near the old Hahn mill site on the Valley Pike, build an additional reservoir on the Equity grounds, with a three million gallon capacity, and also provide for an impounding reservoir at the proposed new pumping station for a reserve water supply.
Feb. 28, 1921
Federal Prohibition Agents, W.C. McPeat and C.M. Feltner arrested Ernest Falbush on the Beavers farm on the Blue Ridge mountains, near Mount Weather, and captured a makeshift still, several quarts of moonshine liquor and about 35 gallons of rye beer.
The liquor was found in a henhouse. An old coffee percolator had been converted into a still.
Feb. 18, 1921
Aunt Laura Robinson, a well-known colored woman, died at her house in Stephens City, this county, on Thursday after a long illness. She was of advanced age and before the war was a slave in a prominent family in the southern part of the county.
She is survived by four daughters, three sons, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Feb. 19, 1921
Fourteen inches of snow fell here within 18 hours in what is said to be a record snowfall for many years within the same number of hours.
Feb. 21, 1921
Washington’s Headquarters at Braddock and Cork streets will be kept open on Feb. 22 from 11 to 4 o’clock for the benefit of the public, through the auspices of the Daughters of the Confederacy and the Senior History Class of the High School.
The history pupils are endeavoring to keep before the eyes of the public names of men whose deeds have made them famous in their own vicinity.
Feb. 21, 1921
BERRYVILLE — The Berryville Basket Co. Inc., which was chartered for the manufacture of all kinds of fruit containers, will have a capacity of 3,600 baskets and wooden containers when the plant is fully completed and running at full blast.
Work upon the erection of the buildings, which will house the plant, has started. They will be erected upon an acre and half lot below the ice plant alongside the Norfolk and Western Railway.
The new company will not confine its work to fruit baskets and small containers alone. It will manufacture barrels for packing apples. It also will probably go into the making of egg crates to meet the demand of the egg-shipping business from this section.
Between 40 and 50 persons will be employed in the new factory.
The establishment of the factory will make twelve enterprises doing business alongside the tracks of the Norfolk and Western at Berryville.
Feb. 22, 1921
75 years ago
Lieutenant Thomas G. Scully has resumed the practice of law in Winchester after four years of military duty. He established his office yesterday in the Capitol Theater building.
Twice he was wounded during the hard fighting in Italy. His last wound cost him a leg.
Lt. Scully was awarded the Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster and the Bronze Star.
Feb. 19, 1946
A new grocery store and meat market in the southend of Winchester will open tomorrow morning at 814 S. Cameron St. Lowery’s Market, operated by J. Robert Lowery, will feature a complete line of groceries and a delivery service to all parts of the city.
Associated with J. Robert Lowery in the operation of the store is his brother, David Lowery, formerly with the Fair Play Store.
Feb. 21, 1946
More than 300 Boy Scouts, their parents and friends, gathered at the Winchester Armory last night for the scouting exposition staged by the Shawnee District.
Participating were Troops 1, 2, 3, and 9 from Winchester, Troop 6 from Stephens City and Troop 18 from Berryville.
Around the walls of the Armory were more than a dozen individual booths which testified to the diversified skill of the Scouts. In the center of the floor was a scout trail showing how Scouts advance from Tenderfoot through the various steps up to Life, Star and Eagle Scouts.
Feb. 21, 1946
50 years ago
The Winchester School Board is taking out an option for some 33-acres of land on Senseny Road as the site for the city’s new “middle school” and recommending that City Council purchase the land.
According to Winchester School Superintendent Jacob L. Johnson, the School Board took out a 60-day option to purchase what is called the O’Connell property on Senseny Road at a price of $180,000.
Feb. 16, 1971
25 years ago
Mainstream Shenandoah, a group that says it offers a “moderate response to the religious right,” held an organizational meeting Wednesday night.
About 40 people attended the meeting at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley off U.S. 11 South near Stephens City.
The Rev. Cynthia Cain of the local Unitarian church said the group will address issues challenged by the religious right, such as separation of church and state.
Although the meeting was held at the church, Cain said the organization is not sponsored by the Unitarian Church in any way.
Feb. 22, 1996
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.