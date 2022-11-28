100 years ago
ATLANTA, Ga. — Masked women, estimated at fully 300, paraded Atlanta streets for the first time in the history of the city last night. The paraders were said to be members of the Sixty Women’s League, a “patriotic society.” They wore white costumes, with flowing sleeves trimmed in red and blue. The masks completely covered their faces and were similar to those worn by the Ku Klux Klan.
Nov. 22, 1922
Upwards of 100 volunteers were reported this afternoon to be fighting forest fires that are sweeping down the eastern slope of Great North mountain, in the western section of Frederick County and threatening the timber lands of the Albert Keckley estate, Dr. Walter D. Myers, Isaac B. Frye, Guy Frye and others.
Nov. 23, 1922
Mrs. Annie J. Rees, widow of the Rev. Jonah L. Rees, has returned to her home on North Braddock Street after undergoing a surgical operation at Memorial Hospital last week.
It was learned today that in spite of her advanced age of 85 years, Mrs. Rees not only passed through the ordeal successfully, but that she did not take an anesthetic. The operation was somewhat painful, but the patient bore it with remarkable courage and watched the operating surgeon with much interest.
Nov. 23, 1922
Winchester had its first snowstorm of the season about 6 o’clock last evening and for about 10 minutes snow flew thick and fast, accompanied by a driving wind.
The snow melted in the streets and on sidewalks almost as soon as it fell, but it remained on lawns for several hours.
Nov. 23, 1922
The cast of stars and producers with their cameramen who are to produce a picture entitled “The Romance of Winchester” will arrive in this city on the morning of Dec. 11, and will remain here two weeks filming the scenes and situations necessary for the film.
Several of the leading parts will be taken by local people. Vote for your selection for the leading roles and deposit your ballot in the ballot box in the lobby of the Empire Theater.
Nov. 23, 1922
It was announced today that the senior class of the Winchester High School will publish what they believe is to be one of the best annuals that has ever been put out by that school. The contract for the printing of the year book already has been awarded. Much of the staff has been selected to assemble the pages of the book, which is to be known as the “Handlian.”
Nov. 28, 1922
The funeral of young Robert E. Rosenberger, son of Mr. and Mrs. Asa L. Rosenberger, held Sunday afternoon, was one of the largest seen here in some time, there being between 50 and 60 automobiles in the funeral party when it reached Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Mr. Rosenberger, who was 21 years of age, died of pneumonia at the home of Page Lewis on South Braddock Street, where he boarded while working at the Handley School site.
Nov. 28, 1922
75 years ago
The Old Southern Cafe on E. Main St., Berryville has been sold by Raymond Haun to Mrs. N.N. Simpson of Berryville and Mrs. Parker Murray of Arlington.
Announcement of the change of ownership was made today, but the amount of money involved was not reported.
The business has been closed for repairs and alterations on the building. Upon reopening it will be known as Battletown Inn.
The transaction involved only the business and equipment and not the building which is owned by the D. Lemon Fries estate and more than a decade ago was operated by Mr. Fries as a hotel, Battletown Inn.
The building was last operated as a hotel by Mrs. Matthew Pulliam but in recent years has been remodeled into storerooms and offices on the ground floor and apartments upstairs. Southern Cafe has been operated for about 10 years, the last three by Mr. Haun.
Nov. 21, 1947
With battles on mice underway in many orchards and sporadic campaigns against rats being carried on in Frederick and Clarke counties, attention was directed today to an organized effort at Waynesboro, Pa., just across the southern Pennsylvania line.
It was D-day for rodents as hundreds of persons armed themselves with pellets of poisoned horse meat and waged an all-out battle against rats.
The ammunition factory, a concrete mixer, ground out the deadly pellets of horse meat liberally mixed with rat poison which was distributed to the more than 500 “soldiers” participating in the war against the grain-filching pests.
Nov. 24, 1947
Twenty-two individual and two group funerals of World War II dead being returned to this country for reinterment have been scheduled for Winchester National Cemetery, according to Supt. D.M. Sprinkle.
Two of the dead, including the late S. Sgt. Frank L. Boersig of Berryville, were aboard the Army transport Robert Burns which docked in New York this week.
One of the group funerals will be of eleven persons and the other three. The superintendent explained a mass funeral as one in which the names of all the persons is known but the individuals could not be identified.
In such cases a place of burial is selected which is centrally located to all the next of kin.
Nov. 26, 1947
Permits for four new dwellings, including a parsonage for the Congregational Christian Church have been granted by Commissioner of Revenue C.P. McVicar.
The permit for the church parsonage to be occupied by the Rev. Robert Whitten calls for a 2-story brick structure to cost approximately $17,000. The present parsonage has been sold.
Nov. 28, 1947
50 years ago
NEW YORK — The Daily Express of London reported today that it has “incontrovertible evidence” that Nazi chieftain Martin Bormann escaped from the rubble of war-torn Germany to safe haven in South America and is living there now.
Bormann, Adolf Hitler’s chief deputy, was sentenced in absentia to death by the Nuernberg war-crimes tribunal. Today, he is leading the life of a prosperous 72-year-old businessman but is kept under constant surveillance by Latin American secret-service agents, the newspaper said.
The article says Bormann reached Latin America “thanks to the protection of the Vatican, former Argentine President Juan Peron and some of the most powerful politicians and financiers in South America.”
Nov. 25, 1972
25 years ago
Ninety years and four generations after John W. Rosenberger opened a lumber yard in Winchester, the family has decided to call it quits.
John H. Rosenberger II said Friday that his father and the other owners of the lumberyard and hardware store at 1336 Commerce St. in Winchester have decided to close the business and auction off all its assets.
Rosenberger said the business was started by his great-grandfather, because he thought it would be a “good idea” to start a lumberyard.
Nov. 22, 1997
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.