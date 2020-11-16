100 years ago
The second anniversary of the signing of the armistice which brought the war with Germany to a close, was fittingly celebrated here today with the ringing of fire and church bells, the sounding of sirens and whistles, with a great parade of overseas veterans, military cadets, Red Cross ladies and Boy Scouts; with music and mirth; with a great barbecue; with a football game, and with the launching of the fourth roll call of the American Red Cross.
Nov. 11, 1920
The body of Homer Kerns, an overseas soldier who died in France in 1918, arrived in Winchester yesterday afternoon over the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad and was taken to the home of his father, John C. Kerns, at Reynolds Store, this County. Funeral services will be there at Wesley Chapel tomorrow morning and interment will be in the burying ground at that place.
Nov. 11, 1920
With the thermometer standing at 22 degrees throughout last night and this morning with thick ice prevailing and with the first snow flurry of the season, winter has arrived on time and in earnest.
Nov. 12, 1920
The management of the Hotel Jack has been hearing rumors for several months relative to a sale of the property, but it is understood that nothing definite has occurred.
It was stated, however, that a representative of the company owning the Fort Cumberland Hotel will be here in the near future. It has been reported that in event the hotel property is sold the annex will be torn down and a building erected thereon which probably will contain many more rooms than the present main building.
Nov. 13, 1920
The Daughters of the Confederacy of this city have complained to the police that some miscreant has defaced the Confederate statue on the courthouse lawn by striking matches on the bronze of the memorial. It is not thought this was done maliciously, but whether or not, the result is all the same, and anyone found defacing the memorial will be given the full extent of the law.
Nov. 13, 1920
The District Nurse Association realizing the high percentage of infant mortality, has entered into baby welfare work. Two clinics were held in the rest room of the Chamber of Commerce, in which there were over 100 babies at each session. During the examinations it was found that a number of these little ones were suffering from physical defects.
The Red Cross, being fully aware of the ravages made by the white plague, also conducted tubercular clinics in Winchester. The attendance was so tremendous that it was necessary to continue the examinations late into the night. As a result, many sufferers have been sent to sanitariums, where a cure was possible.
Nov. 15, 1920
Two of the restaurant proprietors of Winchester and one shoe shining parlor were fined a total of $6 each which include costs, in police court today on a charge of selling cigars on Sunday. A youth from the country was yesterday observed by Chief Doran buying some cigars and he was summoned into court to testify. He also told of having made similar purchases from others and these too were fined for the Sunday violation.
Nov. 15, 1920
Hundreds of Winchester households were without gas on Saturday night and yesterday morning and to add to the inconvenience the entire northwest section of the city was without water during the entire day yesterday.
The excuse of the gas company was that they had bought some coal which would not produce gas, while the city’s excuse for shutting off the water was that they were repairing fire hydrants on Fairmont Avenue.
Nov. 15, 1920
75 years ago
Despite cloudy skies and a damp cold wind, approximately 4,000 people gathered at Berryville yesterday to hear Gen. George C. Marshall, U.S. Army Chief of Staff, make what has been termed his last Armistice Day speech as head of the armed forces of the United States.
Introduced by Senator Harry F. Byrd as one of the “ most distinguished of all Americans, “ General Marshall recalled his earlier experiences in the Shenandoah Valley and Berryville. He took time to praise Virginia and the Valley pointing out the historical part of the Valley played in General “Stonewall” Jackson’s Valley campaigns. General Marshall graduated in 1901 from Virginia Military Institute where Jackson had taught military science prior to the War Between the States.
Nov. 11, 1945
The Wayside Inn at Middletown, originally established in 1797, has been purchased by Dr. and Mrs. Frank Shattuck, of Miami, Fla., from Mr. and Mrs. Parker Murray.
The Inn when first opened, was known as Wilkenson’s Tavern and later was purchased by Jacob Larrick and operated as Larrick’s Hotel.
Before and after the War Between the States it was a relay station for the Shenandoah Valley Stage Lines. On the front lawn is a marker erected by the State Conservation Commission on which is contained the information that on May 24, 1862, Gen. Jackson met the federals under General Banks and forced the latter to divide his forces.
Since 1908, the Inn has been operated by Mrs. Maggie Rhodes and in the past several years by her son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. J. Parker Murray.
Nov. 13, 1945
Some residents of the Opequon section of the county are tossing the idea around that the mysterious beast which a posse has been combing the woods near Pottstown, Pa., may be the same animal reported on various occasions in the mountainous areas near their homes last summer.
Citizens near Pottstown have described “the thing” as a huge beast that makes 20-foot leaps, cries and screams like a baby and steals chickens.
Many residents of Opequon claimed they heard “it” screaming in the mountain at night and one county man stated that he found the huge tracks of the beast in the lane on his farm.
By those who claimed to have seen it, the beast was described as about two feet high and up to eight feet long.
Nov. 15, 1945
50 years ago
A vicious late autumn thunderstorm rampaged through the Winchester-Frederick-Clarke area last night inciting emergency conditions for many as it gave rise to scattered flash flooding.
At least two cars were swept off highways, many basements and yards were flooded, a few outbuildings were washed off their foundation, and several low-water bridges were submerged as the storm unleashed heavy rainfall.
Nov. 13, 1970
25 years ago
Area residents awoke this morning to the beginnings of the first major winter storm of the season.
The storm is expected to dump up to 6 inches of snow on the area by Wednesday morning.
Nov. 14, 1995
The new Texas Steakhouse & Saloon at the intersection of U.S. 50 and US. 522 South is in the Dominion Square commercial center, next to the Travelodge of Winchester, in the building that was formerly a Fritter’s restaurant.
The Texas Steakhouse & Saloon is not the only newcomer in the steakhouse arena — it will be facing competition from the 324-seat Hoss’ Steak and Sea House, which is due to open early next month. The restaurant is located just a few hundred yards away on U.S. 50 next to Delco Plaza.
Nov. 14, 1995
