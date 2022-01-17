100 years ago
Handley School teachers who live at the Teachers' Club on South Washington Street, are expressing themselves a being very appreciative of the thoughtfulness of some of their friends, who, in the absence of the teachers during the Christmas holidays, raised a purse and purchased a large cabinet-size Victor talking machine and had it sent to the club house.
As the teachers returned to the club from their holiday vacation they were greeted by strains of the newest song and dance records superbly reproduced by the new Victor machine, which now is made use of each evening during the week.
The teachers say they have utterly failed to find words in the dictionary which would give expression to the appreciation they feel for the handsome gift of their friends.
Jan. 12, 1922
The "jazz" dance is slowly but surely being discarded, according to a statement issued by Fenton Bott, director of dance reform of the American National Association of Masters of Dancing.
The association began two years ago, to work for cleaner dancing. Bott said, "We feel and hope that the crest of the wave of disgusting wriggling "jazz" has been reached, and reports to us from every part of the country show clean dancing crusaders being started everywhere. All exaggerated movements, especially of the upper parts of the body, are in very bad taste in social dancing and are never found with true refinement and culture."
Jan. 12, 1922
Senator Harry Flood Byrd of Winchester in the Senate today introduced a joint resolution providing for an investigation of the State Highway Department. Under the terms of the resolution is the provision appointing a committee.
The committee is authorized to investigate whether there has been any extravagance or negligence in the expenditure of public money by the highway commissioner or commission; whether the contracts made by the commissioner or commission have been carried out upon sound business principles and with regard to the interest of the state; whether there has been any unnecessary delay in obtaining rights of way or making surveys or furnishing plans and specifications.
Jan. 13, 1922
STRASBURG — While fox hunting on Massanutten mountain this week Samuel Middleton and his two sons shot and killed a black bear, a cub of two years. The bear was first seen going into his den, and Mr. Middleton fired and hit the animal in the foot.
The two sons on hearing the shots of their father then came upon the scene, and in all six shots were fired by the trio into the body of the beast.
The gross weight of the bear was 95 pounds. This is the second bear that has been killed on the mountain within the past year.
Jan. 14, 1922
Erection of a Sunday school building that will cost as much as some churches has been decided upon by the congregation of Grace Lutheran Church, it was learned today.
At a meeting of the congregation it was decided to purchase the stone dwelling owned by the Jacob Baker estate, just west of the church property, on West Water Street, the consideration being $10,250.
It's the intention to raze the Baker house and also the building that for many years was the home of the old Union Fire Company, immediately adjoining the church property. The engine house property was bought by the church several years ago, and the building has since been used for Bible class purposes.
Jan. 16, 1922
WHITACRE — Snow fell here last Wednesday 18 inches deep. It was badly drifted last Friday, the Bloomery-Winchester road was opened with shovels and snow plows from Bloomery to Gainesboro. There was no mail for two days, but the Bloomery man has since made the trip with sled and horses.
Jan. 17, 1922
75 years ago
Winchester continued as a mecca for couples bent upon matrimony last year, with a total of 2,351 marriage licenses issued here during the past 12 months.
City Clerk Peyton Marshall reported 1,456 marriage licenses issued through his office compared to 895 from the county clerk's office.
Although all sections of the country showed a marked increase in marriages in 1946 over 1945, the increase was greatest in New England and the Middle Atlantic and East North Central States, and least in the South Atlantic and the Mountain and Pacific states. The poorer record for the latter regions was attributed to the withdrawal of military installations and to the reduction of war industries.
Jan. 11, 1947
At the Winchester Armory at 7:30 last night, the Headquarters Company, Third Battalion, 116th Infantry, Winchester, was federally recognized and sworn in as a unit of the Virginia National Guard.
Jan. 15, 1947
Members of the Grace Lutheran Church at their annual Congregational meeting voted 80 to 6 to accept a bequest of the late Miss Margaret Miller of Winchester, leaving her home property at 28 S. Loudoun Street to the trustees of the Grace Lutheran Church for an old ladies' home.
The will of Miss Miller, who died Nov. 12, 1938, also provided a $5,000 bequest as an endowment for the home and gave the trustees a one-third interest in a tract of undeveloped lots on S. Stewart Street extending west from Monmouth which will eventually be available for endowment purposes.
Miss Miller specified in her will that the institution shall be known as the "Godfrey Miller Home" in memory of her father.
The stone house, which is thought to have been built about 1814, has a frontage of approximately 100 feet on Loudoun Street. The main section of the house contains six large rooms and an L-shaped wing projecting to the back an additional six rooms. It is currently occupied by William Cross Miller who is the executor of Miss Miiller's estate.
Jan. 16, 1947
WASHINGTON — President Truman spoke out today against "burned crosses" and men who "worked behind sheets" in his own home state of Missouri in asserting that "I don't want to see any race discrimination."
Charging his new civil rights committee with responsibility for finding means for strengthening protection of minorities, the president said the country could very easily be faced with a situation like one he recalled in 1922 when he was running for his first elective office-county judge of Jackson County, Missouri.
Jan. 16, 1947
50 years ago
Temperatures dipped to five below zero early yesterday morning, the lowest the mercury has gone since Jan. 2, 1968, when it was also minus five. It was a drop of 74 degrees in less than three days.
The temperature reached only 13 degrees at the warmest yesterday and dipped again this morning to 3 above zero.
Jan. 17, 1972
25 years ago
Preliminary plans for a Pep Boys automotive parts and repair store at the corner of Featherbed Lane and South Pleasant Valley road were shown Tuesday to the Winchester Planning Commission.
The Pep Boys building would include 18,000 square feet with 12 service bays for automotive repairs.
Pep Boys would share access off South Pleasant Valley Road with the shopping center, which includes stores such as Color Tile & Carpet Supermarket, Staples, Circuit City, and Kroger.
Seven mobile homes now occupy part of the site.
Jan. 15, 1997
