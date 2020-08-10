100 years ago
Harry H. Gardiner, known all over the United States as the “Human Fly,” arrived in Winchester last evening. He is stopping at Hotel Jack.
Mr. Gardiner will climb the walls of the Shenandoah Valley Bank building Saturday evening. There will be band concert in the vicinity of Main and Piccadilly streets.
Mr. Gardiner arrived here from Cumberland, Md., where he climbed the walls of the post office building before an immense crowd of people. Once on top of the building he teased the multitude by walking around the edge of the roof. He also scaled the flagpole.
Gardiner expects to retire following his return from a trip to Europe, when he will climb the Woolworth building in New York and the National Capitol in Washington, where he lives. Climbing the Flatiron building, New York, has been one of his easy efforts. He has done it many times.
Aug. 6, 1920
New YORK — Announcement was made today that the new unofficial record for a trans-continental automobile trip was established when a five-passenger touring car carrying the mail from San Francisco to New York, arrived here yesterday, after a run of 4 days, 14 hours and 43 minutes.
Aug. 10, 1920
Arrangements were made recently with Mr. Marshall Baker, whereby the Girls Athletic Association was able to secure the use of the swimming pools of the Boy Scouts while the latter were on their camping trip.
The aim of the Girls’ Athletic Association is to promote the physical health of the girls and provide for them some recreation in a social way.
One of the most interesting features of the athletic program is the instruction of the girls in military tactics. The girls are learning to march correctly.
Aug. 10, 1920
A heavy shower of rain this afternoon made the matter of a big parade of the Cumberland Valley Firemen’s Association one of uncertainty.
The principal streets were flooded from curb to curb with water and the thousands of visitors had sought safety within doors.
However, the sun came out brightly and hot, and the parade proceeded.
There were six divisions in the parade.
The Hose Company No. 5, Martinsburg, W.Va., won the prize of $100, for best appearing company.
Second prize for best appearing company to Ryneal Hose Co. of Martinsburg, $50.
Largest company in line of the parade , Keyser Fire Company and band, prize $150.
Aug. 10, 1920
The executive committee of the Sarah Zane Fire Company cordially invites all visiting firemen and the people of Winchester and Frederick County to call and inspect the old antique hand pumper which was presented to this company in 1840 by Miss Sarah Zane.
Aug. 10, 1920
Mr. Robert Worsley, the well-known veteran stenographer of this city, this morning exhibited to a number of visiting firemen, a badge issued to him as official stenographer by the Virginia State Firemen’s Association when the society met here in July, 1897.
The badge, found by Mr. Worsley among some old documents, is much more elaborate than the badge made today. It was made of heavy white silk with gold fringe at the bottom, while across the front was engraved the name of the association and dates of the meeting, as well as the coat of arms of Virginia.
Aug. 10, 1920
In the midst of all the other excitement attendant upon the Cumberland Valley Firemen’s Association convention, the city of Winchester is holding an election today to vote on the question of the issuance of $100,000 water bonds for improvement to the present water system.
Due to the worn out condition of the present pumps, it is believed that few votes will be cast against the issue.
Aug. 10, 1920
75 years ago
F.C. Boyce, who lives four miles out of town on Route 50, stated that he had killed a snake 3 feet 71/2 inches long, with a head which was 13/4 inches across. Some persons thought it to be a moccasin and others were sure it was a rattler.
He stated that he bisected the snake and inside he found 33 young snakes. He said he has seven witnesses.
Snake experts say that as a means of protection the parent swallows the young when he sees an enemy approach. After the danger is past the young snakes will crawl back out and go about their business.
Aug. 3, 1945
SAN FRANCISCO — The new atomic bomb shook both the military city of Hiroshima and the Japanese morale, enemy propagandists indicated today in a broadcast lifting some of the secrecy on the devastating effect of the new “diabolic weapon.”
Aug. 7, 1945
Kenneth Windle, popular Winchester musician who has been playing in dance bands since he was 16, has been elected director of the McIlwee Municipal band for the remainder of the current year. He succeeds the late Prof. William H. McIlwee, organizer and director of the musical organization.
Windle has been leader of the Rhythm Kings since Jan. 1, playing each Saturday night at the Skyline Terrace. Last year he played with Bill Mallory’ s Band and before that he was associated with Bob Riley and Jimmy Doman.
Aug. 7, 1945
Guam — The world’s most destructive force-the atomic bomb -was used for the second time against Japan today, striking the important city of Nagasaki with observed “good results.”
Aug. 9, 1945
At least one Winchesterian had a part in the development of the Atomic Bomb, according to the information received this morning that Miss Margaret R. Cuthbert, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Cuthbert, Millwood Avenue, has been employed at Oak Ridge, Tenn.
Miss Cuthbert is said to be an analytical chemist at one of the big factories where the powerful new war weapon was developed.
Aug. 10, 1945
Word from Tokyo that the Japanese want to surrender provided they can save their emperor brought action from the Winchester Retail Merchants Association on plans for V-J Day.
If on the day of surrender the news is flashed after 3 p.m. stores will close immediately and remain closed the following day.
The good news that the war might end momentarily was received with surprising restraint in the city. It was the main topic of conversation of the streets and in places of business but there was no premature celebrating.
Rumors of peace hit Winchester yesterday, first when it was flashed over the air that the Japanese radio had asked listeners to stand by for an important announcement. This turned out to be nothing more exciting than a formal announcement that Russia and Japan were at war.
Aug. 10, 1945
50 years ago
A self-service Alcoholic Beverage Control store — the first in this area — formally opened yesterday in the Ward Plaza Shopping Center.
Actually the store is a modification of the old types that opened in 1934.
There also will be a change in containers at the new store. Half-gallon bottles will be on sale, as well as plastic containers — all new ideas of the ABC Board.
Aug. 5, 1970
25 years ago
The average July high temperature for Winchester for the past 30 years is 85.7 degrees. The region received 3 inches of rain during the month.
Aug. 1, 1995
Kelly’s Cafe on Boscawen Street is now the Water Street Cafe. Ernie’s Restaurant on the Loudoun Street Mall is for sale. Foxcross Restaurant, a downtown fixture the past 12 years, will close today. Fritter’s Restaurant will also close today and get a facelift — and a new name. And Karrow’s Restaurant on Braddock Street already has a new name.
Fritter’s, at the junction of U.S. 522 South and U.S. 50 East, will close today and undergo renovations, according to owner James A. Ellis Jr. of Fairfax.
It will reopen this October as the Texas Steak House.
Karrow’s is now Tucano Restaurant Brazilian International Cuisine.
Aug. 4, 1995
