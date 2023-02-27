100 years ago
Legislation pending before Congress committees to convert the government property and buildings at Mount Weather, on top of the Blue Ridge mountain, partly in Clarke and partly in Loudoun counties, into an industrial home or penal institution for women sentenced for violations of the federal narcotic law, has been halted.
Virtually all the civic organizations of Clarke County have vigorously protested.
It is claimed that such an institution would bring an extremely undesirable class of women, both white and colored, to the mountain regions and that sewage from the place would be carried by pipe to the Shenandoah River, thus polluting that stream for some distance below the point where it would empty in the river.
It is probable that so far as the present Congress is concerned the bill would not be passed, and in the meantime pressure is being brought to bear to kill the measure altogether.
Feb. 24, 1923
Baker & Shryock announce the following recent real estate sales made by their firm:
Ranson’s convention hall opposite the fairgrounds, to the Winchester Tire Corp. The purchasers have bought machinery which will enable them to manufacture 30 tires every day.
The Knight property of 3½ acres on Front Royal Avenue, to F.W. Bailey. The purchaser will subdivide the lots and will place them on the market for building purchasers.
Feb. 26, 1923
Announcement was made today that Miss Nina Spangler, known as the “Baltimore and Ohio Girl,” had won the Good Will election in having received the greatest number of votes in the contest which had been under way for some time.
Miss Spangler and a coterie of girls from Baltimore and Strasburg appeared at the Empire Theater in this city last week. She is connected with the clerical force for the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad office.
The money derived from the election is to be used for the needy in devastated France. Miss Spangler raised in the election over eighteen thousand dollars and it is understood that she will be given a trip to Europe to present the money in person.
Feb. 27, 1923
75 years ago
First entries in the Winchester Junior Board of Trade “Turtle Derby,” to be held at the armory on March 10, were announced today by William Battaile, president.
Several hundred entries are expected in the derby which is being held to raise $1,000 for the Community teen-age center.
G.T. Binner is general chairman and Ed Molden is in charge of the sale of turtles which started Monday. A business firm or an individual can buy a turtle. They will race for a grand prize of $50.
Feb. 21, 1948
J. Curtis Fray, 12 N. Cameron St., shot and killed a hawk this morning from his bedroom window. Spying the bird feasting upon a pigeon, Fray called the police and asked if it would be alright to try a shot. Told to go ahead, the local soft drink bottler called his neighbors to warn them not to be alarmed, and then killed the hawk with a blast from his 12 gauge shotgun. The hawk had a wing-span of 34 inches.
Feb. 21, 1948
CARLSBAD, N.M. — A pair of pliers and a bed slat were the weapons used by a Carlsbad couple to save their four-year-old son from an eagle’s clutches.
The mother, Mrs. C.J. Reinhart, told it this way:
The child was playing in the yard while she hung out a wash. Suddenly, the big bird swooped down and dug its talons into her son’s head.
For a minute she pulled in vain at the eagles’ legs, then ran to the house.
Returning with a pair of pliers, she jerked the talons free, snatched up her son and rushed him to a doctor. Three talons had pierced the child’s skin.
In the meantime, her husband had returned home. Reinhart beat the bird to death with a bed slat.
Feb. 21, 1948
The Winchester Camera Club’s “picture of the month” award for February has gone to Charles Murphy for a snow scene. Murphy is president of the club.
Each member submits one print each month which is put on display at the Valley Photo Center. The winner is selected by votes for the public who view the pictures. At the end of the year a “picture of the year” award will be made.
Miss Willetta Catlett, an employee of the Winchester Knitting Mill, modeled at the February meeting for portrait shots.
Feb. 23, 1948
Three more Winchester and two Frederick County girls have entered the 1948 Dr Pepper calendar contest, according to J. Curtis Fray, president of the local company.
The latest entrants in the competition to be decided by Paramount Pictures talent department, are Gracie Elizabeth Underwood of 21 E. Monmouth St., Patsy Carson of 715 S. Washington St., and Mallaviene Wilson of 38 Southwerk St.
Also Elizabeth J. Courtney of Rt. 3, Winchester and Hazel Virginia Johnson of Gore.
Local contestants will compete for the title of “Miss East” and if selected will get an all-expense trip to Hollywood to pose for the 1949 Dr Pepper calendar.
Any girl 15 years or over may enter the contest by submitting her photograph with measurements and other data.
Feb. 24, 1948
Ninety prospective baseball players stopped in the city last night enroute to Bartow, Fla., to attend a baseball training school sponsored by the Pittsburgh Pirates. The youths were from Pirate farm clubs and were traveling in five buses.
Cots were moved into rooms at the George Washington hotel to provide quarters for the party. They arrived about 7 p.m. and left at 8 p.m today. They will spend tonight at Salisbury, N.C.
Feb. 27, 1948
50 years ago
Returned American prisoners of war, some voicing sharp criticism of amnesty for draft evaders, have returned from discussing Indochina prison camp conditions in detail.
One ex-POW said, however, “it will be a shock” for the American public when the full story of their captivity unfolds.
“Conditions in the United States are so good, I just think the American people are going to be very surprised or shocked by some of the things that took place,” Army Capt. Mark A. Smith told newsmen Friday in San Francisco.
Smith, 26, of Hawthorne, Calif., said “if and when we get all of our people back, we can tell the whole story,” adding it would be “explosive.”
Feb. 24 1973
25 years ago
About 800 people packed into the Special Events Center at Lord Fairfax Community College to get a rundown on how Cardinal FG’s proposed facility will stack up against federal and state air standards.
At times, the briefing took on a circus-like atmosphere as audience members booed, heckled, applauded, and waved signs such as “Air yes, glass no,” and Stop the Glass Plant.”
Feb. 26, 1998
