100 years ago
Mr. George L. Ptizer, who lives near Rest, has sold his apple crop on the trees to Mr. Edward W. Cather, for $15,000 cash. Mr. Pitzer only incurs the cost of hauling to the railroad station and Mr. Cather picks and packs the apples and furnishes the barrels.
The large majority of apple sold are from 50 acres of 10-year-old trees of Grimes, Stayman, Winesape and Yorks. This is an average of $300 per acre, or $7.50 per tree, without any cost of picking, packing or barrels. It is estimated that the crop will run not less than 5,000 and possibly 6,000 barrels.
Aug. 11, 1920
The election held here yesterday on the question of issuing water bonds in an amount not to exceed $100,000 for improvement to the present water system, resulted in an overwhelming success for the project.
There were only 66 votes cast in the entire town against the issue to 249 votes for it.
Aug. 11, 1920
Mr. H.C. Sheetz of the clothing firm of Gray and Sheetz has received from his son, H.C. Sheetz Jr., a large photograph of the American contingent of Boy Scouts now in England attending the International meet of Boy Scouts. There are 300 representatives from the United States in the photograph, among them being young Mr. Sheetz, Morris F. Pifer and Major B.M. Roszel, all of Winchester.
The photo is on exhibition in the Gray and Sheetz window and the three Winchester representatives may be easily recognized in it.
Aug. 13, 1920
Sale of another large and well-known Frederick County farm has been made by Newlin and Co. for George W. Schnibbe to A.J. Nitz of central West Virginia. The farm, which contains 402 acres, is improved by a grand brick mansion house of colonial design and one of the largest and best constructed barns of this section. It was formerly the home of Mahlon Lovett and was well-known as a hospitable retreat to the travelers over the old Romney Trail.
The Winchester and Western Railroad traverses the farm. The purchase price was $16,000.
Aug. 13, 1920
LURAY — Lester Ruffner, whose home is in the foothills of the Massantutton mountains, has just added a new trophy to his former feats. He now has in his possession a five-foot rattlesnake.
Ruffner, using his well known art in taking the reptile, found this eleven-rattle specimen basking in the sunshine.
He sidled up to the monster and began to stroke him. These strokes were in the right direction and it began to show signs that it was coming under the spell of the charmer, twisting itself in various and unbeligerent shapes. In a few moments he picked up the hideous monster in his hand, holding it by the back of the neck. The snake is now in captivity and shows that it is satisfied at the sight of the man who captured it.
Aug. 16, 1920
A full-grown black bear was shot and killed yesterday by Mr. Harvey Funkhouser, living in the vicinity of Vaucluse, this county, while the animal was helping itself to corn in a cornfield on Mr. Funkhouser’s farm.
According to a report received from Vaucluse today the bear was quite thin and weighed perhaps 350 pounds.
It was the first bear seen in that vicinity in many years.
Aug. 16, 1920
The home of the late Major Robert W. Hunter, corner of Washington and Cork streets, has been leased, it was learned today, for use of the Handley school teachers whose homes are in other sections of the country, and the house will be placed at their disposal on Sept. 1. The teachers will live there during the school term.
The house is to be managed by Miss Lily D. Maphis, of this city, who was several years ago connected with the management of Winchester Memorial Hospital.
Aug. 17, 1920
75 years ago
Winchester citizens joined with 130 million other joyous Americans tonight to celebrate the surrender of Japan and the return of peace after four long years of war.
It was 10 minutes after President Truman’s announcement that Japan had accepted the U.S. peace terms before the first siren blast sounded but in a matter of minutes a dozen citizens’ sirens, whistles and bells had joined the din.
At 7 o’clock when the president made his statement only a handful of people were on the streets but radios could be heard in every house and place of business.
People crowded the streets blowing their automobile horns, tossing confetti, yelling, screaming, laughing, trying to express their utmost joy.
Cars moved in a steady stream down the main street, with people waving flags, blowing horns and shouting.
Little children were running through the crowds beating on pans and old tin lids.
Underneath all the noise and confusion, there were also those who remembered the approximately 2,600 men who had left Winchester and Frederick County to take up arms for their country on foreign soil. They also recalled those who will never return to their native land to live in the peace of the post-war world they had fought for.
Aug. 14, 1945
Winchester has three victory babies born this morning in Winchester Memorial Hospital. The girls outnumber the boys two to one.
The new-comers to a world of peace, for the first time in years are:
A daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Albert Miller of 8022 Cork St., this morning.
A son to Mr. and Mrs. Glen Good, 302 Fairmont Ave., today.
A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Haymaker, 72 Purcell Ave.
Aug. 15, 1945
Mr. and Mr. Albert Miller of 802 E. Cork St. have the patriotism so characteristic of Americans and displayed it in the name they chose for their infant daughter, Ann Victoria, born Aug. 15, the day so long awaited by the whole world.
Mrs. Miller was before her marriage Miss Anna Rittenour.
Aug. 17, 1945
50 years ago
The old Kurtz home at 21 N. Loudoun St. has been sold to Mr. and Mrs. Harold D. Patton.
This property was the home of Capt. George W. Kurtz and his family, having acquired it in 1894. The house contains five rooms on each of the two floors and has an extended garden in the back.
The house, which has long been a historic landmark in Winchester was built in 1792 by James Gamul Dowdall.
The small structure next to the stone house, now known as the Snack Bar, is part of the property. It was formerly a garage used by the Kurtz family.
Aug. 13, 1970
25 years ago
B-K Office Supply is moving out of its current site on the Loudoun Street Mall in Winchester and the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum is moving in.
The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon at a news conference in front of the building at 54 S. Loudoun St.
The addition of a children’s science museum to the downtown mall comes at a time when many businesses are leaving. B-K Office Supply is moving to a larger space at 1154 Martinsburg Pike in Frederick County.
Aug. 17, 1995
