100 years ago
An outbreak of influenza, better known as the “flu,” is now in existence in Washington County. This information was given out at the county’s health office, where six cases of the flu have been reported from Hancock. — Hagerstown Globe.
Sept. 29, 1920
The editor of the Page News and Courier of Luray did not have to go out of his sanctum to see snakes a day ago, for among the day’s visitors was a four-foot rattlesnake which, for the time being, held the center of the stage all by himself and kept subscribers from renewing their subscriptions for another year.
The snake acted in a defiant manner and rattled its tail furiously. It later developed that the snake belonged to Lester Ruffner, who makes a business of catching and taming snakes. He had recently extracted the snake’s fangs in a moment of professional abandon, and had brought it to town, along with others, for exhibition purposes.
Sept. 29, 1920
Many local motoring enthusiasts were much interested yesterday in inspecting a 1921 model of the Cadillac automobile, the first to be shown in this city, so far as known.
The car was in front of the home and store of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Feinberg on North Main Street, and belonged to the latter’s brothers, Messrs. Meyer, Max and Jacob Brodie of Pittsburgh, who came here on a visit.
Sept. 30, 1920
Miss Margaret Reardon of Winchester, who has been the private secretary of Congressman T.W. Harrison, has resigned in order to accept an appointment as one of the official stenographers in the Executive Offices at the White House.
Oct. 1, 1920
Figures compiled by the Census Bureau and other government departments indicate that the number of women in the United States over 21 years of age is 28,035,000 of whom approximately 26,500,000 are eligible to vote in the November election.
American women married to aliens are not eligible to vote, the Department of Justice has held, but foreign-born women married to American citizens, or whose fathers have become American citizens, are entitled to the ballot without naturalization proceedings.
Oct. 1, 1920
The Armory on Market Street was the scene of a pretty autumn ball on Tuesday night given by the Girls Athletic Association. The building had been artistically decorated by the committee in charge to represent a Japanese garden and the background of potted plants and autumn flowers made a very beautiful setting. The many electric lights were shaded by tiny vari-colored Japanese parasols and under this soft mellow light more than a hundred couples danced until the wee small hour of one o’clock in the morning.
Music was furnished by Whitacre’s Jazz Orchestra of Martinsburg.
Oct. 1, 1920
Up to this afternoon about 600 women had registered and this constitutes about 60 percent of the eligibles in this city.
Only six colored women have registered: Hattie Lampkins, Cora Ford, Mary Minifield, Emma Carter, Fannie Banister, and Nancy H. Hickens.
Oct. 2, 1920
The Grand Union flag, raised at Cambridge in 1776, was the first used by the American army that had the 13 alternate red and white stripes, the number symbolic of the 13 colonies. Many flags were proposed during the Revolution and the early days of the republic. One of these, designed by Thomas Paine, was composed of all the colors of the rainbow symbolizing peace.
Oct. 2, 1920
A total registration of 1,122 women in the town and county have registered to vote.
Of this number 660 were in Winchester and 462 in the county.
Oct. 4, 1920
75 years ago
The apple harvest in Frederick and Clark counties will be over within 10 days to two weeks. Some orchards have already been finished as there has been a general downward trend in work since the middle of last week.
At the present time 227 Bahamians and 170 German prisoners of war are still being engaged in farm and orchard harvest work.
Oct. 1, 1945
Word was received in Berryville last night by Mr. and Mrs. Fred Pope that their son, Tech.Sgt. Ralph Pope, who had been in the hands of Japanese since May 7, 1942, has been rescued and is now in Manila awaiting transportation home.
While little is known here concerning his rescue, it is thought that he had been interned in Prison Camp 11, located on the Jap mainland, since Nov. 8, 1944. Following his capture in the Philippines early in 1942, he had been transferred to various prison camps.
He arrived in the Philippines on Aug. 9, 1940, and was stationed at Manila at the time of the Pearl Harbor disaster on Dec. 7, 1941. He was among the troops who fell into Jap hands with the capture of Manila early in 1942 and was reported to be missing as of May 7, 1942.
Oct. 2, 1945
President Truman will begin a weekend trip with a visit to Berryville to serve as “best man” for an old friend.
The White House formally announced today plans for the President to attend the wedding of Judge Bennett Champ Clark, former Democartic Senator from Missouri and Violet Heming, actress.
After the wedding, the President will attend a reception at “Balclutha,” the estate of James M. Thomson not far from the Grace Episcopal Church at Berryville where the ceremony will be performed.
After the reception Mr. Truman will drive to Martinsburg, W.Va.
Oct. 3, 1945
At the Winchester Research Lab it was reported that the mercury fell to 32 early this morning.
The average date for the first frost in this locality is about Oct. 10.
Oct. 4, 1945
The National Fruit Product Co. Inc., the largest apple processor in the valley producing the famous White House brand, will close down their night shift on this Saturday. This action draws attention to the short apple crop. Last season the night shift ran into the spring of 1945 when the total purchases of apples by this company were over 3,300,000 bushels or over one bushel to every man, woman, and child in the state.
Oct. 5, 1945
President Harry S. Truman will be the third President of the United States who has been entertained on the Clifton estate in Clarke County. “Balclutha,” home of Col. and Mrs. James M. Thomson where the reception following the wedding Saturday will be held, was originally part of the 4,000 acre tract known as “Clifton” and owned by David Hume Allen, the artist and naturalist.
Presidents James Madison and James Monroe, Mr. Truman’s predecessors by a number of years, were feted at Clifton, sister estate of “Balclutha.” The two homes stand within sight of each other on adjoining tracts of land.
Oct. 5, 1945
50 years ago
Lord Fairfax Community College opened its doors at 9 a.m. today with a tentative enrollment of 560 students.
The heaviest enrollment, after registration closed Friday night, appeared to be in the areas of pre-teacher education, business management and business administration.
The faculty at this time consisted of about 32, and the administration and staff about the same number.
Sept. 28, 1970
25 years ago
After three long years, Winchester’s newest school has been officially dedicated as the Charlotte DeHart-Virginia Avenue Elementary School.
The old Virginia Avenue Elementary School, built in 1931, was torn down. Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc. built the new school.
The school was named in part for the old Virginia Avenue School and also for Charlotte DeHart, a teacher at the school who also served as principal from 1949 to 1970. DeHart died in 1979.
Oct. 2, 1995
