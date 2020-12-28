100 years ago
The Elks of Winchester are preparing a great treat for the children of the city to be given at the Elks home at Braddock and Piccadilly streets on Christmas night. Every child in Winchester is invited to be present and each one will receive a gift of some sort.
Dec. 22, 1920
Professor Henry F. Steal is swinging into shape a Jazz Orchestra for the Auditorium Friday and Saturday nights with piano, saxophone, drums, etc. This will provide another added attraction for the theater going public in addition to the splendid line of pictures scheduled and the Vaudeville.
Dec. 23, 1920
Christmas will be observed by the illuminating of a large community Christmas tree placed directly in front of the Courthouse on Christmas Eve.
Carols will be sung. A massed choir consisting of the Boy Scouts, the Handley School, Glee Club, and various church choirs will assemble on the Courthouse steps.
An opening prayer by the Rev. Dr. J.H. Lacy will be followed by the singing of the Christmas carols, under the direction of Miss Whitmore of the Handley Schools.
The tree will then be lighted by Mayor Glass, after which Santa Claus will make his appearance and distribute presents to the children.
The Chamber of Commerce wants Winchester to forget that it is a city and become for this night of the year a village community of friendly neighbors who are inspired by the spirit of Christmas love and good will and who will join heartily in the singing of carols.
Would it not also be a good idea to resume the custom, partially interrupted by the war, of lighting our windows with candles on Christmas Eve?
Dec. 23, 1920
On Wednesday afternoon the Christmas spirit was in every room of the Handley schools and in the hearts of every pupil. Santa Claus came not singly, but by the dozen apparently; elves from fairyland were abroad, and music was in the air.
Each room from the first year to the twelfth, either had a program of its own or in connection with another group.
The rooms were most artistically decorated; trees were everywhere, blackboards told the Christmas message. Halls and the main assembly room were decorated in the Equity building with festoons, the work of the elementary grades and given by them to the high school. Christmas posters were displayed.
Dec. 24, 1920
Following the old custom of carol singing on Christmas Eve, which was revived in Winchester last year, the children of the Handley Schools under the direction of Miss Gladys Whitmore, will go about the city tonight singing those carols which are most familiar.
Dec. 24, 1920
Many building activities are on schedule in the very near future, among them the Handley Board of Trustees of Winchester will erect a $500,000 school out of brick, steel and concrete with slate and tar and gravel roof and with wood and tile floors.
Dec. 28, 1920
75 years ago
HEIDELBERG, Germany — Gen. George S. Patton Jr., who led the victorious U.S. Third Army from the beaches of Normandy into Czechoslovakia, died today a dozen days after his neck was broken in a traffic accident.
The General’s stout old fighting heart weakened during the day from effects of pulmonary complications which had beset his apparent recovery from the broken neck and partial paralysis.
The general was 60 last Nov. 11. He was commander of the U.S. 15th Army at the time of his death.
Dec. 21, 1945
The death of General Patton is of particular significance to the people of this community.
General Patton’s grandfather and great uncle, both of whom served in the Confederate Army, are buried in Winchester at Stonewall Cemetery. General Patton’s grandfather was killed on the outskirts of this city on Sept. 19, 1864, and his great-uncle was killed at Gettysburg, July 3, 1863.
Gen. George Patton, while attending Virginia Military Institute, was a roommate of J. Gray Beverley of this city.
Dec. 22, 1945
Gen. George S. Patton Jr. will be buried Monday in Luxembourg with the U.S. Third Army men who died a year ago in the Battle of the Bulge.
Patton’s body will be laid to rest in an American Military Cemetery at Hamm, four miles east of Luxembourg City, on Monday, the day before the first Christmas of the peace he fought to bring.
Dec. 22, 1945
Winchester citizens were busily engaged today in making final preparations for Christmas 1945, the first peacetime observance in five years.
For people who waited until today to make holiday purchases they found store shelves almost swept clean. Despite sub-freezing weather for the past 10 days shoppers have flocked to the city.
Virginia Woolen Mill gave a $25 check to each of its 600 employees and closed until Thursday. Clearbrook Woolen Mill also gave $25 bonuses and closed for the entire Christmas week. Winchester Woolen Mill mailed out $10 checks to its employees. Holiday bonuses were also distributed by M.J. Grove Lime Co. Employees of the Oscar Nebel Hosiery Co. each received two pairs of nylons.
Dec. 24, 1945
Chief of Police C.W. Hollis stated this morning that he has ordered members of the local police force to shoot anyone they see destroying the large street lights and arrest them later.
On Nov. 18, a total of 21 lights were shot out in one night by Winchester youths who drove through the streets of the city.
The act was repeated about a week ago when the hoodlums went out on a second night of destruction. Eleven more lights were shot out and one of the rifle bullets pierced a telephone cable with the result that 21 local telephones were put out of service for most of the night.
Dec. 26, 1945
50 years ago
The abortive flight of Apollo 13 has been chosen as the top news story of 1970 by editors of Associated Press member newspapers and radio and TV stations.
The alarm from space came April 13 when an explosion all but crippled the moon-bound space vehicle with astronauts James A. Lovell Jr., Fred W. Haise Jr. and John L. Swigert Jr. aboard.
As oxygen supplies ran low, the three men took up stations in the moon landing vehicle. The flight was two days from the moon. The astronauts nursed their crippled spacecraft around the moon, headed back to earth and four days later splashed down safely in the Pacific.
Dec. 28, 1970
25 years ago
Winter officially began at 3:17 this morning.
That’s uncomfortable news for area school officials, who have already seen winterlike weather rearrange their school calendars.
Each school system has five “snow days” built into their school years. So far this year, the Clarke and Frederick County school systems have been closed four days, Nov. 14 , Dec. 14, and Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
Winchester schools have only missed two days because of bad weather, Nov. 14 and Dec. 14.
Dec. 22, 1995
