100 years ago
Several of the grocery stores of Winchester announced today their intention of closing early during a part of the summer in order that employers and employees may get a little let-up from work in the unusually hot weather.
Messrs Gray and Streit, J.F. Kremer and Brother, C. P. McVicar, and Brown and Brown will close their stores at 7 each evening except Saturday beginning July 18 and continuing until Sept. 1.
July 15, 1921
STAUNTON — In spite of the fight waged against the appointment of Robert Fulwiler of Staunton as prohibition director for Virginia by the Anti-Saloon League of Virginia, his definite selection of that office was announced from Washington.
This announcement would seemingly end the discussion over the appointment, but according to reports now coming here, when his name goes before the Senate, "dry " forces are planning to make every effort to have it rejected on the ground that Fulwiler's political record for many years past shows "wet" tendencies.
July 15, 1921
The local council of the United Commercial Travelers, recently organized, is to be known as Handley Council, as a mark of appreciation of what the late Judge John Handley did for Winchester as an educational center.
July 16, 1921
The old John Robinson circus, a local stand-by, is billed to exhibit in Winchester on Monday Aug. 8, according to C.W. Finney, first advance man.
The tents will be pitched on the Kremer lot, on North Main Street, and afternoon and night exhibitions will be given as well as the unusual free street parade.
July 16, 1921
The Star will publish the memorial fountain which is to be erected here as a memorial to the late Dr. Godfrey Miller. It will also publish the names of those who have given and the amounts contributed.
The fountain will be a handsome ornament in the town and by its usefulness will fittingly commemorate the life of Winchester's "Grand Old Man."
This memorial will stand as a monument to an unselfish, Godly life, and should be an inspiration to the young men and women of the town. Would that those who drink from this fountain might be filled with the spirit of the man whose life it commemorates.
July 19, 1921
Hon. Wade H. Massie, chairman of the State Highway Commission, who was in town yesterday, tells us that the convict road camp will be moved in about ten days from the Chester Gap grade out to near Cedarville, and will begin work on the Front Royal-Winchester highway as soon as they are settled.
July 19, 1921
75 years ago
Softball teams playing on the diamonds adjacent to Senseny Road, in need of an outfielder, will do well to enlist the service of "Laddie" a 14 month old German police dog, owned and trained by Lewis O'Connell, 12, who lives nearby.
Laddie, who streaks to all parts of the field after hits or fouls, never fails to find the ball which he retrieves and returns to either one of the players or his master.
Young O'Connell also demonstrated his pet's ability to catch either batted or balls tossed into the air which he catches on the first bounce, with seldom a miss.
"You can't keep Laddie at home when there's a ball game being played here," stated Lewis, the son of Mr. and Mrs. D.F. O'Connell of Senseny Road.
July 12, 1946
Howard Myers of Middletown made a very strange find recently while strolling through the forest on the J.D. Hood residence, Middletown.
Five baby fowls, evidently a very limited species in this section, were captured while sitting in the nest. It was reported that the birds, resembling the Silver Eagle, put up a vicious fight before surrendering, however, they were captured alive.
Mr. Hood, owner of the forest land on which the birds were captured, said that numerous persons who had heard of the catch came to see them and expressed various opinions as to the name of the birds. Opinions ranged from Mountain Owls to Silver Eagles and Monkey-Faced Owls. It was reported that the bird's face resembles that of the monkey.
July 15, 1946
Miss Virginia Gregory, director of the Winchester Recreation Department, announced today that 43 youngsters registered at the Handley Playground last week, making a grand total of 125.
A croquet tournament was held Friday and Jimmy Omps was champion of the week.
July 15, 1946
BERRYVILLE-Members of the Clarke County Junior Board of Trade, at their July meeting last night, passed a resolution addressed to the Berryville Town Council requesting the City Fathers to install traffic lights at the two principal intersections on Main Street. This backs up a similar resolution passed the first of this month by the senior Chamber of Commerce.
July 17, 1946
MIDDLETOWN — Fred J. Larrick, mayor of Middletown, said yesterday that town officials plan to hold an election as soon as permission is received to determine whether or not citizens want a water system installed.
Tests from the new town well show a flow of 55 gallons a minute which is sufficient for the town's needs, Mayor Larrick said. A pump has been installed and a concrete building in which to house it constructed at the well. The well was drilled about six months ago and is 188-feet deep.
It has been estimated that a town water system will cost approximately $20,000. If the vote is not favorable the town may consider the installation of a system for fire purposes only, the mayor said.
Trial test runs are being made each evening this week at 7 by the Middletown Fire Company which has recently completed the installation of a new one horsepower siren atop the Town Hall.
Work on the H.C. Borden building which will house a theater and several other business enterprises has been temporarily delayed because of a shortage of material.
July 18, 1946
The record high so far this summer was a 95 recorded last Sunday at the Winchester Research Laboratory. It was 93 yesterday and also on July 8.
July 19, 1946
50 years ago
Kids were popping out of the hay pile and across the field John Jackson was wailing the blues, yesterday, at the third annual Shenandoah Valley Farm Craft exhibition held at Belle Grove, near Middletown.
Folk skills were on display all around the 18th century mansion, but mostly, it was a great day for the kids, with pony rides and puppet shows.
July 19, 1971
25 years ago
A whimsical idea popped into Steve Murphy's head last month when he and WINC radio personality Barry Lee were doing a remote broadcast from the Dulles Greenway.
Thanks to Murphy's follow-through, financial backing from a local McDoanld's franchise, and nods from the wives, local folks will get a unique brand of Olympics coverage July 29-31, when Lee and Murphy take "The Breakfast with Barry Show" to this summer's hottest spot, Atlanta.
Lee, 46, has been doing his morning drive-time show since October 1984. Murphy, 30, will celebrate his first anniversary as the station's operations manager during the trip.
"We're going to try to hook up with some of the people from this area that are going to be there," Murphy said.
July 19, 1996
