100 years ago
Following the recent organization of a Rotary Club in Winchester, a movement is now underway for the formation of a Kiwanis Club here.
The initial organization of the Kiwanis Club was effected under the direction of Al Stimers of Chicago. A permanent organization of the club of Winchester is to be effected at a meeting to be held at the Hotel Jack on next Friday night.
"We Build" is the slogan of the Kiwanis Clubs.
June 21, 1922
A decree has been entered in the Corporation Court, authorizing sale of the old Methodist graveyard, situated between East Piccadilly street and Woodstock lane, to the Virginia Woolen Co., which made an offer of $3,650 for the lot.
The work of removing the remains of persons buried many years ago in the graveyard was done by Thomas O'Leary, with the assistance of E.C. Hottel.
They dug up 168 graves and all that could be gathered together of bodies long since buried was placed in separate boxes and removed to Mount Hebron Cemetery. Those whose mortal remains could not be identified were placed among the unknown of whom there were 125.
June 23, 1922
An additional statute in connection with the enforcement of the prohibition laws went into effect last Sunday. This law provides that the officer who arrests a liquor law violator shall receive $10 in the event of conviction and the commonwealth's attorney shall get $25 for prosecuting the case. A further reward will be paid for confiscation of an automobile or other vehicle used in illicit transportation.
Operators of stills, if caught and convicted, will be called on to pay in addition to his fine and costs, $50 to the person who captures the still and makes the arrest. The law provides that $10 shall be paid for the seizure of a copper still, whether an arrest is made or not. Stills not made of copper are valued at only $2.50.
June 24, 1922
The new Virginia child labor law went into effect on June 19, with provisions differing materially from those of the statute formerly in effect.
Under the new law, no children under 14 years of age can be employed except on farms, orchards and gardens. Children over 12 can be employed in canneries 8 hours a day when school is not in session.
No child under 16 can be employed in quarry excavations, brick or lumber yards or in the operation of dangerous machinery.
No boy under 16 or girl under 18 can be employed in cigar stores, theaters, other places of amusement, pool rooms, bowling alleys, hotels, restaurants, laundries or operating of passenger or freight elevators.
No boy under 14 or girl under 18 can be employed as messengers by a telegraph company. No boy under 18 or girl under 21 can deliver messages before 5 a.m. or after 10 p.m.
No boy under 16 or girl under 18 can be employed for peddling and boot blacking.
June 22, 1922
Winchester will have a country club, including excellent golf links on property a little northeast of the city limits owned by Mr. Walter B. Stine. An adequate, but inexpensive club house will be erected and showers and lockers will be installed. Doubtless tennis courts will be added later.
Winchester is said to be the only town in the Valley of Virginia that does not have golf links. Then too, there are no tennis courts in Winchester except those owned by private parties.
June 22, 1922
Enthusiasm and good-fellowship prevailed at the meeting and banquet held last night at the Hotel Jack, at which a Kiwanis Club was organized in Winchester with the election of the officers and Board of Directors.
That the idea of "Service" should be paramount in the organization of Kiwanis was perhaps the key-note of the meeting last evening.
June 24, 1922
Percell Plank of the Winchester baseball team, was knocked out for sometime Saturday afternoon by a thrown ball at the New Market playing field, while members of the Winchester club were practicing before the game with New Market.
Garland Potts threw the ball, expecting another man to catch it, but the ball struck Plank on the cheekbone and almost hit him in the eye. He was rendered unconscious for some time.
June 26, 1922
Bread made and baked from a new recipe supplied by the Fleischmann Yeast Co. was being distributed today by Beck's Steam Bakery. It is known as the "Sally Ann" bread which is making a tremendous hit with people wherever it is eaten.
June 26, 1922
75 years ago
The C.L. Robinson Ice and Cold Storage Corp., North Cameron Street, has started on a program of modernization which will greatly increase its apple storage and quick freeze capacity and enlarge the Zeropack Co. plant.
H.D. Robinson Jr., operations manager, said today that workmen will start immediately to raze the six-story frame apple storage which will be replaced by a modern concrete and brick six story building. The entire project is estimated to cost between $200,00 and $300,000.
The part to be razed consists of the three oldest frame buildings of the local firm. They were constructed between 1905 and 1912 by Chares L. Robinson and comprised the first apple cold storage plant in the Shenandoah Valley.
June 19, 1947
Walter Knee, 1411 Valley Ave., who purchased the old City Hotel property on the corner of Loudoun and Fairfax streets. It is expected that the present structure will be razed.
The property was purchased from Leon Darvin.
June 20, 1947
The Jewel Box, a new Main street business, will open Thursday at 151 N. Loudoun St. Jack C. Sporkin, manager of Winchester's newest jewelry store, reported that Mayor Anderson will cut a ribbon across the entrance of the shop.
The store room is leased from the Huntsberry heirs. According to the manager the local store will carry a staff of about nine, including Mrs. Betty McKee and Mary Ann Walters of this city.
June 24, 1947
MEMPHIS — General sessions Judge William Bacon has ruled that it's okay for ladies to sun themselves in their backyard in abbreviated shorts and halter and that neighbors who want to make anything of it are apt to get in trouble themselves. A 58-year-old woman called police to complain about four young ladies next door sunbathing in "indecent " attire. The sunbathers said the complainant had threatened to put itching powder on the grass.
June 24, 1947
50 years ago
The Shenandoah Valley caught the brunt of Hurricane Agnes' tailwinds yesterday. Five inches of rain drenched the local area in 24 hours, causing flooded roads and basements and causing streams to surge out of their banks into low-lying fields.
The Shenandoah River had exceeded flood stage at Front Royal by midmorning and was rising almost a foot an hour.
Most of Frederick County streams had already crested and were beginning to go down, although still covering meadows and low lying roads.
Rescue workers were busy evacuating people from along the river.
Amherst Street was blocked for a time by gravel and debris. Valley Avenue at Old Mill Storage was covered by water.
The new section of Rt. 50 was not affected this time, however. During the last flood a car was swept off the road.
June 22, 1972
25 years ago
WASHINGTON — The cost of the typical American home has topped $90,000 and has soared above the $110,000 mark in the suburbs, the Census Bureau said today.
The government took its first detailed look at housing in 1940. Back then, nearly two out of five homes lacked a shower or a bathtub. Air conditioning was almost nonexistent and heat often meant feeding a furnace with wood or coal.
June 23, 1997
