100 years ago
A news dispatch from Hagerstown, Md., to the Harrisburg Telegraph says:
"The State of Kentucky boasts of having an apple tree a century old in bearing condition."
Several people who read the foregoing dispatch recalled that it is a matter of historical record that there are apple trees still older in Frederick County. They alluded to the famous old trees on the Brown farm on Apple Pie Ridge, now leased by Postmaster J.W. Sibert of this city. The trees, it always has been stated, were planted by Hessian prisoners just after the Revolutionary War and they still are yielding fruit of exceptionally fine quality.
March 8, 1922
Mr. Wilcox, a barber who has located at Stephens City, has rented a shop in the town and will conduct his business there and not at the home of the Rev. and Mrs. F.A. Strother, where he and his family have an apartment, it was stated today. An article appearing in The Star a few days ago may have given the erroneous impression that the barber shop was to be established in the Strother home.
March 9, 1922
The new Seagrave truck of the Sarah Zane Fire Company and the American LaFrance truck of the Friendship Fire Company were subjected to rigid tests at the Hillyard dam on the Valley Pike. One of the main objects of the test was to determine whether the pumps had the capacity of 600 gallons a minute. In fact, the capacity was around 670 gallons per minute.
March 9, 1922
STAUNTON — Influenza has laid low so many local attorneys that the machinery in Circuit Court has been clogged and Judge Holt has suspended consideration of cases.
This means that the docket for this week, at least the majority of cases will be held over until next week . At least 10 cases await disposal.
March 9, 1922
"Uncle Alf" Whiting, colored, probably the oldest resident of Romney, W.Va., died Wednesday at the age of 98.
With his mother, he was sold as a slave and taken to Frederick County, Virginia. He was freed at 21. He went through the Civil War as the body servant of Isaac T. Brady, going to Romney after the war and remaining until his death. Until a few years ago he was very active, never missing a Confederate reunion.
March 10, 1922
Soon it may be possible to order your week's supply of groceries from the corner store by radio. Or, better still, perhaps next summer you can get baseball scores, play by play, while you sit working hard at your desk with a radio receiver at your ear.
One of the most recent improvements has been a storage battery that will operate radio outfits. There has been a marked increase in radio interest, in this and surrounding towns. The outifs range from small ones with bed spring aerials having a receiving radius of 50 miles to more pretentious ones that can receive over a considerable area.
March 11, 1922
Superintendent J.H. Brumbaugh of Mount Hebron Cemetery said last week that no winter had passed since he had been connected with the cemetery that had witnessed so few burials as in the winter now ending.
The statement is all the more remarkable when the constantly changing weather, the severity of the winter and the fact that influenza has been epidemic over practically the entire country, is taken into consideration.
March 13, 1922
75 years ago
Sharing the secret of the atomic bomb with the United Nations was opposed by a vote of 38 to 4 by Winchester Eagles Friday night after hearing a debate on the question at the Aerie home.
Speaking in favor was Richard Crisman declaring that to prevent mistrust that will lead to another war and to perfect an organization that can keep the peace, it is necessary for this country to disclose the atomic bomb process.
Upholding the negative point of view, Clayton Ritter stated that the bomb secret should be kept by the United States so that it can be certain that an atomic war will not develop. He contended also, that his country would be "playing Santa Claus" in disclosing a process that cost two billion dollars to discover.
March 10, 1947
The Frederick County School Board decided yesterday that time lost by the schools because of the recent snowstorms and drifted roads should be made up by holding classes on Saturday.
Eleven days were lost because of the weather. Ten of the days will be made up by the Saturday classes and one by having School on Good Friday.
March 11, 1947
Automobile races at the Airport Speedway will be a featured part of the program on the first day of the Apple Blossom Festival.
Kermit Batt, operator of the local track, announced that more than a dozen drivers had also signified their intention to enter their cars in the Firemen's Parade on the night of May 1, and that a second race would be held at the Speedway on Sunday, May 4.
March 11, 1947
50 years ago
Mrs. Herbert Solenberger, Commissioner, Winchester Girl Scouts, stated today that special observance of the 35th anniversary of Girl Scouting and of their own 19th anniversary will be made by local Scouts all during the month of March. The celebration will be climaxed on March 24, when the Winchester Scouts will present a pageant directed by Mrs. Iris Anderson.
March 12, 1947
BOSTON — "Forever Amber" was back on Massachusetts bookstands with the approval of a superior court judge who decided the book was "conducive to sleep" rather than "obscene."
The decision ended the first court test of a new Massachusetts law under which the book itself, rather than the bookseller or publisher, is tried.
March 13, 1947
Walker McC Bond, president of the Frederick County Fruit Growers Association, announced this morning that the liquidation of the P-W labor camp will be completed with a public sale to be held at the site on Smithfield Avenue on March 29. Roy Duvall will be the auctioneer.
Buyers must remove buildings and other items purchased from the site.
The camp was built by the Fruit Growers Association aided by National Fruit in 1944 at a cost of approximately $18,000. It was operated as a German prisoner of war camp from August 1944 until May 1946. The city council gave permission to operate the camp for white laborers last year, but stated that after 1946 it would have to be removed.
March 14, 1947
50 years ago
A new event, a Field Marching Band contest, has been added to the annual round of features of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival in Winchester, May 5-6.
The field band competition will be held Saturday May 6 at 8 p.m. at James Wood High School.
The event will open with all competing bands massing on the field in a joint concert to be led by a noted guest director.
The Frederick County School Board has granted permission to use James Wood High School for the competition, since it has a lighted stadium, making it the only usable location in town for a night activity of this sort.
March 10, 1972
25 years ago
Warner Brothers affiliate WJAL-TV, which is carried on the Adelphia Cable System, will broadcast the parade live on Channel 6 at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 3.
Barry Lee, host of the "Breakfast with Barry Show" on WINC-FM will be hosting the event on the air.
March 13, 1997
