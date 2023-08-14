100 years ago
NEW YORK — The Dancing Masters' Conference has approved two new steps and reproved an instructor for teaching a dance that was decided to be "too wild."
The dance frowned upon was originated by Arthur Murray and is known as the "Prince of Wales Fox Trot."
Aviator Herbert J. Fahy, operating a Curtis monoplane, thinking the Winchester fair was on, drifted over from Washington and landed on the Fairview playground just 42 minutes after leaving the capital.
He came down from 2,500 feet, flirted with the chimneys on the house of Mr. Clem, and interrupting a game of horse-shoes on the playground.
The aviator explained the workings of the plane to as many of the boys and girls as could crowd around him so doubtless there will be many budding airmen here in the near future.
Mr. Fahy said he served as a lieutenant in the air forces of the army during the World War, but that his commission has been revoked by President Harding because he flew too low over the Lincoln Memorial during the dedicatory exercises and took pictures.
The aviator said he circled over Washington yesterday and saw the state funeral of President Harding.
Aug. 9, 1923
WASHINGTON — Laddie Boy said his last good-bye to his master in the east room of the White House this morning, and there may be some hard hearts who will say that a dog couldn't know, but it seemed to those around him as if he did.
Mrs. Harding, who loves Laddie Boy no less than her husband did, told the attendant in charge of the pup to take him into the east room for a moment because he seemed to want to go.
Alertly, he sniffed the heavy air, freighted with the fragrance of the funeral blooms, walked solemnly around the bier lying under the great crystal chandelier and poked his nose into the flowers, as if looking for the master he knew was there, and then turned his brown eyes on the attendant with an inquiring look.
Laddie Boy knew his master was back in the house, but he seemed to sense that for some reason he couldn't find him, and like a good dog, concluded there was nothing to do but to go back to his favorite spot and wait, faithful to the end.
Aug. 9, 1923
A close second to the person who picked all of the peas in a lady's garden in Winchester recently, is the nervy thief, who visited H. B. Dunlap's potato patch at his farm on the Berryville pike in Harris addition one night this week.
This thief dug up and carried away at least eight bushels of new potatoes. If only one person was engaged in the task it would have required four trips to the patch to have carried them away.
The same party also stole a quantity of sweet corn and a number of chickens.
A special invitation is issued to the same thief to return and attempt to repeat his exploit as Mr. Dunlap assures him of a warm welcome because the place hereafter will be policed with a shotgun.
Aug. 11, 1923
A deed was recorded in the corporation clerk's office yesterday from Beck's Baking Corporation to Dr. Charles R. Anderson, conveying the three-story brick building on the west side of North Main Street. The consideration named in the deed was $25,000.
The building is known as Nos. 163 and 165 North Main street and for many years was called the Shearer building. It was rebuilt in 1881, following the great Shearer fire of that year, which is still referred to as perhaps the greatest conflagration in the history of Winchester, one man losing his life and a number of men, all volunteer firemen, being maimed for life.
The present structure is occupied on the ground floor by the Strand Theater, and the upper stories are used as apartments.
Aug. 14, 1923
James G. Grataenos, a Greek, ran afoul of the local Sunday selling laws when he was arraigned in police court last evening charged with selling soda water on Sunday and according to his testimony he ought to have been so full of the fizz that he should have exploded by Monday morning.
Grataenos bought out the Greek candy store on West Piccadilly street and added a restaurant to the place to catch the travellers on the bus lines which park in front of the place.
Grataenos declared that he was drinking all of this soda water himself and that he had furnished his customers only with bottled pop which is permissible under the law.
He was dismissed with the warning that hereafter whenever he wanted a drink on Sunday, he must use bottled soda and not the fountain soda.
Aug. 14, 1923
75 years ago
Water consumption in the city last month totaled 78,042,400 gallons, almost 7 million gallons more than during July 1947, according to records of City Manager S. Lee Grant.
Rouss spring continues to provide most of the city's water supply — 45 million gallons last month. Records show Fay spring furnished 17 million and Old Town spring 15 million gallons.
Aug. 12, 1948
A lunch room specializing in "home cooked" food has been opened at 210 E. Piccadilly St. by Mrs. L.J. Mauck, formerly of Martinsburg where she operated a dining room for many years.
During the war Mrs. Mauck was dietician for the Civil Aeronautic training school at Martinsburg where she supervised the meals for 100 trainees daily.
Mrs. Mauck will be assisted in operating the lunchroom by her granddaughter, Miss Doris Jean Collis.
Aug. 12, 1948
C.L. Robinson Ice and Cold Storage Co. has been granted a building permit by the city for a concrete block structure on the west side of North Cameron St., across from its present plant.
The new building will be used as a packing house and for storage. Estimated cost is $12,000.
Site of the new building at the corner of Wyck and Cameron Sts. was recently purchased from the Pennsylvania Railroad Co. by the Robinsons. It was formerly the location of a barrel factory owned by Thomas Cather and a storage shed owned by Fred L. Glaize Jr. Both buildings were razed last August during a Robinson Co. cold storage unit fire.
Aug. 13, 1948
RICHMOND — Virginia's polio total for 1948 remained unchanged today at 161 cases.
The state's total is nearly four times the number of polio victims reported at this same time a year ago.
The Old Dominion's worst polio season normally comes in the 30-day period just ahead.
In North Carolina, the state's worst epidemic of polio in history mounted toward the 1500 mark.
Aug. 13, 1948
Wyatt Richard, orchardist who resides on Middle Road, today estimated Wednesday's hail storm damaged 90 percent of the apples and peaches on his 165-acre orchard on Timber Ridge.
The 30-minute deluge of hail stones ranging up to a marble in size also hit the adjacent National Fruit Co. orchard with full force.
Aug. 14, 1948
50 years ago
WASHINGTON — The last U.S. bomb will fall on Cambodia by midnight (EST) tonight, ending history's longest air war that saw Indochina blasted with a record 7.4 million tons of explosives. The estra six and half months of bombing in Cambodia after the Vietnam ceasefire has added to doubts about the ability of air power to force political settlements in wars of this kind.
Aug. 14, 1973
25 years ago
A new analysis of old satellite data seems to remove the last real quibble about global warming.
Now it's very likely that increasing temperatures, worldwide, are real, scientists reported on Wednesday.
Their conclusion comes from a fresh look at 17 years' worth of weather satellite observations, a reanalysis that removes systematic errors in data.
It is suspected that some polar ice may be melted, causing sea level to rise, flooding vulnerable areas.
Aug. 13, 1998
