100 years ago
The 14th commencement exercises of the Training School for Nurses connected with Winchester Memorial Hospital were held last night in the auditorium of Handley Library when diplomas were handed to five young lady graduates of that institution.
Seal's Orchestra rendered music for the occasion and during the evening Miss Susan Reid Williams sang. She was accompanied at the piano by Mrs. Harry K. Russell. The president of the Hospital, Dr. Hunter H. McGuire, presented the diplomas.
Following the graduation exercises a delightful dance was given in honor of the graduates at Rouss Hall.
Since the establishment of Winchester Memorial Hospital just twenty years ago in 1903, there have been graduated from the school for nurses fifty young women.
June 5, 1923
The well understood tradition in Winchester that a Sixth of June observance always is good for a rain held good yesterday and a drought of nearly four weeks was broken just as the parade in honor of the Confederate dead was passing through the streets.
The band played on and the marchers marched on unmindful of rain until the sacred portals of Mount Hebron Cemetery were passed and the crowd had gathered around the speakers' stand to the east of the Unknown monument in Stonewall Cemetery.
Company I then fired three volleys over the graves of the 2,000 Confederate soldiers buried there and Bugler Steele sounded "Taps."
June 7, 1923
MOUNT WILLIAMS- A fire of unusual origin occurred at the home of Mr. Jacob Burkhart on last Saturday evening when he suddenly glanced up from his newspaper and saw his coat that was hanging on the wall in flames. It is a mystery how the fire occurred, for the coat had not been worn or touched since the Sunday before. The only thing that Mr. Burkhart attributed the fire to is that he may have left some matches in his pocket and a mouse had gnawed the matches, causing the blaze. Had Mr. Burkhart gone to church on that night as did other members of the household, doubtless he would have found his home burned to the ground when he returned.
June 9, 1923
Mayor Glass today issued a proclamation, urging that all business establishments in Winchester be closed on next Wednesday afternoon from 3 to 6 o'clock on account of the laying of the corner-stone of the Handley Schools by the Grand Lodge of Masons in Virginia.
This is to be one of the big events of the school finals and perhaps the most noteworthy masonic function in Winchester since the laying of the corner-stone of Handley Library in 1908.
It was announced today that no oration will be made in connection with the laying of the corner-stone, although there will be a brief address.
June 9, 1923
Wednesday, June 13, has been chosen as the big day to put the High School Alumni Day "on the map" in a most delightful manner. Many alumni are coming from a distance. There is a strong rivalry shown by the various classes to see which class will have the best showing at Roll Call.
The baseball game between the Alumni and High School will get things going. The banquet, eagerly looked forward to, will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Rotary Club Room; it will be served by the proprietors of the Black Cat Inn.
The dance later will be held at Rouss Hall, and as formerly announced, Henry F. Seal's Orchestra will furnish the music.
June 11, 1923
The Friendship Fire Company has set for themselves a prodigious task, that of strewing flowers on all of the known graves of every member of the company, wherever located in Winchester and whenever such member may have died.
When it is remembered that the fire company was organized in 1831 or 92 years ago, and that within that period hundreds of its personnel have passed away, it will be seen that it will be some considerable work, not only of locating the graves, but of being able to strew flowers on them on the same day.
For some time past Capt. George W. Kurtz, the oldest member of the company and himself an undertaker for nearly sixty years, has been preparing a list of all dead members. He has to date the names of over one hundred men who are buried in either the Mount Hebron Cemetery or the Catholic Cemetery.
June 12, 1923
75 years ago
BANGOR, Me. - Police have to draw the line somewhere.
The Bangor force thought the time had come yesterday. A woman telephoned that a setting hen had deserted its eggs and "can an inspector come out and investigate? "
June 9, 1948
Miss Mary C. Gollladay, graduate of Stephens City High School last week, has been announced as the first entrant in the Northern Virginia Miss America Beauty Pageant to be held at Willow Lawn pool June 30 under the auspices of the Winchester Junior Board of Trade.
Miss Golladay is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.L. Golladay, Front Royal Road, and is sponsored by the James W. Golladay Supply Co. in Stephens City.
She was 18 in April, has light brown hair, is about 5 foot 7 inches tall and tips the scales at 135 pounds.
Entered as Miss Stephens City, she will make a three-minute talk on the career she wishes to pursue.
June 9, 1948
Sportland Soda Bar, owned and operated by Wayne McClure and Donald Walter, has formally opened in the building formerly occupied by Lawence Guiliani's City Fruit market, 223 S. Loudoun St. The interior of the building has been completely redecorated and a glass tile bar, which will in the near future contain revolving multi-colored lights, has been installed. The two World War II veterans did most of the remodeling themselves.
The soda bar, which will provide counter and table service, is equipped with modern booths and fixtures.
McClure, a Pennsylvania native, said he and Walter intend to make the place a center for the teen-age crowd.
June 10, 1948
50 years ago
High temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week. Yesterday's high was 93 degrees with a low of 71 degrees.
June 12, 1973
25 years ago
The Handy Mart at 303 W. Boscawen St. in Winchester has taken pay-at-the-pump to the next level.
Customers can order a Jerry's sub and catch the weather forecast while they are filling up thanks to a new fuel pump developed by Exxon.
"There are only five stations in the U.S. to have these pumps," said Handy Mart Vice-President of Convenience Store Operations Kevin LaFollette. "It just lets the customers have their food ready when they're done filling up their vehicles."
The television-in-the-pump idea is just to make those two or three minutes of fueling a little more enjoyable for the customer, LaFollette said.
June 11, 1998
