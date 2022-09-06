100 years ago
Old memories of more than half a century ago were awakened last night at the dancing hall at the Winchester Fairgrounds, when the floor was turned over to the Confederate veterans who are here attending the sessions of the Grand Camp Confederate Veterans. For an hour the veterans, clad in the uniform of the Southern Gray, tripped the "light fantastic" with graceful partners at their side to the tunes of old melodies such as "Turkey in the Straw."
Over a thousand people were packed into the space surrounding the dance floor and many of them had never seen anything more graceful. The way the veterans went through the mazes of the Virginia reel, and the grace they put into the old time waltz, were a revelation and a striking contrast to the wriggles and maneuvers of the jazz stuff which had preceded the appearance of the veterans.
Aug. 31, 1922
Being the son of a Confederate veteran was a far greater honor than the governorship of Virginia, declared Gov. E. Lee Trinkle yesterday afternoon in an address before the Rotary club at the club's weekly luncheon.
Governor Trinkle, who came here to attend the Winchester fair, was given a rousing welcome by about 40 local Rotarians and almost as many invited guests, there being a number of Confederate veterans among the visitors.
Sept. 1, 1922
The Winchester Fair will come to a close this afternoon after probably the most successful exhibition in its history of 53 years.
The automobile races this afternoon served to attract the largest Friday crowd ever seen on the grounds.
There were no horse racing events scheduled for this afternoon as the time was given over to the automobile races.
The fireworks last night were beautiful and the display lasted for over an hour, during which period the sky was illuminated continuously by many expensive rockets and other devices of pyrotechnic display. The fireworks each night were simply another evidence that no money was spared to give pleasure to the people of Winchester and vicinity.
Sept. 1, 1922
Fay Wooll of Saginaw, Mich., driving a Ford racing car in the automobile races yesterday afternoon at the Winchester Fair, died about five o'clock this morning in Memorial Hospital from effects of injuries suffered, when his car suddenly left the track and crashed into the corrugated iron side of a building of the Virginia Barrel Co.
The tragedy was witnessed by perhaps 5,000 people.
One of the men in the judges' stand during the races, and who was timing the drivers, said Wooll's car was averaging 68 miles an hour when the accident occurred.
When spectators saw the accident many, especially women in the grandstand, became hysterical, and a number were said to have been on the verge of fainting.
The manager of the racing party stated this morning that he did not regard the accident as due to curves on the Winchester fair track. He said it was comparatively safe to race on any circular track that was from 30 to 40 feet wide and had plenty of dirt on it.
Sept. 2, 1922
The fourth year of the operation of the Winchester Public Schools under the Handley Foundation is marked by the opening of a kindergarten department under immediate supervision of Miss Marie Schuster, assisted by Miss Sara V. Hughes and Miss Katherine L. Dudley.
In view of the fact that sufficient room was not available in the John Kerr building, Centenary Reformed Church has offered the use of the community room of the church.
It is hoped that parents will not delay in the enrollment of their children since accommodations are limited and the state law does not require attendance of children until eight years of age.
Sept. 2, 1922
75 years ago
Labor Day will be observed as a holiday by nearly all local business concerns and industries, it was revealed here today. The long holiday will be observed by the Handley Library and the Winchester Post Office. All state and most of the city and county offices will be closed.
Eugene Branch, manager of the George Washington hotel, states that business was very heavy last night and that more guests are expected tonight and Sunday night.
At the bus terminal it was announced that every bus arriving and leaving the city is loaded down. Three and four buses are being operated on every schedule and it was stated that the heavy traffic is expected to continue into Tuesday.
A baseball game was the only public event scheduled here Labor Day.
Aug. 30, 1947
Hormone spray, in particular 2-4D, should be applied next week to apple trees, said Dr. E.L. Overholser of VPI horticulture department.
The purpose of the spray is to incline apples to stay on the tree longer, and not tend to drop off ahead of the proper picking time.
Aug. 30, 1947
Winchester housewives could shop on Wednesday afternoon again, starting today. Stores that closed at noon on Wednesdays during the summer will be open now until the usual closing time in the evening.
Sept. 3, 1947
The mercury crossed into the 90s at noon today.
At Willow Lawn pool the owner, James Sprint Jr. , was all smiles. He surveyed a throng of bathers. "Looks like summer is going to be around quite a while," he remarked. "I may keep the pool open all this month."
Sept. 4, 1947
Lesie D. Kline, county superintendent of schools, hung the "help wanted" sign out again.
English and history teachers are needed at the Middletown, Stephens City, Gore and Stonewall high schools, he announced today.
According to Mr. Kline, prospects of filling all the vacancies before the opening of school Monday are dim.
Sept. 4, 1947
50 years ago
A three-day open house is scheduled over the Labor Day weekend at Frederick County's newly-acquired Clearbrook Recreation park.
The 43-acre wooded park is located near the intersection of Rt. 11 and Rt. 672 just south of Clearbrook.
Purchase of the $165,000 park was approved by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors at a regular meeting Aug. 9. The price includes an $85,000 water treatment system, which the supervisors said they ultimately hope to use as a water supply for the Clearbrook area.
Aug. 31, 1972
25 years ago
Many area orchardists are delaying the apple harvest by a week or more in hopes that the extra time will fatten up the fruit.
The local harvest of apples usually goes into full swing after Labor Day, but cool weather this spring and the shortage of rainfall this summer have hurt apple growth.
Sept. 6, 1997
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.