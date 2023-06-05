100 years ago
Mr. Hugh S. Duffey, principal of the Winchester High School, has been unanimously elected as superintendent of the Handley Schools of Winchester at the meeting of the Board of Handley Trustees and the Winchester City School Board.
He will receive an annual salary of $4,000.
He came to Winchester about 15 years ago when his father was pastor of Braddock Street Church. Shortly thereafter he was appointed assistant principal of the Winchester Public Schools, under Prof. N.D. Cool, and served in that position until his appointment as principal of the Winchester High School when that department became a separate unit under the Handley School system.
May 30, 1923
It was pointed out today that with the construction of the new storage reservoir in connection with the enlargement of the water system of the city, that Judge Handley, whose gift of a public school system and of a library to the people of Winchester are well known, is also the donor of the site upon which the people will depend in the future for their enlarged water supply.
The new reservoir is located upon the Equity tract of land and this was a part of the estate of the late Judge Handley which was devised to the city of Winchester but the legal title to which is held in the name of the Handley Board of Trustees.
May 31, 1923
Nearly 100 doctors from all parts of the Valley of Virginia were in attendance here yesterday at the annual meeting of the Medical Association.
Dr. George Stragnell of New York City made a feature address, the subject being “Psychology in Medicine.” Dr. P. W. Boyd of this city gave a splendid and most interesting account of his recent trip to South America, especially as to his medical and surgical impressions.
The convention was held in the auditorium of Handley Library, and Dr. Hunter H. McGuire presided as president.
June 1, 1923
Dr. H.I. Pifer, who has maintained an office in the Hable building on North Main Street since beginning the practice of medicine in Winchester, moved his effects today to his home at 104 North Braddock St. where he has a most attractive suite.
June 1, 1923
The hottest day of the summer in Winchester was reached this afternoon when the thermometer stood at 90 degrees at one o’clock.
This section, too, is completing three weeks of drought, the last drop of rain to fall here being on Sunday, May 10.
June 2, 1923
The birthday of Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy, was observed today by the banks and public schools closing, the day having been declared a legal holiday by act of the last General Assembly of Virginia. In Richmond appropriate ceremonies were held by the Daughters of the Confederacy and other organizations at the base of the Davis monument.
June 4, 1923
Due to the terrific heat which is prevailing here the Handley schools were compelled to close at one o’clock this afternoon. The temporary portable buildings are covered with tar paper which absorbs the heat and makes existence in the rooms well nigh unbearable.
June 5, 1923
Harrisburg, Pa. — A resolution calling on the state department of public instruction to make immediate examination of all history text-books used in schools to ascertain whether they ignore, belittle or falsify events leading up to the American Revolution, or cast aspersions on the lives of patriots, recently passed by the state House of Representatives, is now in the Senate.
The department is instructed to discontinue the use of any books that are found to be improper. The investigation of text-books in New York City is cited by the resolution.
June 4, 1923
Winchester’s new baseball park was formally dedicated to the national sport yesterday afternoon when the local team defeated Strasburg in the Valley League by a score of 12 to 2. Over 1,200 rooters saw Winchester win its first victory on the home grounds.
June 5, 1923
75 years ago
As is customary, Confederate flags will be displayed in many places in the city Thursday in honor of the birthday of Jefferson Davis. Local banks will observe the day as a holiday. Other business will continue as usual in the city.
June 1, 1948
Rules and regulations governing the Miss Northern Virginia beauty show, which the Winchester JBT is sponsoring June 30 at Willow Lawn pool in conjunction with the Miss America pageant, were announced today by Shirley Bly, general chairman.
A contestant, according to Bly, must be a resident of Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Fauquier or Shenandoah county for at least six months prior to the contest. She must be single and a high school graduate or a senior attending high school at the time of the contest.
The contestant’s age on Sept 1, 1948, shall not be less than 18 or more than 28 years.
She must possess and display in a three-minute routine talent which may be singing, dancing, playing a musical instrument, dramatic reading or a three-minute talk on the career she wishes to pursue.
June 2, 1948
Property of the late Mrs. George W. Haddox at 315 E. Cork St. recently purchased by H.B. Garber will be operated as a home for convalescents upon the completion of extensive remodeling and redecorating.
The property has been leased by Harry G. Garber and John R. Whitman for the enterprise and will be known as Hillcrest Home.
According to Harry Garber the home will maintain 10 patient rooms and will likely be open by June 15. The property has four large porches and spacious shaded lawns and flower gardens.
June 4, 1948
50 years ago
WASHINGTON — Sen. Sam J. Ervin Jr. says he plans to resume the Senate Watergate hearings Tuesday despite special prosecutor Archibald Cox’s request that the televised sessions be delayed several weeks.
“The Justice Department has had this case for almost a year,” Ervin observed. “The American people have a right to get to the bottom of this.”
June 4, 1973
25 years ago
This year is the 30th anniversary of the Shenandoah Valley Farm and Craft Festival, the Valley’s oldest and largest juried craft showcase for fine handcrafts and traditional farm skills.
All of this will occur on the grounds of Belle Grove, an historic 1797 mansion museum and plantation just south of Middletown on U.S. 11.
June 5, 1998
