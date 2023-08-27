100 years ago
Winchester was visited this morning by three attractive young lady hikers, who started from Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sunday morning at 8 o'clock en route to San Francisco.
The ladies are comely garbed in hiking attire with knapsacks on their backs containing sewing kits, guns, mess kits and first-and kits.
They sleep in fields at night when the weather permits and in Y.W.C.A. clubs when raining.
When they started on their hike they were accompanied by a boy friend, who endeavored to make the trip across the continent alone, but who was invited to join them on their hike. Their appeals at farm houses for a night's shelter with a male escort were spurned so they were compelled to abandon their escort.
Aug. 22, 1923
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Killing of deer in eastern and southeastern counties of the state has been prohibited by the state game and fish commission of West Virginia, according to notice received here, for the entire year.
The order stated, however, that bucks with four horns over four inches in length may be hunted and killed under specified restrictions between Oct. 30 and Nov. 10.
Aug. 22, 1923
Work is rapidly progressing on an auxiliary water supply source for the city of Winchester. The work is being done near Rouss Spring.
The new supply will be obtained from the famous Shawnee Springs, which consists of half a dozen small springs of water lying close together, the largest of which is known locally as the "Boot" spring, so called from its being shaped like a gigantic boot.
It is proposed to enclose the new springs to prevent their present wastage and to pipe the water into the reservoir which is now being constructed nearby.
Aug. 24, 1923
The Winchester Golf Club will open its new club house this evening with a dance for all of the members, invitations having been issued by the committee and board of directors early in the week.
The music will be furnished by Seal's Jazz Orchestra.
The committee in charge consists of Victor Arthur and Marshal Baker and the chairman is Dr. Hunter H. McGuire.
Aug. 25, 1923
Winchester has begun the installation of a new traffic light device which is expected to supplant the present signs, etc. now in use as silent policemen for directing traffic on the streets.
The new device consists of an oval iron block about 20 inches in diameter and only about 8 inches in height. Over the iron top are round apertures fitted with glass and inside are placed electric lights.
This device is fastened into the ground in the middle of the roadway and acts as a guiding mark for dividing traffic to the right of way. By night it is lighted up from inside.
Aug. 25, 1923
NEW YORK — Bobbed hair must go, the National Hairdressers Association has decided, because the style was ruined when it was adopted by women over 30.
The bobbed haired mother is all right, but the present long skirt decreed for older women do not harmonize with trimmed locks.
Aug. 27, 1934
The famous Romney Concert Band is expected to arrive in Winchester this afternoon to furnish music for the Winchester Fair this week.
They will be quartered at Buckley's Hotel on North Market Street during their stay here.
The band is composed of 20 young men and are attractively uniformed.
The band will play each morning on the streets on their way to the fairgrounds and at the grounds they will give concerts throughout the day.
Aug. 27, 1923
75 years ago
At 83, Miss Emma Kinzel of North Loudoun Street, this November will cast her first ballot.
Miss Kinzel is the sole surviving child of the late Henry Kinzel, who played a leading role in the development of Winchester and Frederick County.
"Aspen Hill" in Frederick County was the residence of Henry Kinzel and his family during the War Between the States. In addition to having been the home of a long series of distinguished residents, the property served for many years as the mansion of the famed "Shenandoah Valley Academy."
Aug. 25, 1948
D.C. Lichliter and John S. Gavis were the successful bidders on two pieces of real estate sold at noon today in front of the courthouse.
Lichliter, who will continue to reside at 603 S. Washington St. made the top bid of $10,000 for the 12 room stucco dwelling at 218 S. Loudoun St. known as the Emma Grimm property.
Gavis, 119 E. Germain St., purchased the home of the late Mrs. V.V. Brewer at 38 S. Cameron St. The nine-room brick house brought $7750.
The Gavis family will move into the new house, the Germain Street property they now occupy having been sold to W.H.Moore.
Aug. 28, 1948
Some 500 trees of a late variety of peach, the Reso Red, began ripening today in the E.R. Conner orchards, five miles from Stephens City.
One peach measured 12 inches in circumference and weighed a pound. The fruit is flaming red in color.
Aug. 28, 1948
50 years ago
The Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church has purchased Mount Airy farm from the heirs of the C.O. Watson Estate. It has long-range plans to build a church, a youth center, and ultimately a Christian academy on the site.
The 34-acre tract in Frederick County's Opequon District is improved with a house and barn and other outbuildings, and it has approximately 2,000 feet of road frontage on Rt. 11 and I-81.
Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church was started last Oct. 1 in the Echo Village Restaurant Meeting Room, and it recently moved to temporary quarters in the U.A.W. building on Paper Mill Road.
Aug. 28, 1973
25 years ago
National Fruit Products Co. Inc. is consolidating its operations at its Winchester facilities on Fairmont Avenue.
Company spokesman Herb Glass said that the Winchester based apple processor is closing its plant in Kent City, Mich., and scaling back operations at its plant in Lincolnton, N.C.
This will leave National Fruit with only its Winchester processing plant.
National Fruit opened a cider-vinegar plant in Winchester in 1915 and has been a driving force in the Shenandoah Valley's apple industry.
The company and its White House label have become nationally known through years of market and brand-name development.
Aug. 22, 1998
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.