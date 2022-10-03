100 years ago
Fire of undetermined origin a few nights ago wiped out the ancestral Shepherd home, a large eight-room stone mansion, just south of Martinsburg, W.Va., and a mile off the Winchester pike. The place belonged to W.L. Shepherd, and was occupied by himself and three brothers and their families.
Some of the household effects were saved, but a great many pieces of antique furniture, made by hand in colonial days, were destroyed. These included a bed in which George Washington frequently slept while surveying in the "northern neck" of Virginia for Lord Fairfax.
The house was built 159 years ago by Strode, a great-great-grandfather of the Shepherd boys and was intimately associated with the earlier history of Berkeley County, then a part of Frederick County.
Sept. 27, 1922
WASHINGTON — Bootleggers have killed 125 prohibition enforcement agents since the war on rum-runners began, Prohibition Commissioner Haynes estimated today.
Fewer than 50 bootleggers have been killed in the same time, Haynes said.
Practically every agent slain in the long fight has fallen in raids on stills, Haynes' reports show. Some killings were the result of running revolver duels and still others occurred in the defense of whiskey warehouses against raids by gangs of bootleggers.
Sept. 27, 1922
NEW ORLEANS — If you want to live to a ripe old age and be so spry that you can dance a hornpipe when you are a hundred years old, here's a simple recipe:
One. Never marry.
Two. Use all the tobacco you want to.
Three. Drink plenty of good corn whiskey.
The recipe is furnished by "Uncle Pat" McLaughlin, Confederate veteran of Beauvoir, Miss. He ought to know for he has tried the scheme. He is 101 years old and says he can dance a hornpipe as lively as he could when he was 18.
Sept. 28, 1922
William E.T. Morris, one of the best-known of the old-time colored residents of Winchester, died last evening at his home on Sharpe Street, in the seventy-fourth year of his age. Death was due to a general breakdown incident to advancing age.
He is survived by three sons, John and Dangerfield Morris of Winchester and Taylor Morris of Johnstown, Pa., and three daughters, Georgie Phillips of Philadelphia and Lucy Bowles and Jessie Going of Winchester.
The deceased was a native of Augusta County and before the Civil War he belonged to the well-known Moffett family of that section. Coming to Winchester during the reconstruction days, he was employed for a long time by Robert Steele at the latter's large truck gardens and also at the Allen gardens. He was later cook for Henry Wulfert at the Taylor Hotel and also was employed as a cook at the old Hart Hotel.
Sept. 29, 1922
A new lodge of the Rebekah Assembly, the women's auxiliary of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, was instituted on Thursday evening at Stephens City with 57 charter members by Mrs. William L. Whissen, of this city.
The new organization has taken the name of Crescent Lodge and has been designated as No. 60.
Sept. 30, 1922
Mrs. Theodore Roosevelt, widow of the former President, was in Winchester yesterday afternoon with a small party of friends and would have spent the night and perhaps the weekend here, but they could not get hotel accommodations and went to Harrsionburg, where they registered for the night at the Kavanaugh Hotel.
Sept. 30, 1922
Fifteen days were lopped off the game hunting season in Frederick County today at the regular monthly meeting of the Board of Supervisors.
The board adopted a resolution fixing the dates for the hunting season as opening on Nov. 15 and closing on Dec. 31.
Heretofore the open season for birds, turkeys, rabbits and similar game lasted 60 days but the change to 45 days was made in order to conform with the game law provisions of adjoining counties.
Oct. 2, 1922
75 years ago
One hundred and eight Bahamans are expected to arrive here Monday to assist in harvesting the Frederick and Clarke county apple crop.
The Bahamans are under contract with the Frederick County Fruit Growers Assn. and will be housed in the labor camp on Fairmont Avenue extended. Melvin Oakes is camp manager and P.M. Ricamore placement supervisor.
The contract with the workers is for 30 days from Oct. 1 but may be extended. They will be paid the established rate of 12 cents per crate or 60 cents per hour.
Sept. 27, 1947
Glaize Development Inc. has been granted building permits for the erection of five frame dwellings on lots 26 through 30 Battle St. at an approximate cost of $4,500 each.
Sept. 30, 1947
Dr. Monoford D. Custer Jr., formerly affiliated with the Mayo Clinic at Rochester, Minn., has opened an office at 17 W. Boscawen St. and will practice general surgery here.
Dr. Custer spent two years in the Army Medical Corps in this country and in Puerto Rico. He received his discharge in August 1946, returning to Rochester.
Sept. 30, 1947
A cold snap that probably approaches the record for the first week of October in Winchester sent the mercury down to 33 degrees on the thermometer at Winchester Research Laboratory this morning.
Oct. 1, 1947
50 years ago
Winchester residents, and others within about 25 miles of Middletown, should be hearing the "good music" programming of stereo radio station WFFV-FM by late fall or early winter, according to a state spokesman.
The new station announced operation plans yesterday upon the recent completion of its 340 foot-high transmitting tower behind the broadcasting studios in the Wayside Inn.
The 3,000-watt station will be operated by the Wayside Broadcasting Corporation, a separate corporation "manned by a totally different staff" from the Wayside Inn, according to station manager Richard Davis. Both corporations are owned by Washington, D.C. banker Leo Bernstein.
Broadcasting will begin as soon as equipment is delivered and assembled, according to Doug Walker, vice president of the broadcasting corporation.
Sept. 28, 1972
25 years ago
STEPHENS CITY — While its brethren in Winchester had to undergo inconvenient internal expansions, the Food Lion store in the Jamesway Plaza will get a new home.
Right next door.
The grocery store chain has signed a lease and will move from its current location on the west end of Jamesway Plaza to the site of the former namesake of the shopping center on the plaza's eastern end.
Stephens City store manager Robert Brown said this morning that the new store will be much bigger than any Food Lion store in the Winchester area.
Approximately 45 employees at the local Jamesway lost their jobs when the store closed in December 1995.
The store has remained vacant since Jamesway closed.
The Food Lion opened its Stephens City location in 1988.
Sept. 30, 1997
