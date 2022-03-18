100 years ago
The people of this section will be very interested in the news that there is every prospect of early completion of the road from Winchester to Washington. By legislative enactment, this road had been designated as the Lee-Jackson memorial road, and will go by way of Winchester to Boyce, Millwood, Berrys Ferry, Aldie and thence to Washington.
By this route the distance from Winchester to Washington will be shortened to 72 miles instead of the 110 miles, as at present by way of Harpers Ferry and Frederick.
Under the Ozlin-Byrd bill, this entire road will be taken over for maintenance by the State Highway Department on July 1. This will mean removal of the toll gates near Boyce, taking off of the toll on the bridge at Berrys Ferry, and the state will keep this route in repair by maintenance.
March 14, 1922
The fruit growers are anxiously watching the weather, yet at present the season appears normal. Apples should not bloom until the last week in April or May 1.
Last year at this time the buds were showing white and pear buds were starting to burst. On March 23 last year peaches and pears were in full bloom and on March 28 the apples were in bloom.
The first damaging freeze occurred on the night of March 28. The temperature was 80 at noon and fell to 22 at 5 o'clock the next morning.
March 15, 1922
HEALDTON, Okla. — An anti Ku Klux Klan organization known as Knights of the Visible Empire, has been formed here. John Q. Hyde, one of the organizers, announced in a statement today that the purpose of the society "is to protest against mob rule as exemplified in teachings of the Ku Klux Klan." Hyde is a local attorney.
"We pledge allegiance to the law of the land and ask only that the laws be enforced by those empowered to enforce them. We will work bare headed in the sunshine and not masked at midnight."
March 15, 1922
R.M Cook, a driver for an automobile bus line between this city and Harrisonburg, was fined $10 and costs, amounting in all to $13 for disorderly conduct, in the police court yesterday afternoon.
According to Cook's admission, he engaged in a fight with Holmes L. Gruber, the owner of a riveal bus line. The fight occurred at Main and Piccadilly streets, the parking place of buses and it was during the busiest hour of the day. Just who aggravated the fight was not clear, but it was the outcome of an old grudge brought on by the intense rivalry for carrying passengers on the competing bus lines. Cook, however, admitted striking the first blow.
March 16, 1922
W.E. Rinard and H. Lloyd Jones, of Mount Savage, Md., have made application with the state road commission of West Virginia for the establishment of an auto bus line from Harpers Ferry to Charles Town, then over the Berryville turnpike to Rippon, Berryville, and Winchester.
If the petition is granted, which it is expected will be done, the valley of Virginia will be connected with a bus line from Staunton to Harpers Ferry. Two bus lines are now being operated from Staunton to Winchester.
March 17, 1922
After a lapse of a few years, during which time it has been held as the comparative model for every big picture which has followed it, "The Birth of a Nation" stands out as the greatest screen achievement of the American picture world. Its recent revival at the Capitol theater where it broke all records again demonstrated its powerful appeal to the public.
March 20, 1922
Improvements costing approximately $7,000 probably will be made at an early date to the interior of Market Street Methodist Episcopal Church, it was learned today.
The improvements now under consideration include re-frescoing of the church, painting the interior, laying of a hardwood floor, installing of new pews, laying a new carpet and installation of a new lighting system.
The Market Street Church building is one of the oldest edifices of the kind in Winchester, having been built in the early fifties of the last century. It has a seating capacity larger than any other church in Winchester.
March 20, 1922
75 years ago
An inter-city spelling contest between Winchester and Chambersburg broadcast last Sunday over station WCHA ended in a tie, each team missing two words. Spelling for Winchester were Mrs. Dora Perrine, a teacher in the Shenandoah Valley school, and former Mayor W.W Glass.
March 18, 1947
Otis "Snag" Sargent announced today that he will open a sporting goods store and haberdashery in the Capitol Theater Building on Rouss Avenue about April 1. The business will occupy the room vacated today by the Chamber of Commerce.
According to Sargent, who is assistant coach at Handley, the new store will only be open Tuesday and Thursday night and all-day Saturday until school is out. After that regular daily hours will be observed, he said.
The business will be operated under the name of Young Men's Sport Shop. Sargent was in business here for approximately eight years before closing his store during the war due to the inability to secure sporting goods.
March 18, 1947
Ground has been broken preparatory to the erection of a $100,000 livestock exchange on Route 50, one mile west of Winchester, by the Farmer's Livestock Exchange Inc.
Shockey and Sons, Winchester contractors, will erect the building which is expected to be ready for operation by Sept. 1.
A nine-acre site has been secured for the exchange assuring plenty of parking space in paved areas.
March 19, 1947
Plans are being completed for an air show to be conducted at the Municipal airport in Winchester during the Apple Blossom Festival. The announcement was made by Dick Hockman, veteran parachute jumper.
Hockman said that in addition to parachute jumps there will be stunt flying by Earl Shipe and George Scheder.
March 20, 1947
The storeroom at 5 W. Boscawen St., former location of Edward B. Carper's Jewelry Store, has been leased by Ralph W. Mulvey, who has announced that he will open a men's clothing store there as soon as remodeling of the building can be completed.
Mr. Mulvey came to Winchester in 1939 and was actively identified with the retail clothing business here until he volunteered for service with the Navy Seabees.
March 21, 1947
With a complete job of facelifting and modernization the Star Restaurant on Boscawen Street has re-opened its doors to its old and new customers.
Improvements include a new back bar, new counter and showcases, new stools, new floors and a completely redecorated interior.
The establishment has been known as the Star Restaurant for nearly a half century. For the past ten or twelve years the business has been owned and operated by Mrs. George Sempeles.
March 21, 1947
50 years ago
Construction of a multi-level parking facility at Braddock and Amherst streets might begin around the first of April and be completed around the first of October. The entrance to the multi-level parking unit will be from Amherst Street.
March 15, 1972
25 years ago
Winter had one last hurrah today, dropping a wintry mix of snow and rain on the Winchester area. By late morning, an inch or more of snow had accumulated.
March 19, 1997
