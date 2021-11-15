100 years ago
During the great war the United States lost about 80,000 soldiers. During the same two years 180,000 people died of cancer in this country. Cancer is now killing one out of every ten persons over 40 years of age.
Nov. 9, 1921
Democratic leaders of Frederick County were greatly pleased Tuesday night, when the news came in that White Hall precinct, in Stonewall district, had gone Democratic. Veteran politicians said it was the second time since reconstruction days following the Civil War that the precinct had given Democratic majorities.
Of the 20 county precincts, only three - Gainesboro, Lamps, and Armel - gave majorities for the Republican candidates, although Kernstown gava a small majority for Cather for House of Delegates.
Nov. 10, 1921
Democrats made a clean sweep in the election held yesterday in Winchester. Close to 1,500 votes were cast and it is understood the judges had to throw out more votes than usual on account of being improperly marked. The number, however, was small compared with the number cast and the result was in no way changed.
Nov. 10, 1921
While the body of the American unknown world war hero was being borne to the tomb at Arlington yesterday many railroads throughout the country ceased operations of all kinds at noon, and for two minutes there was a silence as a token of respect to the memory of him and all others who made the sacrifice during the war.
The Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, it was announced today, made the observance general over the entire system. Promptly at 1 o'clock, eastern standard time, all activity of every description stopped for two minutes. Telegraph instruments were "Dead", and trains were brought to a standstill everywhere on the whole system.
Nov. 12, 1921
Armistice day was quite generally observed in Winchester yesterday in compliance with the proclamations of President Harding and Governor Davis.
The outstanding feature of the day was a large parade, in which members of Robert Y. Conrad Post, American Legion, Commander W.A. Baker, in command, marched with civic and military organizations including Company I, Second Virginia Infantry, Capt. George H. Grimm commanding; the Handley High School and Shenandoah Valley Academy cadets, various units of Winchester fire department and the Citizen's Band of Winchester, Comrey's Concert Band of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Romney, W.Va., Band.
There were an unusually large number of automobiles in the parade.These were occupied by members of the Women's Auxiliary of the American Legion, Daughters of the Confederacy and other societies and most of the cars were elaborately decorated with the national colors. Sheriff Pannett was chief marshal of the parade.
In accordance with orders, the parade halted at 11 o'clock while church bells tolled in memory of the unknown and unidentified American World War hero who was buried with great pomp and ceremony at that hour in Arlington Cemetery.
The parade continued until 12 o'clock, when bells were again rung, this time for the success of the conference on limitation of armaments and far eastern questions, which began today in Washington.
Nov. 12, 1921
The cornerstone of the new United Brethren Church on North Braddock Street was laid yesterday afternoon with ceremonies in accordance with the ritual of the church.
The new church is being built on the site of the old house of worship, but it will be much larger. Two additional lots were acquired by the congregation, thus giving more room and nearly all of the space will be utilized.
Nov. 14, 1921
75 years ago
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors fixed Dec. 11 as the date for the sale of furnishings and other personal property at the county home.
The city and county officials have already jointly agreed to dispose of the farm buildings and land at a public sale on Nov. 30. Auctioneers for both sales will be Dunn and Duvall.
Proceeds from the sale of the county farm will be used to assist in building the new jail in Winchester.
Nov. 12, 1946
Frost, which was general in most of Virginia during last night, was noticed only in spots in Winchester where the temperature failed to fall under 32.
Last night's minimum reading was the lowest so far this winter. Previous coldest recordings were 35 degrees reported on three successive nights last month.
Nov. 13, 1946
For more than 50 years the Children's Home of Virginia has extended a helping hand to Winchester and the immediate vicinity in the problem of child care.
This pertinent fact with others were pointed out this morning by the campaign manager of the Winchester-Frederick County Community Chest Drive who says that since the organization of the Children's Home Society in 1900, 100 children from the Winchester area have received care, and service from the society.
The first child from this area was received for care in 1901, just one year after the organization of the Society.
Nov. 13, 1946
A record number of local hunters are expected to take to the woods tomorrow marking the opening of the general hunting season and a 3-day open season on deer in Frederick County.
Six checking stations have been designated for the convenience of local hunters.
In addition to deer, it will be lawful tomorrow to shoot quail, rabbits, turkeys and pheasants. There is a closed season on grouse hunting in Frederick County this year.
Bag limits are as follows; deer, one a season; turkeys, 2 a day, 2 a season; quail, 8 a day, 125 a season; and rabbits, 6 a day, 75 a season.
The general hunting season continues until Jan. 1 but deer may be shot only on Friday, Saturday and Monday, Nov. 15-16 and 18.
Nov. 14, 1946
"One of our great needs is additional space," stated Emma Walker, who along with Mary and Lorraine Cook, administer routine affairs at the crowded Negro Day Nursery, 20 E. Pall Mall St., where 20 or more colored children are cared for daily except Sunday, while their parents work. The nursery is one of the seven member agencies of the Winchester-Frederick County Community Chest.
Insofar as possible, a balanced diet consisting of fruit juices, cod liver oil, soups, vegetables and sandwiches is provided. A minimum charge of fifty cents a week is paid by the parents of the children attending.
For several years the city council has included an appropriation in its budget for the school. Many individuals, civic, fraternal, and church groups also contribute to its maintenance.
Nov. 14, 1946
50 years ago
The Frederick County School Board yesterday turned over the deeds of Armel and Highview Elementary schools to the board of supervisors. The properties are to be used for recreation.
The two schools have been abandoned as educational facilities because of their small size and the high cost of providing educational services to the limited number of students who can attend.
Armel School was purchased from James Armel for $150 on Aug. 14, 1917, the school board noted. Highview School was purchased from Mr. and Mrs. Silas W. Grim for $200 on April 5, 1920.
Nov. 9, 1971
Snow clung to area windshields like fleece on sheep this morning delivering the first wintry punch of the season.
About an inch of snow had fallen in Winchester by 8:30 this morning, according to WINC-FM, the area's official Weather Service station.
The average high for this time of year is 57 degrees. The average low is 35 degrees.
Nov. 14, 1996
