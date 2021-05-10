100 years ago
The South End Hose Company, at its regular monthly meeting, last night, adopted a resolution authorizing its members to solicit subscriptions for a new motor chemical and hose truck for the company to take the place of an old-worn-out heavy hand reel, which is the only piece of apparatus the company possesses.
The company, which was organized in 1895, never has made an appeal to the citizens of Winchester for funds in the 26 years of its history, with the possible exception of inviting people to attend an oyster supper or a lawn party.
May 7, 1921
The Robert Y. Conrad Post of the American Legion will present their annual production at the Empire Theater Wednesday, May 18. The organization this season will offer the musical comedy, "U Tell 'M," which sparkles with humor and wit, intermingled by the year's latest song hits. The cast and chorus will comprise eighty people.
This, it was said, is anticipated to far exceed the show of last year, "As You Was."
May 3, 1921
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The people of Richwood are sick and tired of Sunday blue laws after a trial of several months, and as a result, the lid was taken off last Sunday by official proclamation of Mayor Craig.
From now on drugstores, newsstands, shoe shining parlors, photography studios, ice cream parlors and confectionery stores are permitted to open every Sunday except during church hours.
The price of sodas are limited to 5 cents and of ice cream to 10 cents, plus the war tax. No phonograph music is allowed.
May 4, 1921
A Civil War cannon and 80 cannon balls are about to be shipped from a government arsenal in New Jersey to a committee of the Mount Hebron Cemetery Association to be used in marking the neglected grave of Maj.-Gen. Daniel Morgan, the revolutionary hero, in Mount Hebron Cemetery here.
The cannon is a 10-inch Rodman gun and was used during the Civil War.
May 6, 1921
Sale of the famous old Parker home place on South Washington Street by Miss Libbie McCormick to J. Howard Cather and Harry A Schimdt was announced this morning.
The consideration was not announced, but it was reported that Miss McCormick received a very good price for the place.
It is the intention of the new owners to raze the old Parker mansion, cut a 15-foot alley through the property from Cecil to Leicester streets and sell building lots of which there will be seven. The property occupies the entire block around Washington, Stewart, Cecil and Leicester streets and contains upwards of two acres of land.
The property is one of the oldest homesteads in Winchester and it is a well established fact the plans for the fine colonial mansion in the center of the tract were drawn by no less a personage than Thomas Jefferson, who spent some of his leisure time making such drawings for his friends.
The house was built early in the 19th century for the late Judge Hugh Holmes and after his death it passed into the hands of the Parker family.
It was for many years the home of the late Judge Richard Parker, the eminent Winchester jurist who presided over the famous John Brown trials at Harpers Ferry in 1859.
May 7, 1921
The local Red Cross chapter has received word from the United States Public Health Service that May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, pioneer in modern nursing, has been set aside as National Hospital day, and will be celebrated as such for the first time.
In the hospitals conducted by the U.S. Public Health Service, the nurses and the soldier patients are expected to be the "features" of the day. Those who cannot visit their hospital friends on that day might "say it with flowers" or with "smokes."
May 9, 1921
75 years ago
The Firemen's Torchlight Parade, like most of the other parts of this year's Festival, was the largest in its history. Approximately two miles long it was participated in by 26 fire companies.
To write accounts of the two days program, featuring Miss Nancy Anderson as Queen Shenandoah XIX, were representatives of Fox Movietone News., M.G.M. News of the Day and Paramount plus correspondents and photographers of Life and Saturday Evening Post magazines and writers from the Baltimore and Washington newspapers and the Associated Press.
May 4, 1946
The blue-eyed blond, Lyn Coar, a member of the WAVES, stationed in Washington, wired Tom Baldridge, director general of the festival yesterday that she had been unable to roll an apple with her nose to the event because of being restricted to her barracks.
May 6, 1946
The Commercial and Savings Bank, Trustees under the will of the late Bette Jackson, colored, sold this morning at 11 a.m. the property located at 106 S. Cameron St., this city, for a sum of $7,000 to John Sebright and others. Auctioneer was Roy P. Duvall of this city.
May 7, 1946
Voyne B. Omps, owner of the Omps Funeral Home at 319 N. Braddock St., informed the Star today that he purchased the Fred Robinson home at 445 N. Loudoun St. and would move there to operate his funeral home on June 1.
Omps, who has operated a funeral home here for 10 years, had rented his present location from Sibert J. Smith.
May 7, 1946
Sanford L. Magerfield, manager of Worth's, ladies-ready-to-wear store damaged by smoke and water from the fire at Baker's Drug Store over a month ago, announced today that he would reopen May 15 in a temporary location at 8 S. Loudoun St., now occupied by Peters Photo Supply Store.
Hugh G. Peters, owner of the Photo Supply store, will move his photo equipment to his studio on West Boscawen until he can find another location.
May 7, 1946
50 years ago
The James Wood High School band swung along the Firemen's Parade route last night playing "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head."
That said it all as far as the weather was concerned.
But the firemen ignored the steady rain that worsened by the hour and went ahead with their 285-unit parade.
Navy Capt. Alan B. Shepard, perched atop of the rear seat of a convertible, greeted parade goers, many of whom had seen him crown his daughter, Julianna, Queen Shenandoah 44th a few hours earlier.
Someone recalled that the astronaut, American's first man in space, was familiar with weather problems. His Mercury suborbital flight, the nation's first manned space shot, was delayed three days by weather and last winter's Apollo 14 moon mission which he commanded had a 40-minute hold for the same reason.
May 8, 1971
25 years ago
Wilson's Pet Farm is looking for a new name as it prepares to celebrate 20 years in business.
Frankly, "pet farm" doesn't describe the operation anymore, says Keith Wilson, manager of the attraction on Route 644 in Frederick County.
Domestic animals will still figure into the program, but Wilson sees the farm's future as what it already is — a privately owned zoological garden.
This year should see plenty of new construction at the farm.
Wilson plans to house his three lions in an open pen. His ultimate goal is to get giraffes, which for all their ungainly size aren't all that difficult to care for, provided they can be kept warm during the winter.
May 9, 1996
