100 years ago
Announcement was made here today that financial interests of Martinsburg, W.Va., have formed a company to take over and operate the well-known and long-established dry goods and ladies' apparel business of H.K Green & Brother on Main Street, Winchester.
The new company is Frank S. Emmert Son & Company of which Frank S. Emmert, one of the oldest and best known merchants of Martinsburg is the head. Other interests in the company are Emmert's son, Allen R. Emmert and E.S. Chapman.
H.K. Green & Brother was established fifty-seven years ago by James B. Russell, the well-known financier and banker and his brother the late Isaac W. Russell, the firm having been for many years James B. Russel & Brother.
Nov. 29, 1922
The Skillcraft Clothes Shop has acquired the Graham Conner lease on the Evans storeroom, just north of the old Taylor Hotel property on Main street and will take possession of the room about the first of February according to Harry L. Wood, manager of the Winchester store of the Skillcraft Company.
The company bought the lease of Mr. Conner, extending until next August and then effected a five-year lease with Mrs. Louis M. Nulton, owner of the building.
Nov. 30, 1922
Sale of the tollgate house and a lot of land was made today at public auction to Harry Stotler for $2,000.
The sale, conducted by Auctioneers Duvall and Dunn, was authorized by resolution of the Board of Supervisors in pursuance of authority granted by an act of the General Assembly. The property lies just beyond the city limits. The house contains seven rooms and a basement.
Dec. 2, 1922
The State Highway Department will on Jan. 1 take over for maintenance the state highway from Winchester to Front Royal and also the state road from Gore to the West Virginia line.
The Front Royal road is now constructed to Cedarville and construction work will be pushed to Winchester as quickly as possible.
Dec. 4, 1922
Marshall Baker and Dr. Walter Cox are to be team leaders in an old-time spelling match to be staged at 8 tomorrow evening in Centenary Reformed Church for the benefit of Troop No. 3 Boy Scouts.
The captains will select their teams from the audience.
As a token of appreciation, the troop will award to the two best spellers a handsome silver cup, both of which will have engraved upon them the name of the winner. The cups are on display at Orndoff's Clothing store.
Dec. 4, 1922
The movie contest, which has been conducted by The Star in conjunction with the Empire Theater, will close Thursday night at 10. All ballots dropped in the vote box in the lobby of the theater will be counted by members of The Star staff.
Manager Baker said today that over 30 persons had received votes and that the number of ballots had increased daily.
The making of the picture, which will be entitled "A Romance of Winchester," will begin next Monday when the entire film company will arrive in this city.
Dec. 5, 1922
75 years ago
The Winchester Knitting Mill, 126 N. Kent St., is completing an addition to its local plant for the production of men's rayon underwear.
The rayon department will be housed in the one-story brick addition to the north side of the present knitting mill.
The cloth will not be manufactured locally but will be purchased, according to manager John J. Wanner. He also announces the construction of a 100 x 30 cement block warehouse.
Dec. 1, 1947
Winchester will have a community Christmas tree and the business section of the city will be decorated during the holiday season, according to Henry Hardenburg, executive secretary of the Chamber of Commerce.
In addition to the tree, which will stand as usual on the sidewalk in front of the county courthouse, there will be garlands of laurel and colored lights across the streets in the business section with illuminated stars at the intersections.
Dec. 3, 1947
W.O. Parlett, operator of the Parlett Funeral Home at Gainesboro the past five years, has closed his business there to accept a position as mortician with the Kurtz Funeral Home in this city. He succeeds the late Arthur Ritter.
Mr. Parlett was formerly associated with the Kurtz Funeral Home, serving his apprenticeship there as an embalmer in 1918. He left in 1924 to open the Parlett Funeral Home on North Braddock St., which he operated for 12 years.
Dec. 3, 1947
Benjamin Belchic, who has been associated with the Novick Transfer Co. 15 years in various capacities, has resigned to become associated with the Workingman's Store on North Loudoun Street.
Belchic went with the Novick Transfer Co. in 1932 as a bookkeeper and was advanced to the position of traffic manager and later general manager. During the time he was with the company, it increased its fleet from 15 units to 200 "and employees from 20 to 250."
Dec. 4, 1947
The Historic Carter Hall estate in Clarke County has been sold by Gerard B. Lambert of Princeton, N.J., to Frank E. Christopher of Morgantown, W.Va.
The sale included everything except a famous collection of portraits by Lambert's grandfather, John Wesley Jarvis.
The amount of the transaction was not announced but is assumed to have been a large sum. A Gilbert Stewart painting of Washington was reported to have brought $25,000.
Home of the Burwell family for nearly 150 years, until purchased from Townsend Burwell in 1929 by Mr. Lambert, Carter Hall is famed for its grove of oak trees, spring and colonnaded manor house built in 1792. It comprises 580 acres, mostly grasslands.
Dec. 5, 1947
An estimated 600 persons attended the American Legion Post wrestling show last night, marking the inauguration of the Farmers Livestock Exchange arena as a site for sports events.
Plans are being completed now for next Thursday's show which will consist of six boxing bouts to be staged by amateur Golden Gloves fighters from Washington.
Dec. 5, 1947
50 years ago
All public schools in Clarke and Frederick counties closed at 1 o'clock today in the wake of a sleet storm that was blanketing the Shenandoah Valley.
The forecast said that the local area would receive up to 3 inches of snow. However, this was changed to sleet and freezing rain.
Nov. 30, 1972
25 years ago
The rate at which American women received abortions dropped significantly in 1995, continuing a steady decline in the 1990s.
Despite the decline in abortion rates, there is little chance that abortion will become a less volatile topic in this country, where it continues to play a critical role in politics, religion and in local communities.
Dec. 5, 1997
