100 years ago
An electrical storm of considerable severity passed over this section about 4 this morning. Lightning flashed at frequent intervals and thunder loud, low and long pealed. Then the rain came down in torrents and flooded the principal streets of the town.
According to the weather sharps, the phenomenon of a winter thunderstorm is the forerunner of cold weather.
Feb. 9, 1921
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Mrs. Blanche Edwards, this city, died at her home here, after two weeks of what attending physicians termed "sleeping sickness," during which time she could not be aroused from her stupor, although she apparently suffered little, if any, pain. It is the first death from the malady recorded in this city.
She was 34 years old and is survived by her mother, husband and three children.
Feb. 10, 1921
Mr. Harry W. Ebert, well-known local automobile dealer, returned yesterday from Baltimore, where he completed negotiations for taking over the agency of the Cadillac automobiles in Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Page counties.
Mr. Ebert brought one of the new model seven-passenger Cadillac touring cars home with him. The car already has attracted unusual interest among motorists. None of the Cadillac cars are priced lower than $4,000, Mr. Ebert said.
Feb. 12, 1921
"The King of the Mandigoes," a play by the colored students of the Douglass School was presented in this city last night at Mt. Carmel Church before a large and appreciative audience. The play was written by Prof. P.W. Gibson, principal of the Douglass School.
Feb. 12, 1921
A sure sign of spring was seen on the street today in Winchester when a man was observed wearing a straw hat. He had made his purchase at Hable's store, had his old bonnet wrapped up and donning the new straw headgear walked out of the place. He radiated the lightness of spring on an otherwise gloomy day of winter.
Feb. 12, 1921
One of the most unique defenses ever heard at a court trial developed on Saturday afternoon when Luther McFarland, an exhorter of the Pentecostal Church, near Chambersville, this county, was placed on trial before Justice Tavenner in the county magistrate's court charged with failure to send his children to school as required under the state compulsory education laws.
McFarland told the court flatly that he did not propose to send his children to school for the reason that the Lord had commanded him not to do so, and that he considered the laws of God as paramount to any man-made laws.
He told the court that his children were being educated at home and that his children would compare favorably in education with any children of their ages who were sent to school.
Mr. McFarland is highly thought of in his community and has done much in the cause of religion in his neighborhood. He was largely instrumental in the building of a church near Chambersville where members of the Pentecostal faith, otherwise known as Holy Rollers, worship.
He is a fine looking and highly intelligent man about 45 years of age and has eleven children, eight of whom are of school age.
Justice Tavenner said that he would give McFarland 30 days in jail but would suspend the sentence if he would promise to send his children to school at once. To this offer McFarland replied that he would never do so and that it would be just as well to save time and pronounce sentence now, because if the court waited thirty days he would still refuse to comply with the court's order.
There was nothing left to be done by the court but to sentence McFarland to 30 days in jail for contempt of court and he was taken to jail at once by Sheriff Pannett.
Feb. 14, 1921
The executive committee of the Friendship Fire Company has elected Kinzel Bland Grubbs as driver of their truck. Mr. Grubbs has been engaged in driving army trucks in Washington but now he accepts the position here.
Feb. 15, 1921
At the request of the State Board of Charities Miss Mary Malcolm, executive secretary of the American Red Cross made an inspection of the Parish Farm. There were eight inmates and one child. Mrs. Affleck, the superintendent of the farm, is well beloved by all the inmates and the institution was found to be scrupulously clean.
The work is carried on under very trying circumstances; lamps for lighting and stoves for heating not only make the work very difficult but are unsafe for the aged and infirm residents.
The water for drinking, cooking and washing is carried from a spring hundreds of feet away.
Feb. 15, 1921
75 years ago
Today, the insurance firm of R.T. Bryarly observes the 45th Anniversary of its establishment in Winchester.
Founded in 1901 by the late R.T. Bryarly, and now operated by his son, R. Thornton Bryarly, the agency has been located on Rouss Avenue this entire time with the exception of a few years when its offices were on North Loudoun Street.
Feb. 12, 1946
It was unanimously agreed at last night's meeting in the George Washington Hotel that a seven-division parade, concluded by a fireworks display, should be featured on the first night of the Apple Blossom Festival.
Feb.14, 1946
From a high of 62 early yesterday morning, the mercury tumbled last night to a low of 15, a drop of 47 degrees.
Feb. 15, 1946
Duff's Record Shop, established by M.T. Duff at 130 N. Loudoun St. in January 1943, has moved to its new and larger quarters at 24 E. Piccadilly St., and will be formally opened there tomorrow morning.
At this new location, with a storeroom four times the size of his former store, Mr. Duff states he will add a full line of electric home appliances as well as radios and phonographs.
Feb. 15, 1946
Lieutenant Colonel James T. Cooper, Commanding Officer of the Winchester Recruiting Office, announced today that 404 men from this area have enlisted in the Regular Army since the activation of the office in October.
Feb. 15, 1946
50 years ago
Joseph Leisch of Berryville and several other local people will be seen tomorrow evening in the TV Special "They've Killed President Lincoln!"
Mr. Leisch, an exhibits specialist for the Department of Interior in the Park Service at Harpers Ferry, W.V., bears a startling resemblance to President Abraham Lincoln.
His wife, Louise, and his four children, Louise, Juanita, Rosemary and Hank, will also be seen in several of the scenes which were shot at the Ford Theatre in Washington.
Mr. John Venskoske, Mrs. Margaret Rowe, and Mrs. Betty Luttrell, all of Gainesboro, will also appear in the scenes taken at the theater.
Mr. Leisch and Mr. Venskoske are members of the North-South Skirmish Association, an organization of men interested in competitive shooting of Civil War guns. Its headquarters, Fort Shenandoah, is located at Gainesboro.
The special presentation will be presented on NBC-TV.
Feb. 11, 1971
25 years ago
In 1946, the local United Way dropped 20,000 red feathers over Winchester to commemorate the kickoff of its annual campaign.
Back then, the nonprofit agency was called the Community Chest.
The United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley will pay tribute to those early United Way veterans at its 50th anniversary meeting Feb. 29 at the Travelodge of Winchester.
Feb. 14, 1996
