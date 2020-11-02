100 years ago
The citizens of Winchester will conduct a school for women voters of Winchester and Frederick County.
Equipment consisting of ballots, booths, etc. will be installed in the county court room. Instructors will be present and will explain any detail in which the voter may be in doubt.
This will be a strictly non-partisan school.
Oct. 27, 1920
A total eclipse of the moon last night was invisible in this section of the country. This eclipse of the moon will be followed by a partial eclipse of the sun, Wednesday, Nov. 10. The eclipse will be visible in this section of the country.
It is expected that the drought now being experienced will be broken with the eclipse if not before. Unsettled weather usually follows or precedes an eclipse of any of the major planets.
Oct. 28, 1920
Kindness to animals is being featured in the Public Schools this week in all the grades. The lessons in kindness to animals will culminate in a spectacular parade of animal pets on Tuesday morning. It is expected that all the pets in town from ponies to pigeons will be in the parade.
The Citizens Band of Winchester will lead the parade.
There is more real fun in being kind to dumb animals than there is in teasing them.
Oct. 28, 1920
WHITE POST — A new white post has been recently erected here, the third, it is thought, since the original one. It may be of interest to some to know that the first post was placed here in 1745 at the intersection of two main roads by order of Lord Fairfax to direct travelers to Greenway Court.
The new post is as much like the original one as possible, with an old-fashioned lantern on top and an electric light inside. The walnut plank was gotten at Mount Vernon through the influence of Mrs. R.D. Johnston, regent from Alabama of the Colonial Dames. The work was done by Mr. J.E. Hawkins and Mr. Suddith of Boyce.
Oct. 29, 1920
NEW YORK — The national and state elections to be held next Tuesday, Nov. 2, will be notable for the number of women nominees and the large number of parties which have nominated candidates.
Six parties have national tickets for president and vice president, though by no means in all the states. These tickets are Republican, Democratic, Socialist, Prohibition, Farmer-Labor and Single Tax. About 12 other parties have candidates either for state tickets or for representatives in Congress.
In the presidential election there will be chosen 531 members of the electoral college of which 266 will be necessary to the election of a candidate as President. In the last election President Wilson had 277.
Oct. 30, 1920
There are approximately 1,600 persons registered to vote in the City of Winchester tomorrow and there are only 627 minutes the polls will be open. In each of the two wards here the voting will have to be at the rate of a vote in less than a minute.
It is believed that the election officials will permit several or more persons within the voting room at one time so as to facilitate the process and give everyone a chance to cast his or her ballot.
Nov. 1, 1920
Now that the ladies will be voting and will naturally be interested in the election results The Empire Theater has arranged with the Western Union to receive the first telegraphic news received in Winchester. The complete returns will be given between each reel, thereby avoiding any detraction from the picture. The picture, “The Trumpet Island,” is extra special.
Nov. 1, 1920
The use of barrels for ballot boxes was one of the expedients adopted at some of the polling places in New Jersey today as a result of the greatly increased vote due to suffrage. It was indicated that owing to the large number of women registrants throughout the United States the same congestion prevailed elsewhere.
Nov. 2, 1920
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Negro women were refused ballots at the voting places in Savannah today.
Many Negro women had registered here since the suffrage amendment became effective, but the election judges ruled that they were not entitled to vote because of a state law which requires registration six months before an election.
No white women presented themselves at the polls here.
Nov. 2, 1920
The largest vote ever cast in an election in the history of Winchester was polled today in the election for President, U.S. Senator, representative in Congress and on the proposed constitutional amendments.
The newly enfranchised women were up and out early this morning and they were among the first to cast their ballots. During the first three hours of voting there were long lines of men and women waiting their turn at the polls.
Nov. 2, 1920
75 years ago
WASHINGTON — The American eagle has done an about face.
Now it looks to the right, as shown on a new presidential flag, seal and coat of arms. President Truman displayed all three for the first time at his news conference yesterday.
The eagle’s turn-about has it contemplating the olive branches of peace, clutched in its right talon. The fierce bird, long a national emblem until now has been shown gazing at its left talon, holding arrows symbolic of war.
Oct. 26, 1945
E.C. Brumback, representative of the E.A. Strout Realty Agency of Middletown, has announced the sale of the 99-acre farm known as the George B. Wright estate owned by Mrs. Mattie Wright Campbell and sister Miss Maud Wright to Mr. and Mrs. T.B. Bailey of Norfolk.
The property is situated on the southern edge of Middletown and has been in the family for about 75 years.
Oct. 27, 1945
The members of the Middletown Parent-Teachers Association have forwarded a petition to the Frederick County Board of Supervisors asking that an immediate appropriation of $50,000 be made to add additional rooms to overcrowded schools in the county.
The petitioners requested that their suggestions be carried out “in view of the present wretched conditions prevailing in Frederick County schools, with their crowded classrooms, undermanned, low-paid teaching force, bad sanitary conditions, and the general condition of decrepitude into which all county schools have fallen.”
In addition to forwarding the petition to the Board of Supervisors, it was directed that copies be sent to local newspapers, to each PTA in the county and a representative citizen in each larger community not served by such an organization for the purpose of “setting up a central county committee for the purpose of correcting these conditions.”
Oct. 30, 1945
50 years
Frederick County has 11,585 people registered to vote in Tuesday’s election, a jump of 1,145 over the 1969 figure of 10,440, and 172 above the July 14 Democratic primary count.
Winchester’s total dropped to 5,627, a decrease of 132 from the 1969 count of 5,759.
The County Clerk’s office released the county tally today, from reports furnished by the 21 precinct registrars. Mrs. Martha Grim, Winchester Registrar, supplied the City’s count.
Oct. 29, 1970
25 years ago
It was a typically beautiful autumn morning at Carter Hall in Millwood when hounds and hunters of the Blue Ridge Hunt moved into the Clarke County countryside Saturday. A field of approximately 90 riders including 22 junior riders took part in the well-attended opening. The field was led by Huntsman Chris Howells and Master of Foxhounds Judy Greenhalgh. Carter Hall houses the offices of Project HOPE. This is the 107th session of the Blue Ridge Hunt.
Oct. 30, 1995
