The mystery soldier has been identified. This photo of a World War II soldier ran in a previous edition of Out of the Past. It was submitted by the staff of the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives at Handley Library, who didn't have any information about the photograph. An Out of the Past reader was able to help. The soldier is John Perry Nail, who served in WWII from 1943-1945. Nail owned and operated the Hogue Creek Service Station on US.. 50 West at Back Mountain Road.