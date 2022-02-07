100 years ago
A deed has been admitted to record in the Corporation Clerk's office conveying the Haddox property on North Main Street from J.P. Haddox to J. Henkel Henry. The consideration was $20,000.
It was stated this afternoon that Mr. Henry will erect a large modern theater on the site which will be devoted exclusively to motion pictures and vaudeville. This will necessitate the razing of the present building.
The stone building there at present is one of the oldest structures in Winchester and was once a famous tavern connected with pre-civil war days. It has been owned by Mr. Haddox for many years and is conducting a general store there at present.
Feb. 1, 1922
The Council passed through first and second readings an ordinance providing for two additional voting precincts and redistricting the political subdivisions of the city. This measure was brought up as a compromise between those who favored dividing the present two voting wards of the town into four wards, and those who desired the present two wards to remain as they are now but who advocated additional voting precincts.
Feb. 1, 1922
In a letter to The Star, Mr. D.W. Hupp, Chief engineer of the Citizens Fire Company of Strasburg, says that his fire organization is well pleased with the fire truck which they recently bought from the Sarah Zane Fire Company of Winchester.
The Strasburg organization just completed the erection of a siren which the Strasburg News says is perched upon a pole 46 feet tall, so that an alarm will resound above the highest "skyscraper in the town,"
including possibly the spur of the Massanutten Mountain nearby. The News says that the siren will have an effective radius of 10 miles so that an alarm in Strasburg can be heard in Middletown and the sound of it will go a long way toward reaching even Front Royal.
Feb. 1, 1922
Winchester policemen have been supplied with new uniforms by order of the Common Council. They are of Metropolitan style and cut and are quite swagger in appearance. Extra trousers were provided. The material is of a fine quality and the shade is the regulation navy blue.
The uniforms were furnished by the firm of S.H. Hable, and it was understood four bids were submitted to the committee on police. The Hable firm has been furnishing uniforms for the Winchester police force for half a century. When the firm opened for business in the spring of 1872 it secured the contract for uniforming the police, and with one or two exceptions it has been the successful bidder ever since.
Feb. 3, 1922
The recent theater disaster in Washington has served to refresh the memories of many older citizens regarding the fatality that occurred in Richmond nearly 52 years ago, when the floor of the Supreme Court of Appeals room over the House of Delegates chamber in the Capitol collapsed, causing many deaths and injuries to more than 200 persons.
A copy of an "extra" issued by the old Winchester News on April 27, 1870, the date of the catastrophe, was found a day or two ago in an old dictionary at Miller's Drug store. It told of the courtroom being crowded with people to hear the decision in a contested mayoral case, and of the intense excitement that ensued when the floor of the courtroom collapsed. Many of those who were killed or injured were among the most prominent men of Richmond.
Feb. 3, 1922
DANVILLE — For the first time here since the order was revived, robed klansmen appeared silently at the funeral of James Temple Rice, a prominent citizen of Danville. The Masons had entered the cemetery and were about to begin their service over the coffin resting over the grave, when four white capped and robed men appeared from a curtained automobile and walked slowly to the grave. One of them carried a scarlet cross, which was placed on the casket.
The four men took positions around the body, one at the head, another at the foot, and two at the sides. They didn't speak, but made certain signs, after which they retired and re-entered the automobile, which departed. The funeral was very largely attended.
Feb. 4, 1922
FREDERICK, Md. - Gazing back over 87 years of women's styles and living through four wars-the Mexican, Civil, Spanish-American, and the World War-Mrs. Lewis H. Moberly, finds the present-day feminie styles a "shame and disgrace."
She scoffs at the sheer hosiery and thin frocks. And says she thinks of the "rolled hose" with a shudder. She says the dresses of these days are too short on the bottom and too short from the top.
Feb. 6, 1922
At the meeting yesterday of the Board of Supervisors of Frederick County, John M. Massie, member of the Winchester police force, was elected superintendent of the County Parish farm, to succeed the late Linden Affleck, deceased.
The position pays $533.33 per annum and board and lodging for the superintendent and his family. The wife of this official usually acts as matron of the place, although without any salary attached to the position.
Feb. 7, 1922
75 years ago
The temperature last month ranged from a low of 22 on January 7 to a high of 72 degrees last Thursday. Seven days during the month the mercury reached into the 60's according to statistics compiled at the Winchester Research Laboratory.
Feb. 1, 1947
Construction work on the new Brakeblok plant south of Winchester was still at a standstill today, but, according to a spokesman, a meeting late this afternoon is expected to iron out the difficulties and get the more than 100 workers back on the job.
Trouble started last Thursday after a truck driver had been dismissed and the Teamsters Union threw a picket line across the entrance to the job.
Feb. 3, 1947
The approval last night of the new recreation area plan, including the city property on the Senseney Road, cleared the way for the erection of a $3,000 picnic shelter by the Winchester Lions Club.
Feb. 5, 1947
The temperature in Winchester dropped to a new low for the winter last night, three degrees.
Starting at a high of 40 yesterday morning, the mercury tumbled 18 degrees in six hours and finally ended up at three above zero at 6 this morning. At noon today the mercury had only climbed back to 15.
Feb. 5, 1947
It was announced today that the Izaak Walton Pond in the Winchester Recreation Park is now open to the public for ice skating. The pond is located to the right of the picnic road that leads into the park from Senseny road.
Feb. 6, 1947
50 years ago
WASHINGTON — The Federal Trade Commission has accepted consent orders that will result in a health warning in every advertisement for cigarettes manufactured by six major companies. The orders require manufacturers to print in all ads: "Warning: The Surgeon General has determined that cigarette smoking is dangerous to your health."
Newspapers, magazines, and even billboards will come under the rule, which the FTC says probably will be put into effect by summer, pending consideration of manufacturers' comments on the proposal.
The six companies agreeing to the rule account for 99 percent of all cigarette sales in the United States. They are: American Brands Inc.; Brown and Williamson Tobacco Corp.; Liggett and Myers Inc.; Lorillard; Philip Morris Inc.; and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.
Feb. 1, 1972
25 years ago
Kohl's Corp.'s $20 million distribution center continues to take shape at Airport Business Center Industrial Park. The facility is slated for a late spring opening. Kohl's is also opening a store in Winchester Apple Blossom Corners shopping Center.
Feb. 6, 1997
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.