100 years ago
Rain last night and early this morning threatened to interfere with the success of the fifty-second annual Winchester Fair now in progress. But the sun came out and revived hopes of the managers of the fair and the general public, with the result that all roads led to the fair grounds by noon.
The rain that fell during the night was in many respects a blessing, for it had the effect of keeping down great clouds of dust that arose whenever automobiles passed through the gates. The race track also was very dusty yesterday.
It was announced that the main attraction tonight will be a grand fireworks display. It was said several thousand dollars was spent on this feature.
Sept. 21, 1921
Mr. H.F. Byrd, president of the Frederick County Fruit Growers and Farmers' Association, sent a letter to the members of the association announcing that a permanent laboratory has been established in Winchester by the State Experiment Station.
Sept. 21, 1921
The Office Equipment Co. of Hagerstown, Md., has established an office in this city on the second floor of the Farmers and Merchants National Bank building, with Miss Bessie Emmart, of Winchester, as the local manager.
Sept. 21, 1921
Attendance at the Winchester Fair this afternoon was declared by officials of the fair to be the largest since the free dinner days of the late Charles Broadway Rouss.
The crowd was for the most part orderly and in a happy frame of mind and comparatively few people were seen under the influence of moonshine liquor. In fact, it was reported that the "shine" was quite difficult to locate.
Sept. 22,1921
WASHINGTON — High officials of the Ku Klux Klan may be summoned to Washington for interrogation by the Department of Justice, Attorney General Daugherty announced. Director Burns of the Department has been instructed to send his agents to investigate the Klan in various parts of the country.
Sept. 22, 1921
The high school at Stephens City will open on Monday, Sept. 26, and all of the schools of Back Creek, Gainesboro, Shawnee and Stonewall Districts will open on the same date. The rural schools of Opequon District will open on Monday, Oct. 3.
Attention is called to the compulsory education law, which will be rigidly enforced, and to the compulsory vaccination law, which is now state-wide.
Sept. 23, 1921
BERRYVILLE — Lewis Armel, operator of the automobiles stage line between Winchester, Berryville and Bluemont, got a jolt the other day. He has found his operating costs, instead of coming down in keeping pace with the times, are going up.
Mr. Armel has been notified by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors that the toll over the Castleman's Ferry bridge, instead of being $100 for the next year, will be $365 a year, or $1 per day.
The supervisors gave as a reason for advancing the bridge toll the cost of making repairs to the structure this year.
Sept. 24, 1921
The fair was brought to a close at midnight last night with a carnival of mirth and melody in the main exhibition hall, which was packed and jammed with jazz dancers from early to late.
Kitty and her orchestra played popular jazz tunes as the dancers swept over the floor and the musicians apparently never tired of their job.
Sept. 24, 1921
The Charley Rouss Fire Company has a new mascot — a beautiful parrot — at the engine house on West Water Street. It was presented to the company by Police Justice Worsley, who won it at the fair last week. Driver John H. Dunn was busy today fixing up an alphabet of letters and giving polly lessons.
Sept. 27, 1921
75 years ago
In the future when there is a fire alarm the Winchester Police Department will not give out the location of the fire over the telephone.
In making the announcement, citizens were asked to refrain from calling headquarters. It was pointed out that in the past as many as 70 telephone inquiries have been received following a fire alarm, tying up police telephone facilities so that it is impossible to get through essential and often emergency calls.
The new alarm system which is now in operation will give the location of the fire in code. Persons interested in knowing where the fire is should pay particular attention to the alarm. The code location will be sounded three times. Keys to the code have been printed and distributed to business places. It has also been published in this newspaper.
Sept. 21, 1946
......................................
Approximately 125 union employees at the Novick Transfer Co. have been ordered off their jobs in sympathy with the general trucking strike in Cumberland, Md.
Other Winchester truckers are not included in the sympathy walkout, Novick being the only local concern with a contract in Cumberland. Trucking has been tied up in the Maryland city since Sept. 1 when efforts to negotiate a new union contract bogged down.
Sept. 23, 1946
The Winchester Bus Co. recently granted a franchise to operate a transportation system over the streets of the city, reported this morning that an order has been placed for six buses with delivery promised on three within 30 days.
The buses are the regular city bus service type with Ford engines and will carry 27 passengers.
Approximately 12 persons have made applications for positions as bus drivers.
The first floor of the new Kern Kaiser-Frazier Garage, which will be used as the bus terminal, is expected to be completed within several weeks.
Sep. 24, 1946
Robert F. Gaines of Winchester announced the opening of the G and M Music Appliance Center at 403 East Main St. in Front Royal tonight .
Mr. Gaines came to Winchester from Harrisonburg in 1937 to operate the Miles Music Co. which he purchased last November from Marshall T. Miles.
Sept. 26, 1946
With the two wells that supply the community with water running dry yesterday, the Stephens City Council has advised citizens that the town water system will be cut off this afternoon until further notice.
Anticipating such a situation, town officials started drilling a third well sometime ago. Parker Lomax, mayor, said that they are down now to about 200 feet and have struck a "petty good" steam of water. Workmen will continue down another 100 feet at which point they believe the supply will be adequate for the town. This will take about a week, the mayor stated.
According to Parker, 72 users are affected by the order. The largest are the Stephens City school and the C.F. Nicholas Co. chicken processing plant.
Sept. 26, 1946
50 years ago
Jack Ireland, president of the board of directors of Northwestern Workshop Inc., announced today that Newton B. Shingleton of Winchester has donated the two-story building and property at 329 N. Cameron St. for a new workshop. The building is next to Snider's Antiques.
The Workshop opened June 15, 1970, in the former Friendship Fire Hall on Cork Street.
Mr. Shingleton, now 86, operated Shenandoah's Pride Dairy in Winchester for more than 40 years. The business opened as Sanitary Dairy in 1928.
Sept. 24, 1971
25 years ago
This year's apple crop is so small, the Winchester-area harvest may end two weeks earlier than normal.
A good harvest often keeps migrant workers picking apples until early November. But some orchardists lost as much as 60 percent of their crop to late spring freezes and winds from Hurricane Fran.
Sept. 26, 1996
