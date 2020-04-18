100 years ago
A protest against a resolution passed by the Common Council last week limiting the speed of fire apparatus to 18 miles an hour while passing over the streets was made last night at a meeting of the Friendship Fire Company. In this the company was joined by the Charlie Rouss and Sara Zane fire companies.
Speeches were made in which the point was emphasized that the regulation of speed would have a tendency to lessen the friendly rivalry among firemen as to which company “got there first.”
The firemen also decided to hold a parade to protest the resolution of the Council.
It was also decided to make a proposition to the Council that the city purchase the fire equipment and manage the department provided that the city insisted on regulating the speed of the apparatus.
April 13, 1920
A special effort is being made to have every scout and his parents attend the meeting to be held by the Boy Scouts on Friday evening of this week.
The special feature of the program will be the formal induction into scouting of 16 new scouts, bringing the total membership to 171.
April 14, 1920
Every school boy and girl in Virginia will have an opportunity to give his or her nickel or dime to the proposed gift to France of a Marne memorial in the shape of a Statue of Liberty similar to the one presented to America and erected in New York harbor in 1879, during the week of April 26 to May 1, “America’s Gift to France Week.”
The memorial, which is to be placed on the banks of the historic Marne River, will commemorate the gallant stand of the French in September 1914, when General Joffre checked the onrush of the Germans.
The statue will cost $250,000, of which Virginia’s share is $5,000.
April 14, 1920
Little Arabell Brill, the eldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Brill of West Water Street, is ill of influenza, this being her second attack. Today her condition is slightly improved.
April 14, 1920
Under the auspices of the Winchester and Frederick County Red Cross Mr. R.B. Nelson of the Virginia State Board of Health will speak on “Social Hygiene” next Monday afternoon and evening at Stephens City, with lantern slides and moving pictures.
A study of social conditions during the great war was surprising in its revelation of the extent to which the health of the American people was being undermined, not by a foreign invasion, but by the lack of information and instruction on health matters.
Mr. Nelson’s talk on “Sex Hygiene” will make clear the extent of the damage done to the nation by certain diseases which are more widely spread and dangerous than tuberculosis or typhoid fever.
The talk at 3:30 p.m. Monday will be for women only; 8 p.m. for men only.
April 17, 1920
75 years ago
Citizens of Winchester listened with dull amazement to the news of President Roosevelt’s death. As in every other city, town and hamlet of the nation where the shocking news was being carried, a wave of depression swept over every man, woman and child who could comprehend the meaning of the sad news.
They gathered in the streets to say over and over that it couldn’t be true. They stood, the older men who had seen the untimely passing of Wilson before he saw his dream of peace realized, and they listened with dumb amazement to the words of the commentators as they described Roosevelt’s quiet passing and the events which followed thereupon.
Theaters and restaurants remained open but the atmosphere was heavily-laden with sorrow felt by all. Scheduled meetings proceeded with their business but opened with short memorial services and periods of silent prayer for the nation.
Commenting on the death of President Roosevelt, Senator Byrd said, “Excepting in Japan and Germany, the tragic death of President Roosevelt is mourned today in every corner of the world. Here in America the best tribute to pay his memory is to dedicate ourselves unreservedly to carrying to success his plans for permanent world peace.
April 13, 1945
First Sergeant Daniel O. Affleck, HQ Company, 3rd Battalion, 115th Infantry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Olin S. Affleck, 1108 Valley Ave., Winchester, who has been overseas with the 29th Infantry Division for 30 months, is now fighting deep in Germany.
He came overseas with the Blue and Gray in October 1942, training in England for 18 months, specializing in amphibious operations.
His regiment was recently awarded the Presidential Unit Citation for valor on D-Day. In addition he wears the Combat Infantry’s Badge, the ETO ribbon with three stars, denoting his participation in the Normandy landings, the Battle for France and Germany. He also wears the Bronze Star for heroic and meritorious acheivment against the enemy.
Sgt. Affleck was formerly employed by the Winchester Woolen Mill.
April 14, 1945
A Winchester Marine more than 10,000 miles from home, remembered the Handley Library recently when desiring information to settle an argument.
The inquiry, from Ralph E. Kline, member of Marine Fighting Squadron 212, now in the Philippines, requested of the librarian: “I am from Winchester and have been in your library several times. I think you might have the information I want. What I want to know is what nationality are the names Hoffman, Manning, and also my own Kline. It’s not so much for me as for the other fellows. I want to settle their curiosity once and for all.”
Needless to say, C. Vernon Eddy, the librarian, secured the information and sent it off post-haste via airmail.
Oh, you want to know the nationality of the names too? Well, why don’t you drop around to the Handley Library today or this evening after work. The local librarian says, “Many people don’t realize nor take advantage of the fact they have one of the finest libraries in this section in their own home town.”
April 16, 1945
The news that President Roosevelt had died was flashed quickly to troops in the field and sailors at sea, now fighting toward a victorious end of history’s greatest war. They, like people at home, were shocked and unbelieving. One soldier in Britain, enroute back to the western front after a period in the hospital, declares, “We men up here really felt the President was our commander. His loss will be felt by all of us.”
The American broadcasting station in Europe informing the peoples of Europe in a special broadcast, declared, “the world has lost its greatest champion for peace.”
Both Berlin and Tokyo first relayed straight news accounts to their people, then later expressed bitter comments.
The German radio asserted the President “will go down in history as the man upon whose instigation the present war turned into the second world war.” Tokyo said no Japanese harbors any fond hopes for a sudden drop in the fighting power of America and then, in a propaganda vein, added “We consider Roosevelt a very fortunate person indeed to have died before conditions became unfavorable.”
April 18, 1945
50 years ago
Darrell W. Anderson, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lansing M. Anderson, Winchester, was promoted to Army Specialist four near Duc Pho, Vietnam.
A rifleman with the third Battalion First Infantry of the division’s 11th Infantry Brigade, he entered the Army in May 1969, received basic training at Ft. Bragg, N.C., and was stationed at Ft. McClellan, Ala., before arriving oveseas. He holds the Combat Infantryman Badge.
April 13, 1970
Miss Leslie Jean Hughes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack D. Hughes of Rt. 6, Winchester, has been awarded a talent scholarship by Shenandoah College and Conservatory of Music.
Miss Hughes is a senior at James Wood High School.
In September Miss Hughes will enter Shenandoah’s Bachelor of Music Education Curriculum with a major in Piano.
April 13, 1970
25 years ago
Florida Marlins outfielder and Warren County graduate Darrell Whitmore signed a one-year deal with the National League club on Wednesday, one day prior to the start of the exhibition season.
Whitmore is in his third season with the Marlins’ organization since Florida selected him in the first round of the expansion draft in 1992.
Whitmore hit .227 in 9 games with the Marlins last year. He spent most of last year with the Team’s Triple-A affiliate in Edmonton where he batted .283 with 20 home runs and 61 RBI and stole 14 bases.
April 13, 1995
Virginia Avenue-Charlotte DeHart Elementary School Principal J. Vernon Laney is ready to move into the new Winchester school. The construction on the 70,000-square-foot building should be completed in May and teachers are expected to move into the facility in late June. The cost of the project is estimated at $7 million.
April 13, 1995
